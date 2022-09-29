Patriots are reportedly preparing 2 game plans this week for Jones and Hoyer

Bill Belichick may be opaque about Mac Jones’ status publicly. But the Patriots apparently have been preparing all week for the possibility he could play Sunday against the Packers.

The coaching staff is preparing two game plans for Sunday, reports ESPN’s Dan Graziano . One of them has Jones at quarterback, and the other one is for Brian Hoyer.

That suggests the Patriots have always believed Jones could be available Sunday, despite reports indicating he could be out several weeks with a high-ankle sprain. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran said on “Gresh & Keefe” he would be surprised to see Jones before Halloween.

On Thursday, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Jones is at Gillette Stadium and “participating in game planning.” The second-year passer has told multiple teammates to “not count him out” against the Packers, says Giardi.

Earlier this week, Belichick said he’s comfortable with either Jones or Hoyer running the offense.

“Brian’s got a lot of experience. He's done everything that we would want to do,” said Belichick. “Mac [Jones] would be able to do it with I think minimal practice if that is what is was. So just take it day-by-day. We're not really doing anything differently.”

The Patriots enter Sunday as 9.5-point underdogs against the Packers. The last time they were the underdog by that many points was 2020, when Hoyer started against the Chiefs in Kansas City.