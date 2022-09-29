Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
WSP Trooper released from Harborview Medical Center
SEATTLE, Wash. — Five-Year Washington State Patrol veteran, Dean Atkinson Jr., was released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle this morning. Atkinson will be returning to Walla Walla to continue his recovery from the injuries he sustained from a shooting on Sept. 22. According to SIU reports, Walla Walla...
Washington: Does A White Bag Tied To Disabled Car Mean HELP ME?
Have you ever been driving down the highway in Washington State and you spot a car with something white like a plastic bag tied to the car? Should you stop and what could it mean? Do they need help?. YES, THEY COULD NEED HELP - Maybe the bag just blew...
UPMATTERS
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
KOMO News
WSP Trooper "improving daily" after being shot in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. remains hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center but has been improving daily, according to the Special Investigations Unit Detectives. According to court documents obtained by Action News, on Sept. 22, 37-year-old Brandon Dennis O'Neel was served an eviction notice,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSDOT begins putting up fences around Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has begun putting fences around the perimeter of Camp Hope. This comes after WSDOT, Jewels Helping Hands, and people at Camp Hope helped clean up excess trash and rearranged RVs around the border of the camp. WSDOT expects the...
5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
Human Remains, 80% Of Floatplane Wreckage Recovered After Puget Sound Crash
'Words cannot adequately convey the depth of our grief,' the family of some of the victims said in a statement.
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
Police in northern Nevada say thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over parking lots and intersections Friday night, performing stunts and leading to crashes and arrests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burien doctor caught performing unauthorized plastic surgeries, loses license
BURIEN, Wash. — The Washington State Medical Commission (WMC) has suspended the license of Dr. Kristine Brecht, a family practice doctor and cosmetic surgeon who state investigators caught carrying out plastic surgeries she had been ordered to stop performing. Brecht, whose practice was based in Burien, was sanctioned by...
Central Washington Man Sentenced to Eight Months for Stabbing Girlfriend
A 26-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to eight months in jail after stabbing his girlfriend in May. Miguel Almaguer Flores pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to second-degree assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, with all charges considered domestic violence. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped...
KUOW
Retired Seattle cop arrested after five-hour standoff in Mount Vernon, Wash.
A retired Seattle police officer surrendered in Mount Vernon on Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff with police at a single-family residence there. Eugene Louis Schubeck III, the retired Seattle officer involved in the standoff, is infamous in Seattle police circles. In 2009, Schubeck was acting as a hostage negotiator when he shot the man he was speaking with in the jaw.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Snohomish County tsunami sirens will sound warning tone for Great Washington ShakeOut Oct. 20
At 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022, millions of people in Washington State will participate in the largest earthquake and tsunami drill ever: ShakeOut! Why? Earthquakes can happen anywhere, so everyone should know how to protect themselves when an earthquake occurs. Coastal earthquakes can be followed by tsunamis – which is why the Great Washington ShakeOut includes a tsunami drill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October
SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
Chronicle
County Commissioner Drafts Ordinance Prohibiting Homeless Camps on Lewis County Land
Lewis County is not unique in its rising population of unsheltered residents. But, perhaps unlike larger counties in Western Washington, the county could count on one hand the number of homeless encampments where people are living. Still, these encampments present concerns to officials. After touring it in late summer, Commissioner...
Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona
SEATTLE — A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert. Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla County drug dealer faces federal charges
PORTLAND — A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging an Eastern Oregon man with distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around Umatilla County, Oregon. Edain Laurel Lozano, 35, of Umatilla County, Oregon has been charged with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl...
Chronicle
Public Hearing on Heat Pump Mandate in Washington Draws Split Testimony
OLYMPIA — Heat pumps could soon be mandated in all new residential construction, if a code change proposed by the Washington State Building Code Council goes into effect. More than 50 people testified on Thursday at a council meeting about the proposed changes to the Washington State Energy Code. Dozens more submitted written testimony both in support and opposing the measure.
Walmart in Washington State Makes a Huge Return Policy Change That You’ll Like
Walmart Has A New Return Policy In Washington State That Started October 1st. Washington State Walmart shoppers as Walmart is changing its return policies which might be great for holiday shoppers. Walmart is generally pretty good with returns but now it looks like the superstore is making changes to its...
Chronicle
Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash
It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
Comments / 1