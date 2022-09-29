Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Neighbors rattled by double shooting at encampment near I-5 in Seattle
Two men are recovering at the hospital after being shot on the freeway in Seattle on Friday morning, and neighbors who live near where it happened are now speaking out about their concerns. According to the Seattle Fire Department, a 55-year-old man and a 64-year-old man were taken to Harborview...
3 separate shootings in Seattle leave multiple people injured
SEATTLE, Wash. — Five people were hurt in shootings across Seattle overnight, and police had yet to make any arrests as of Sunday evening. It was a shooting in the University District that has students calling on police to add more enforcement. Witnesses told police a bar fight erupted...
WSP Trooper released from Harborview Medical Center
SEATTLE, Wash. — Five-Year Washington State Patrol veteran, Dean Atkinson Jr., was released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle this morning. Atkinson will be returning to Walla Walla to continue his recovery from the injuries he sustained from a shooting on Sept. 22. According to SIU reports, Walla Walla...
US 2 in Skykomish reopens following another closure due to Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — All lanes of US 2 in Skykomish reopened Sunday night after another brief closure while fire crews worked to contain the Bolt Creek Fire. The closure lasted for a few hours Sunday between mileposts 49 and 50. WSDOT announced the highway reopened again around 8:30 p.m.
Weather: Seattle could experience 80-degree temperatures this weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seeing 80-degree warmth in October is rare. It has only happened six times since record-keeping began in Seattle. But as we begin the new month this weekend, we'll add more 80-degree days to that tally. Saturday and Sunday feature full sun and back-to-back 80-degree temperatures, a...
Seattle Police investigating deadly North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE, Wash. — Officials are investigating after a 21-year-old male was hit and killed by a driver who was attempting to escape a shooting in North Seattle on Saturday morning. Upon arriving at the 4200 block of Brooklyn Avenue NE, SPD officers received information indicating that a car had...
Bodies of 6 passengers recovered with floatplane wreckage off Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Emergency management officials confirmed Friday that six of the 10 victims of the floatplane that crashed into Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island in early September have been recovered. Five of the victims have been identified, according to the Island County Department of Emergency Management. That...
Tacoma family frustrated dangerous drivers remain free due to backlog in toxicology cases
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma family is frustrated and calling for accountability after a driver suspected of being under the influence hit their mom at a high rate of speed, and was later released from custody. Mary Som, 62, spent three weeks in the hospital following the crash. Tacoma...
Officials say Bolt Creek Fire was 'human-caused,' evacuation orders lifted
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A new development in the ongoing Bolt Creek Fire is that the wildfire was somehow human-caused. Officials are still investigating further details. The evacuation guidance for the Bolt Creek Fire is no longer in place for residents in Snohomish and King Counties, according to officials.
Family identifies 19-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-5 in SeaTac
SEATAC, Wash. — The family of the 19-year-old woman killed by a driver going the wrong way on I-5 in SeaTac last week is sharing their daughter's story. Family members identified the woman killed as Ayla Dudley of Seattle. Dudley's family said Ayla was on her way home from...
Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured
KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
15-year-old arrested in Edmonds after bringing loaded handgun to school
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 15-year-old student at Edmonds Woodway High School has been arrested after Edmonds police say he was armed with a loaded 40-caliber handgun in a classroom. The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday and Edmonds police were notified by the school principal. A student had...
Review: Iron Maiden drops the heavy metal on Seattle
Colorful hues, flying hair from headbangers, and waves of mosh pits filled Climate Pledge Arena Thursday night for a band that expects nothing less. Iron Maiden brought the heat for their visit to Seattle as part of their "Legacy of the Beast" World Tour and showcased their first album in six years, Senjutsu, which is loosely translated as "tactics and strategy." This concert and live experience kicked off intensely with Bruce Dickinson on lead vocals, Steve Harris as the bassist, Nicko McBrain on drums, and Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, and Janick Gers all shredding on the guitar.
