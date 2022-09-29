ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Kier Delaney
3d ago

None too pleased with using tax dollars to bail out people who chose to live in, hurricane frequent, Florida without having insurance on their property.

Consider This ...
2d ago

… coastal living is a gamble and it now time to pay up: they chose this place to live, pay to rebuild it and stop making the rest of us pay for your indulgences

Kookaloo2
3d ago

Very diffrent from the last guy who liked to mock blue states when disaster struck and threaten to withhold funds. It's nice to see a president help not hinder FEMA and the first responders.

