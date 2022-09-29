Read full article on original website
Lowe's to donate $2 million to support Hurricane Ian efforts
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe's announced Friday it will donate $2 million to support relief efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left devastation across the state, causing catastrophic flooding and damage. Lowe's said its donation will support disaster relief partners and nonprofit Pro customers, helping organizations provide emergency shelter, food...
NC rolls out suicide prevention action plan
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses suicide. Reader discretion is advised. Sunday, October 3 marks the start of National Mental Illness Awareness Week. The issue has never been more pressing in North Carolina. "Over the last 10 years, suicide deaths in North Carolina have risen by an...
Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
The 2022 Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk is right around the corner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte (dsagreatercharlotte.org) is uniting for a common cause to raise funds at the 2022 Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register today! The "Buddy Walk" is October 15th and UNC Charlotte's stadium.
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
Live streams to watch as Hurricane Ian moves across the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on South Carolina's coast Friday, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane warning at the...
South Carolina man brought to tears by lottery win
PELZER, S.C. — There are many good ways to end this day, but few beat a fairly sizeable lottery jackpot. Fortunately, for one South Carolina man, he got to find out for himself - and was pretty choked up by the whole ordeal - and beating one in 1 million odds.
South Carolina authorities on lookout for jail escapee
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are on the lookout for a man who escaped from jail on Friday night. The Union County Sheriff's Office said that it was notified around 10 p.m. that 44-year-old David Paul Strickland had escaped from the Union County Detention Center. Since then, deputies and K-9 units in the county have been tracking Strickland, who is wanted on multiple charges from both the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
NC's 1st state monument honoring African Americans to be installed this week
RALEIGH, N.C. — The installation of North Carolina's first state monument honoring African Americans will start on Tuesday in North Carolina's $4 million Freedom Park in Raleigh. The sculpture, which is called Beacon of Freedom, is a 40-foot-tall metal structure that will be installed between the state legislature and...
How to report a power outage in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will bring gusty winds to South Carolina all day Friday. Those winds, coupled with rain that will soak the ground, will cause some trees to topple onto power lines. So, who do you call when you have an emergency or want to report a...
President approves State of Emergency for South Carolina
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for the state of South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian. What this means is federal assistance will now be available to supplement local response efforts to emergency conditions resulting from the storm. According to the order, the...
Rent a treehouse or Hobbit home for the night in this North Carolina city
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Remember that treehouse from your childhood? Or remember the first time you wanted to drink tea in a cozy Hobbit hole? Both of those nostalgic fantasies can become reality in Rowan County, North Carolina. Less than an hour's drive northeast of Charlotte sits the city...
'Driver behavior has changed significantly' | Traffic fatalities in North Carolina stabilizing compared to 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Tuesday morning part of Interstate 485 outer loop in Matthews was closed due to a crash that left one person dead. More than 1,700 people were killed in car crashes in 2021. The 5% increase from 2020 made 2021 the deadliest on North Carolina streets in two decades. Officials say so far this year, the trend seems to be leveling out.
'Looking to save lives' | Gaston County pilots new teen traffic court program
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County is now joining three other North Carolina counties that have implemented a teen traffic court to help young drivers move forward with a clean record despite committing a minor traffic offense. Last year Gaston County reported about 700 cases involving teen driver violations...
Farmers rapidly prepping for rain, winds
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The rain and wind we expect to see this weekend could impact farmers throughout North and South Carolina, and farmers are doing what they can to prepare. Chester County's Cotton Hills Farm has worked around the clock since Monday to harvest cotton ahead of the...
Lead found in Rowan-Salisbury elementary school's water
MOUNT ULLA, N.C. — A regularly scheduled water test found elevated levels of lead in the water at Mt. Ulla Elementary School last week. According to Jeanie McDowell, interim senior marketing and communication officer for Rowan-Salisbury School System, the water quality test sample taken from that school that showed the elevated lead levels only impacted the drinking water in the building. It did not impact the restroom facilities.
Several attorneys sign State Bar letter calling out 'apparent ticket-fixing' in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As the North Carolina State Bar questions defense attorneys about "an apparent ticket-fixing agreement" in Cabarrus County, 23 lawyers signed their names on a notice of concern submitted to the government agency responsible for regulating the legal profession. An unsigned copy of the notice, obtained...
Some SC schools switching to virtual learning on Friday due to weather
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Several school districts in South Carolina are changing schedules this week due to expected impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. The following school districts in South Carolina will switch to virtual learning Friday as a precaution ahead of Ian:. Chesterfield County had an early release day...
Board of Elections see increase in inquiries about election security
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As elections offices across the United States prepare for the upcoming election, officials say they're being inundated with public records requests asking for documents or data pertaining to elections and fraud. The amount of work required to fulfill these public information requests is taking time away...
