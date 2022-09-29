If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. Hidden deep in the woods is a magical place with colorfully painted trees. I am not sure where the line between art and graffiti is but I know when I visited the Hippie Trees it sure felt like art with its spellbinding array of colors and I was expecting to see H R Pufnstuf jump out of the woods.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO