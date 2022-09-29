Read full article on original website
N.J. laws prompt public intoxication quandary | Opinion
I’ve always maintained that the hardest governing is what gets done at the municipal level, because there is no layer between local government and what happens on the street. County and state governments operate buffered by municipal ones. You can govern from the state capitol and blame local officials. As for the feds, we might as well be talking about the dark side of the moon.
President Biden to visit N.J. for fundraiser at Gov. Murphy’s house
President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in New Jersey on Thursday to appear at private fundraiser at Gov. Phil Murphy’s home to help national Democrats about a month before the closely watched midterm elections, NJ Advance Media has confirmed. The event at Murphy’s mansion along the Navesink River...
This fresh blow to newspapers -- and our democracy -- must be stopped | Editorial
This editorial is that rare piece that presents an unavoidable conflict of interest for us, since we in the dwindling press corps are not the observers this time; we are one of the players. But please, hear us out. Because for local newspapers, this could be a matter of life...
N.J. House members get $1M a year to spend on their offices. Here’s where it went.
New Jersey’s House members get more than $1 million a year to fund their congressional offices in addition to their $174,000 salaries. We’re here to tell you how they spent it. NJ Advance Media took a year’s worth of disclosure reports — lawmakers file their spending quarterly with...
National Black Political Convention in N.J. postponed by water crisis in Mississippi
A 50th anniversary reprise of the National Black Political Conventional scheduled for this month in Newark has been postponed until next year due to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, organizers announced. “The situation does not allow for our beloved Brother Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to be with us in...
Lopatcong’s Doug Steinhardt launches campaign for New Jersey Senate
Warren County Republican Committee Chairman Doug Steinhardt this past week formally launched his campaign for New Jersey Senate. The mayor from 2000 to 2014 of his hometown, Lopatcong Township, Steinhardt hopes to succeed state Sen. Michael Doherty, a fellow Republican, representing New Jersey’s 23rd Legislative District that covers communities in Warren, Hunterdon and Somerset counties.
NBC New York
Wawa Tells NJ Congressional Candidate to Stop Using Similar Logo in Campaign Ads
A New Jersey congressional candidate is committing what some in the area would consider a mortal sin: Going against the wishes of Wawa. The popular convenience store chain has told Matt Jenkins to stop using its goose logo in his campaign signs and website. Wawa sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Democrat, who is challenging District four incumbent Chris Smith.
Stop using our goose logo, Wawa tells N.J. congressional candidate
New Jersey residents gottahavaWawa. So Democratic congressional candidate Matt Jenkins, a health and wellness consultant running against Rep. Chris Smith, R-4th Dist., tried to capitalize on his district’s fondness for the home of Hoagiefest, Sizzli breakfast sandwiches and large salted pretzels. Jenkins added a pair of geese to his campaign logo.
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
phillyvoice.com
New Jersey bill would keep people with mental illnesses out of court system
Legislators advanced a bill Thursday that would divert nonviolent criminal offenders from the court system into community-based mental health treatment. Supporters say more than a quarter of people now incarcerated have mental health disorders. Connecting them with medical treatment instead of jailing them would save the state money while reducing recidivism by better addressing their needs, said Adam Sagot, a psychiatrist with Hackensack Meridien Health.
NY Republican, Conservative Parties sue to upend absentee ballot counting in general election
A New York City Board of Election staff member, left, shows a ballot to a campaign observer as primary election absentee ballots are counted during the 2021 election cycle. Republican and Conservative Party leaders are suing the state over the way it currently processes absentee ballots. Advocates and election officials call it an effort to create chaos and undermine voter confidence. [ more › ]
N.J. scrapped plan to send National Guard to Florida because need wasn’t there, Murphy’s office says
New Jersey ended up scrapping plans to deploy National Guard troops to help Florida amid Hurricane Ian’s destruction because those services were not needed, but the state did send a search and rescue team, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said. Murphy announced Thursday that New Jersey was sending 135...
Muslim police chief intends to sue N.J. town over racially charged comments, lawyer says
A Muslim police chief in Morris County intends to sue the township where he works, claiming elected officials and municipal employees allegedly made insensitive jokes about his race and religion, creating a hostile work environment. Ahmed Naga, the first Muslim chief of the Long Hill Township Police Department, says he’s...
Menstrual products should be as available as toilet paper and paper towels in N.J., lawmakers say
It’s a biological fact that women and girls menstruate. But try talking about it in public, and people avoid the topic out of shame or sensitivity. On Thursday, a panel of state lawmakers who want to eliminate the stigma associated with the female monthly period approved a package of bills that would make tampons and pads available without cost in schools, homeless shelters and through public assistance programs in New Jersey.
N.J.’s new ANCHOR property tax program: Your questions answered
New Jersey has launched a new program to help homeowners and renters save on property taxes. The ANCHOR program, short for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, replaces the Homestead Rebate. The new program’s income limits and other qualifications are different from the Homestead Rebate, so more...
The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)
New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
N.J. reports 1,387 COVID cases, no deaths. Daily positive tests remain below 2,000.
New Jersey on Sunday reported another 1,387 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no confirmed deaths as statewide daily positive tests continue to stay below 2,000. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive fell to 1,657, a 9% decrease from a week ago and a 4% increase from a month ago.
Legislative Gazette
Jewish Gun Club challenging firearms ban in places of worship
The New York State Jewish Gun Club filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, on September 29 against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other officials to overturn the state’s new concealed carry laws. The organization — a gun club based...
Your conservative or traditional opinion is NOT welcome in New Jersey (Opinion)
Politics, the media and education are all controlled by the left in this state and in most of the Northeastern part of our country. If you have a conservative opinion or a traditional point of view you are deemed evil and not worthy of being heard in the public square whether it's about social or political issues.
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
