Read full article on original website
Related
969wsig.com
Columbia Gas says prepare for severe weather
Columbia Gas of Virginia is reminding its natural gas customers to be prepared for severe weather resulting from Ian. Utility President and C-O-O Brent Archer stated in a news release that the health and safety of our customers is extremely important to Columbia Gas, which is why he is encouraging them to take action ahead of the heavy rain that is expected to fall in parts of the service area.
969wsig.com
Battlefield foundation awarded grant from Park Service
The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation was awarded a $74,000 grant last week from the National Park Service to support the Foundation’s Long Road to Freedom Project. C-E-O of the foundation Keven Walker says the project will create a Shenandoah Valley-wide trail and initiative to tell the story of African-Americans in the Shenandoah Valley during the Civil War era.
Comments / 0