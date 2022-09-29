Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
ComicBook
Marvel's Daredevil Star Reveals Hopes for Disney+ Return, "We Had So Much More Story to Tell"
Marvel Studios has been hard at work on their Multiverse Saga film slate and there have been a few projects that have focused on the topic at hand. Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness all pushed Phase Four along with their use of the multiverse, and it definitely delivered. Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the return of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) who helped Peter Parker get out of a huge legal problem, and now he's returning, fully suited up as the Man Without Fear in the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Cox will also appear in the upcoming Echo series alongside Vincent D'Onofrio, and they will return for their upcoming revival series Daredevil: Born Again. Fans have been wondering if their other costars would return in the series, and now Karen Page actress Deborah Ann-Wool has revealed that she's ready to return. During a recent interview, the actress revealed that while she's willing to return, Marvel has yet to call her.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Series Finale Title Teases One Last Death
Not all will survive the final episodes of The Walking Dead. The AMC zombie drama returns October 2nd with the last batch of eight episodes, ending the show after 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and countless losses. The Greg Nicotero-directed series finale, which airs November 20th on AMC, is shrouded in secrecy. But with multiple Walking Dead spinoff shows in the works — spoiler alert! — some characters are fated to make it out alive: there are plans for Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) all to return in AMC's TWD Universe.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
No Time to Die Producers Had to Convince Studio Execs to Kill James Bond
No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, did the unthinkable by killing the iconic character. Daniel Craig's final 007 outing ended with Bond sacrificing himself to save everyone else, marking the first time in the franchise any iteration of the character died. The series will continue with a new actor in the role and a new direction for the story, but it's not lost on fans just how significant that ending was. The producers had to work to convince the studio to allow it.
ComicBook
Cobra Kai Star Ralph Macchio Reacts to New Karate Kid Movie News
Earlier this month, Sony announced that a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024, calling it "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." Of course, this news came soon after the fifth season of Cobra Kai was released on Netflix. Considering the show features many of the original cast members, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), fans have wondered if the new movie will tie in with the series. However, the show's co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, confirmed on Twitter that they are not connected. According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Macchio is also in the dark when it comes to the new film.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Is Abomination The Series' Secret Big Bad Villain?
Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting ready to wrap up an already terrific first season on Disney+ and it seems as if we still don't know who the villain of the series is. She-Hulk has been teasing that an online group called Intelligencia is out to get her with the revelation that the man she was dating actually stole her blood for them. But we were wondering who could actually be behind it all? Could it be someone right under our noses like Abomination (Tim Roth) or is it someone less likely like the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson)? We actually have a theory that thinks it could actually be Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination.
ComicBook
The Waterboy 2: Adam Sandler Open to Sequel
Adam Sandler is a fan-favorite funny man with many iconic comedies under his belt. Billy Madison,. , and The Wedding Singer are just some of his 1990s classics. Another movie from that era that doesn't get as much play these days is The Waterboy, which has an impressive 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, proving there's still a lot of love for the movie. Recently, Sandler was interviewed on Variety's Awards Circut Podcast and was asked if he'd ever want to make a sequel to The Waterboy. While nothing is in the works, it sounds like Sandler would enjoy reuniting with the movie's cast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Says No One Convinced Him to Return as Wolverine: "I Make My Own Decisions"
Hugh Jackman says that the decision to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 was only on him. On TikTok u/uncrazed caught up with the Logan actor to ask him how Ryan Reynolds convinced him to put the claws back on. Jackman quipped, "I make my own decisions brother." It's a nice sentiment to think about. The Deadpool star had been leaning on his friend for years about a possible Wolverine team-up. But, the Internet was not expecting the news to surface this week out of the blue. Both men apologized to the fans for missing D23, but quickly made it up to everyone that announcing Deadpool 3 would be hitting theaters in 2024. Now, not a lot is known about he plot of the movie. Reynolds had said in the past that the plan for Deadpool 3 was a road trip movie with Jackman before Disney purchased Fox. On the Wolverine actor's side, there had to be something there to get him out of comic book retirement. Check out the video for yourself down below.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Who Is New Rheanyra Actress Emma D'Arcy?
