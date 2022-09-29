ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Neighbors rattled by double shooting at encampment near I-5 in Seattle

Two men are recovering at the hospital after being shot on the freeway in Seattle on Friday morning, and neighbors who live near where it happened are now speaking out about their concerns. According to the Seattle Fire Department, a 55-year-old man and a 64-year-old man were taken to Harborview...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

3 separate shootings in Seattle leave multiple people injured

SEATTLE, Wash. — Five people were hurt in shootings across Seattle overnight, and police had yet to make any arrests as of Sunday evening. It was a shooting in the University District that has students calling on police to add more enforcement. Witnesses told police a bar fight erupted...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

WSP Trooper released from Harborview Medical Center

SEATTLE, Wash. — Five-Year Washington State Patrol veteran, Dean Atkinson Jr., was released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle this morning. Atkinson will be returning to Walla Walla to continue his recovery from the injuries he sustained from a shooting on Sept. 22. According to SIU reports, Walla Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
KOMO News

Weather: Seattle could experience 80-degree temperatures this weekend

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seeing 80-degree warmth in October is rare. It has only happened six times since record-keeping began in Seattle. But as we begin the new month this weekend, we'll add more 80-degree days to that tally. Saturday and Sunday feature full sun and back-to-back 80-degree temperatures, a...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Police investigating deadly North Seattle shooting

SEATTLE, Wash. — Officials are investigating after a 21-year-old male was hit and killed by a driver who was attempting to escape a shooting in North Seattle on Saturday morning. Upon arriving at the 4200 block of Brooklyn Avenue NE, SPD officers received information indicating that a car had...
SEATTLE, WA
Bruce Harrell
KOMO News

Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured

KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KENT, WA
KOMO News

15-year-old arrested in Edmonds after bringing loaded handgun to school

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 15-year-old student at Edmonds Woodway High School has been arrested after Edmonds police say he was armed with a loaded 40-caliber handgun in a classroom. The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday and Edmonds police were notified by the school principal. A student had...
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Review: Iron Maiden drops the heavy metal on Seattle

Colorful hues, flying hair from headbangers, and waves of mosh pits filled Climate Pledge Arena Thursday night for a band that expects nothing less. Iron Maiden brought the heat for their visit to Seattle as part of their "Legacy of the Beast" World Tour and showcased their first album in six years, Senjutsu, which is loosely translated as "tactics and strategy." This concert and live experience kicked off intensely with Bruce Dickinson on lead vocals, Steve Harris as the bassist, Nicko McBrain on drums, and Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, and Janick Gers all shredding on the guitar.
SEATTLE, WA

