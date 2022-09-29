Read full article on original website
Michigan Legacy Art Park announces guided fall color tour
Michigan Legacy Art Park announces guided fall color tour, including new artwork.
Celebrate fall in Frankfort with parades, giant pumpkins
Visitors to Frankfort's Fall Festival can see a giant pumpkin crush a car, costumed dogs on parade and participate in a cornhole tournament.
lostinmichigan.net
The Hippie Trees at the Haunted Asylum
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. Hidden deep in the woods is a magical place with colorfully painted trees. I am not sure where the line between art and graffiti is but I know when I visited the Hippie Trees it sure felt like art with its spellbinding array of colors and I was expecting to see H R Pufnstuf jump out of the woods.
Fall Festival set to warm up Beulah on Oct. 1
It will soon be time to celebrate fall in Benzie County with the first weekend of Benzie County Fall Festival bringing a day's worth of autumn-themed activities to downtown Beulah.
Benzie County calendar of events for Sept. 28 - Oct.12
What's going on in Benzie County and beyond?
Interlochen man pronounced dead after Inland Township Crash
An Interlochen man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash after they failed to stop at an intersection.
Mason Co. deputies looking for missing man
The Mason County Sheriff's Office needs your helping finding 69-year-old David Stravinskas who lives in Grand Traverse County, but was last seen near 6th Street and Pere Marquette Highway.
See the best in show at Oliver Art Center's 2022 All-Media exhibit
Visitors to the Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts will get the chance to see unique works of art created by artists from Benzie County and beyond.
Benzie County Life Chain event to be held Oct. 2
Life Chain is a lawful, quiet prayerful Christian witness to life.
Benzie County Habitat seeks $850,000 for housing project
The Benzie County Board of Commissioners heard a request for American Rescue Plan Act funding to support a housing project proposed by Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County in partnership with Graceland Fruit.
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors' old building demolished
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors' old building is coming down as the finishing touches are put on the new building.
Benzie County officials recommend $120,000 toward Frankfort housing project
The Benzie County Committee of the Whole is recommending commissioners commit American Recovery Plan Act money to housing projects in Benzie County.
Photos, stats: Benzie Central earns homecoming win
For the first time in a decade, Benzie Central football earned a shutout victory.
Ironman makes positive impact on economy in Benzie County, beyond
The Ironman 70.3 Michigan triathlon brought over 2,000 competitors from all over the world to the city of Frankfort to compete on Sept. 11.
Organizers cancel senior dinner in Benzie County over increase in COVID-19 cases
The senior dinner was to be held on Sept. 15 at Blaine Christian Church.
Benzie County 911 marks 30 year anniversary
It was 30 years ago in September that Benzie County went through the process of getting the county's phones connected to a 911 service.
Michigan Shores resident set to turn 100 in Benzie County
Muriel Williams traveled the country and the globe before settling down in Benzie County.
New Lake Ann Elementary principal shares passion for connecting
An educator was inspired to pursue a career in education by family life and mentor. Meet the new Lake Ann principal who is connecting with kids.
What's new for Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools in the 2022-23 school year?
Officials at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools plan to work with the community to implement new programs and continue others.
Benzie County Sheriff's Office identifies drowning victim
The Benzie County Sheriff's Office reports the man last seen entering the lake has been recovered by a dive team.
