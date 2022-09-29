ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Instant observations: The honeymoon for Aaron Glenn is over after Lions' 48-45 loss

DETROIT -- The honeymoon is over for Aaron Glenn. The Lions defensive coordinator has drawn all kinds of love from all kinds of places during his year-plus in Detroit. Two of those places, Denver and New Orleans, actually interviewed him for head-coaching vacancies last offseason. He didn’t land either gig, but remains one of the hottest names in coaching.
Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players' health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reaches another milestone in home finale

Detroit — The Tigers closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Twins, and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hit yet another career milestone. Cabrera was back in the starting lineup at designated hitter after not appearing in Saturday’s game. It was his 1,000th...
Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
New York Jets' Zach Wilson is Back

The Jet’s offense has been led by veteran, Joe Flacco, to start the season. Second-year quarterback, Zach Wilson, suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his right knee in the preseason opener. However, things are changing in week four as Wilson has been cleared to play and was named starting quarterback for the Jet’s week four matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
'We weren't good': Lions defense wilts as Seahawks win shootout

Detroit — With the offense missing several top playmakers, the Detroit Lions needed its defense to step up Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, the unit failed to even force a punt in a 48-45 defeat at Ford Field. In addition to the 48 points, Seattle also racked...
Lions' Defense Has No Answers, Special Teams Saving Grace

The Detroit Lions' defense simply did not have enough answers in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks. After winning the coin toss, Detroit likely made the incorrect call to put its subpar defense out on the field to start the game. Seattle simply marched down the field on an...
Seahawks Defense Has Zero Excuses After Latest Lions Injury News

After a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the defense needed to improve, and it needed to improve fast. "It's newness," Carroll said of the defensive shortcomings after the loss. "We have to clean things up and progress faster. There's no time. We have to get better now."
Lions notes: Defeat dampens T.J. Hockenson's record day

Detroit — T.J. Hockenson never was worried about his lack of production to start this season, and on Sunday, he showed why. With Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift and DJ Chark all missing from the starting lineup, the fourth-year tight end Hockenson had a franchise-record 179 receiving yards for a tight end, to go along with two touchdowns on eight catches.
DETROIT, MI

