Idaho State

eastidahonews.com

How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor

IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
KIFI Local News 8

Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project

The Idaho Transportation Department has been studying the feasibility and environmental affects of widening the stretch of highway 20 from Chester to the Junction with Highway 87 on the other side of Island Park. The city of Island Park has continuously raised concerns about project and the impact that it could have on the city. The post Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project appeared first on Local News 8.
ISLAND PARK, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Visit The ‘Top of Idaho’ for an Unforgettable Adventure

Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

According to Google Earth, Idaho is Home to the Weird

With Halloween approaching, it’s never too early to get in the eerie spirit and freak ourselves out a little bit. The perfect tool to get your weird on is none other than Google Earth. That’s right – the satellite images provided to us by the world’s most popular search engine is home to the creepiest (and funniest) images from an aerial perspective.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Return Idaho to our true values

Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Daily Montanan

The vanishing Montana worth fighting for

In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
eastidahonews.com

Goldminer fined $150,000 for unauthorized dredging of Idaho river

BOISE (The Spokesman Review) — A miner who admitted to using equipment to suck up gold from the bed of a 62-mile-long river in north-central Idaho has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge for failing to receive the proper permits. Shannon Poe, of California, had the civil penalty...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idaho State Police Sergeant Michael Wendler comes home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today marked another milestone in the long journey toward recovery for Idaho State Police Sergeant Michael Wendler who has been recovering in Idaho Falls since he was struck by a vehicle on September 8th. Saturday afternoon, Sergeant Wendler, flanked by a large convoy of...
TWIN FALLS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

California Goldminer Fined $150,000 for Polluting South Fork of Clearwater River and Failing to Obtain Proper Dredging Permits

IDAHO - A California man who admitted to suction dredge mining on the South Fork of the Clearwater River between 2014-2018 has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge. The lawsuit, which was filed in August 2018 by the Idaho Conservation League (ICL), alleged that Shannon Poe, of California, polluted the Clearwater River and refused to obtain the proper permits as required under the Clean Water Act when he was section dredge mining from 2014-2018.
CALIFORNIA STATE
104.3 WOW Country

When Should New Idaho Residents Get Their New License Plates?

I don't want to incriminate myself but I may or may not be breaking the rules here. Allow me to explain - when I first moved to Idaho last year, what followed was a huge transitional period that required me to logistically get not only my family up here but also my belongings. In the midst of that, taking on a new role, finding a place to live (in an insane housing market), and balancing a personal life... I never got around to switching the plates on my car from Texas to Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