House of the Dragon has made one of the boldest moves in all of television, by essentially re-introducing the show to audiences, six episodes in. "The Princess and the Queen" couldn't have been a more appropriate title for the episode, as actresses Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke stepped in to take over the roles of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower (respectively).
ComicBook
Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season
Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.
ComicBook
James Bond Producers Speak Out on Finding the Next 007
The James Bond movie franchise is entering a whole new era right now. The titular role of James Bond needs to be recast after the departure of Daniel Craig; meanwhile, Amazon's acquisition of MGM has put the Bond franchise in new hands for the first time in decades. With all that on the table, there are a lot questions hanging over how the next phase of the 007 movies are getting shaped.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Werewolf By Night: Kevin Feige Teases a World That Will "Become Quite Important to the Future of the MCU" in New Featurette
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is currently dropping new episodes on Disney+, but its eighth episode isn't the only thing being released by Marvel next week. The highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night special is also coming to the streaming service. This week, fans got a glimpse at some behind-the-scenes footage, and a new featurette includes director Michael Giacchino, stars Laura Donnelly (Elsa Bloodstone) and Gael García Bernal (Jack Russell), Co-Executive Producer Brian Gay, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. In the video, Feige teases that Werewolf by Night is important for the future of the MCU.
ComicBook
PETA Demands Steven Spielberg Cut Scene From New Movie
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg may have already captured audience's imaginations at TIFF where the world premiere of his new film The Fabelmans was held, but he's now drawn the ire of PETA specifically because of the movie. As noticed by SlashFilm, the animal rights group issued a statement in response to the first trailer for Spielberg's new movie, taking issue with the film's apparent use of an actual monkey in one scene. Though only appearing in the trailer for a few seconds, appearing after Michelle Williams' character reveals she bought the monkey because she "needed a laugh," it's unclear how much screen time it has in the full movie. Even if it's not long, PETA wants it removed.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Planning Screenings With Russo Brothers, Zack Snyder and George RR Martin at His Movie Theater
Earlier this week, filmmaker Kevin Smith reopened his childhood theater in New Jersey under the name of Smodcastle Cinemas. Smith announced the deal back in August, and has big plans for the moviehouse, which includes a merch store in the lobby, a "film school camp" for young, aspiring filmmakers, and of course, plenty of special screenings of cult classics, including Smith's own movies, complete with Q&A sessions, special events, and marathons. He has already screened Clerks III at the former Atlantic Moviehouse, and the first big View Askew event coming to the newly-renamed Smodcastle Cinemas will be a screening of Tusk next month, which will be preceded by a taping of Hollywood Babble-On, and followed by a Q&A.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Shares Glimpse of Deadpool 3 Training
Hugh Jackman is coming back as Wolverine, and Marvel fans could not be happier. The actor first played the character in X-Men in 2000, and many thought he was done with the role after Logan was released in 2017. Both Ryan Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing that Jackman will be in Deadpool 3, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Today, Jackman took to Instagram to reveal he's once again training for the role.
ComicBook
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes on Night City With Lucy
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has absolutely taken over the anime world in the short time since the series made its premiere with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay has really taken the internet by storm with Lucy! Although the Cyberpunk franchise itself has been running for quite a long time, and Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched to a divisive response among fans, it's like there's been a huge new swell of interest following the launch of its anime adaptation this Fall. And much of that response is due to the characters that fans fell in love with over the course of the new Netflix series.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
ComicBook
Nosferatu Reboot Returns to Life With Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp
Robert Eggers' passion project of developing a new take on Nosferatu seems to have risen from the grave, as Deadline reports that Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp have joined the project. Ever since his breakout success with The Witch, Eggers has been working on developing a new take on the 1922 silent film, which often had The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy attached in some capacity. Eggers has since delivered the films The Lighthouse and The Northman, with the completion of each film seeing updates about a new Nosferatu moving forward and then subsequently being thwarted, though this latest update seems more promising.
Comments / 0