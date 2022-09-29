Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
MLive.com
Instant observations: The honeymoon for Aaron Glenn is over after Lions’ 48-45 loss
DETROIT -- The honeymoon is over for Aaron Glenn. The Lions defensive coordinator has drawn all kinds of love from all kinds of places during his year-plus in Detroit. Two of those places, Denver and New Orleans, actually interviewed him for head-coaching vacancies last offseason. He didn’t land either gig, but remains one of the hottest names in coaching.
Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first
How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
Vikings 1st-Rounder Leaves Game with ‘Gruesome’ Injury
The Minnesota Vikings traveled to England for Week 4 showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but an injury stole headlines early in the game. On a special teams play, Vikings 1st-Round rookie Lewis Cine was hurt with an injury described as “gruesome” by ESPN. Minnesota drafted Cine in...
Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reaches another milestone in home finale
Detroit — The Tigers closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Twins, and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hit yet another career milestone. Cabrera was back in the starting lineup at designated hitter after not appearing in Saturday’s game. It was his 1,000th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings
The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
Yardbarker
New York Jets’ Zach Wilson is Back
The Jet’s offense has been led by veteran, Joe Flacco, to start the season. Second-year quarterback, Zach Wilson, suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his right knee in the preseason opener. However, things are changing in week four as Wilson has been cleared to play and was named starting quarterback for the Jet’s week four matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL・
Gaming with(out) Derek: NFC East History
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday’s edition of Gaming with(out) Derek, Jake Rohm tested Alex Flum on the NFL, specifically NFC East history.
NFL・
Dan Campbell says coaching change will be considered following loss to Seahawks
What did Dan Campbell say about a potential coaching change?Up next for the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, Dan Campbell hoped his Detroit Lions would get back on track when they took on the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Instead, the Lions’ defense was absolutely abysmal as they gave up a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chiefs 41, Bucs 31: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 2-2 after a 41-31 loss Sunday night to the Kansas City Chiefs, failing to overcome a slow start and tons of self-inflicted errors in all three phases of the game. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others spoke...
SB Nation
Vikings vs. Saints: Time, TV, stream, and prediction for football from London!
The NFL’s International Series begins in Week 4, with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints traveling across the pond to square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The game is scheduled for Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network and NFL+ (live stream available on FuboTV).
Detroit Lions wide receivers just keep getting injured
Which Detroit Lions wide receivers suffered injuries vs. the Seahawks?How did Amon-Ra St. Brown get injured?. The Detroit Lions‘ wide receivers room just keeps on taking a hit and that did not stop on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Heading into the game, the Linos were already without their...
Detroit News
Lions rule out Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift and Austin Seibert vs. Seattle
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have racked up 1,227 yards of offense through three games. On Sunday, they're going to be without two players responsible for nearly half that production, ruling out wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift on Friday. St. Brown suffered an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
'We weren't good': Lions defense wilts as Seahawks win shootout
Detroit — With the offense missing several top playmakers, the Detroit Lions needed its defense to step up Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, the unit failed to even force a punt in a 48-45 defeat at Ford Field. In addition to the 48 points, Seattle also racked...
Dominik Eberle has ‘no excuses’ for horrific debut with Detroit Lions
What did Dominik Eberle say following his horrific performance?The Detroit Lions will be hoping to get Austin Seibert back. When Detroit Lions kicker Dominik Eberle went to bed on Saturday night, you can bet he did his best to visualize himself kicking the game-winning field goal on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Yardbarker
Lions' Defense Has No Answers, Special Teams Saving Grace
The Detroit Lions' defense simply did not have enough answers in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks. After winning the coin toss, Detroit likely made the incorrect call to put its subpar defense out on the field to start the game. Seattle simply marched down the field on an...
Detroit Lions' Week 4 Inactive List
Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Detroit Lions in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Detroit Lions on pace to have one of the most prolific offenses (and worst defenses) in NFL history
Detroit Lions set a record, but was it a good one?Detroit Lions on record-setting pace. We knew the Detroit Lions‘ offense was good and we knew their defense was bad. But what if we told you the Lions set a record on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks?. Well, that...
Reds look to avoid 100-loss season as Cubs come to town
It hasn’t been a pretty ending to what could be just the second 100-loss season in franchise history for the
Yardbarker
Seahawks Defense Has Zero Excuses After Latest Lions Injury News
After a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the defense needed to improve, and it needed to improve fast. "It's newness," Carroll said of the defensive shortcomings after the loss. "We have to clean things up and progress faster. There's no time. We have to get better now."
Detroit News
Lions notes: Defeat dampens T.J. Hockenson's record day
Detroit — T.J. Hockenson never was worried about his lack of production to start this season, and on Sunday, he showed why. With Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift and DJ Chark all missing from the starting lineup, the fourth-year tight end Hockenson had a franchise-record 179 receiving yards for a tight end, to go along with two touchdowns on eight catches.
Comments / 0