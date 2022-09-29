Colorful hues, flying hair from headbangers, and waves of mosh pits filled Climate Pledge Arena Thursday night for a band that expects nothing less. Iron Maiden brought the heat for their visit to Seattle as part of their "Legacy of the Beast" World Tour and showcased their first album in six years, Senjutsu, which is loosely translated as "tactics and strategy." This concert and live experience kicked off intensely with Bruce Dickinson on lead vocals, Steve Harris as the bassist, Nicko McBrain on drums, and Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, and Janick Gers all shredding on the guitar.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO