Politics

NJ.com

N.J. laws prompt public intoxication quandary | Opinion

I’ve always maintained that the hardest governing is what gets done at the municipal level, because there is no layer between local government and what happens on the street. County and state governments operate buffered by municipal ones. You can govern from the state capitol and blame local officials. As for the feds, we might as well be talking about the dark side of the moon.
Phil Murphy
LehighValleyLive.com

Lopatcong’s Doug Steinhardt launches campaign for New Jersey Senate

Warren County Republican Committee Chairman Doug Steinhardt this past week formally launched his campaign for New Jersey Senate. The mayor from 2000 to 2014 of his hometown, Lopatcong Township, Steinhardt hopes to succeed state Sen. Michael Doherty, a fellow Republican, representing New Jersey’s 23rd Legislative District that covers communities in Warren, Hunterdon and Somerset counties.
NBC New York

Wawa Tells NJ Congressional Candidate to Stop Using Similar Logo in Campaign Ads

A New Jersey congressional candidate is committing what some in the area would consider a mortal sin: Going against the wishes of Wawa. The popular convenience store chain has told Matt Jenkins to stop using its goose logo in his campaign signs and website. Wawa sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Democrat, who is challenging District four incumbent Chris Smith.
NJ.com

Stop using our goose logo, Wawa tells N.J. congressional candidate

New Jersey residents gottahavaWawa. So Democratic congressional candidate Matt Jenkins, a health and wellness consultant running against Rep. Chris Smith, R-4th Dist., tried to capitalize on his district’s fondness for the home of Hoagiefest, Sizzli breakfast sandwiches and large salted pretzels. Jenkins added a pair of geese to his campaign logo.
phillyvoice.com

New Jersey bill would keep people with mental illnesses out of court system

Legislators advanced a bill Thursday that would divert nonviolent criminal offenders from the court system into community-based mental health treatment. Supporters say more than a quarter of people now incarcerated have mental health disorders. Connecting them with medical treatment instead of jailing them would save the state money while reducing recidivism by better addressing their needs, said Adam Sagot, a psychiatrist with Hackensack Meridien Health.
Gothamist

NY Republican, Conservative Parties sue to upend absentee ballot counting in general election

A New York City Board of Election staff member, left, shows a ballot to a campaign observer as primary election absentee ballots are counted during the 2021 election cycle. Republican and Conservative Party leaders are suing the state over the way it currently processes absentee ballots. Advocates and election officials call it an effort to create chaos and undermine voter confidence. [ more › ]
NJ.com

Menstrual products should be as available as toilet paper and paper towels in N.J., lawmakers say

It’s a biological fact that women and girls menstruate. But try talking about it in public, and people avoid the topic out of shame or sensitivity. On Thursday, a panel of state lawmakers who want to eliminate the stigma associated with the female monthly period approved a package of bills that would make tampons and pads available without cost in schools, homeless shelters and through public assistance programs in New Jersey.
NJ.com

N.J.’s new ANCHOR property tax program: Your questions answered

New Jersey has launched a new program to help homeowners and renters save on property taxes. The ANCHOR program, short for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, replaces the Homestead Rebate. The new program’s income limits and other qualifications are different from the Homestead Rebate, so more...
New Jersey 101.5

The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)

New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
Legislative Gazette

Jewish Gun Club challenging firearms ban in places of worship

The New York State Jewish Gun Club filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, on September 29 against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other officials to overturn the state’s new concealed carry laws. The organization — a gun club based...
