Glam UK
Tips That Will Help Even The Clumsiest Person Master The Art Of Walking In Heels
Have you ever dreamed of walking down the streets of New York City à la Carrie Bradshaw in her three inches heels? You know, with that elegant and smooth supermodel-like walk? If you have ever stood in front of a store window, drooled over a pair of high heels but had no idea how to walk in them without looking like a robot, we've got your back!
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Little Amal captures more hearts of Brooklyn today, as she bids us farewell
EDITORS’ NOTE: Despite threats of inclement weather, Little Amal attracted adoring crowds of Brooklynites on the final day of her visit. She will return, and we hope readers will follow her schedules and her inspirational impact in BROOKLYN EAGLE coverage, online and in print. “All the friends I have...
pix11.com
A taste of the TikTok sensation The Suprême croissant by an NYC bakery
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A new croissant creation in New York City has been teasing tastebuds all over social media. “The Suprême” is a new croissant pastry that was recently launched by the Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery in Manhattan. It has gained fame on TikTok, mainly due to its eye-catching circular shape and hardened icing.
Huge Hawk Dives Into Trash Can, Flies Away With Huge Rat in New York City: VIDEO
When a hawk has a winning day in New York City, and it’s caught on a viral video, then we have to talk about it a bit. See, this hawk takes a dive into a trash can. This is not any ordinary trash can, though. It’s one from the Big Apple. Guess who finds their way in them sometimes? None other than rats. We get a chance to see this hawk come up victorious. How so?
pethelpful.com
Video Highlighting 'Guinea Pig Crisis' in New York City Is a Huge Wake-Up Call
We very rarely pay attention to what happens to abandoned animals, but a new video on TikTok is show this tragic reality for a large group of guinea pigs. According to the Animal Care Centers of NYC (@nycacc) the amount of guinea pigs that have been given up is staggering. So here is some good information for how we can all help.
Early Addition: There's an unspoken standoff between quiet quitters and the bosses who are 'quiet firing' them
Because there's a trendy new term for being "managed out," here are your early links: Michelin's picks for affordable NYC restaurants, a Genovese crime associate busted for threatening people, far-right Brazilians have coopted the world's coolest soccer jersey, and more. [ more › ]
Heat season starts Oct. 1 in New York City
NEW YORK -- Heat season starts Saturday in New York City, meaning residential building owners have to make sure the heat is on.When outdoor temperatures dip below 55 degrees during the day, indoor temperatures must be kept at 68 degrees.Overnight, temperatures have to be at a minimum of 62 degrees no matter the temperature outdoors.Hot water temperatures must be 120 degrees year-round.Building owners not complying face fines.Tenants who do not have appropriate heat or hot water should first try getting in touch with their building owner, managing agent or superintendent. If service is not restored, tenants can call 311, visit 311 online or use the 311Mobile app to file a complaint.As we head into colder months, officials also want to remind New Yorkers to be careful when using space heaters.Space heaters should not be left unattended and should be turned off before residents leave home or go to bed. Residents should plug space heaters directly into the socket, not into an extension cord, and place the heater on the floor, not on a counter or on top of furniture.Products that have been safely tested will have an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark.
What NYC renters need to know about getting landlords to turn the heat back on
Oct. 1 marks the beginning of heat season in New York City. The first day of October means heat season is officially here. Renters in New York City may soon be waking up to the smell of burning dust and the sound of old radiators clanking off the cobwebs. [ more › ]
GREG GUTFELD: New York City kids are in therapy due to a constant state of panic at seeing 'real horrors'
Greg Gutfeld weighs in on the New York Post reporting some New York City kids are now in therapy due to a constant state of panic on "Gutfeld!"
N.J. weather: Snowy winter ahead? Here’s the very early forecast from AccuWeather.
Hurricane season is still upon us and will be sticking around for the next two months. But some long-range weather forecasters are already looking ahead to the winter season. AccuWeather has issued its early winter forecast for 2022-2023, giving some hints about whether us folks in the New Jersey region will need to tune up our snowblowers and stock up on rock salt — or whether we will have a low-snow winter like last year.
Crowned The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Jersey, And Most Creative Cocktail
This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience. So many people want a dining...
Painful Reality: Yet Another NJ Restaurant Closes – “We simply can’t carry on”
It's never been easy to run a restaurant. And if you think otherwise, consider these statistics. According to the National Restaurant Association, there is a 20% success rate for all restaurants. About 60% of restaurants fail in their first year of operation; 80% fail within five years of opening. And...
6 Places To Visit In NYC’s Charming ‘Little Paris’ Neighborhood
The latest cultural enclave to pop up in NYC is “Little Paris,” and though it’s not officially official yet (they still have to submit a petition to Community Board 2 to have it renamed), it is growing in popularity. The effort was originally initiated by Léa and Marianne Perret, founders of Coucou French Classes, but now has garnered support from other local business owners as well. There are even hand-painted signs adorning the street! Though the main part of the neighborhood is highlighted as Centre Street between Broome & Grand St., there are many more French businesses just a stone’s throw away. Here are our recs of where to visit so you can fully embrace that Parisian lifestyle while still in New York! 3. Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels (249 Centre St.): What would Little Paris be without somewhere to sip on a glass of wine in the evening? That’s where Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels comes in, with both cozy indoor and spacious outdoor seating. Enjoy a wide variety by the bottle and the glass (including whites, red, rose, sparkling, orange and even non-alcoholic options), plus a simple but mouthwatering menu featuring salads, pastas, tartare and cheesecake.
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
WEATHER: Rain from Ian continues to soak NYC area as temps dip
The local impact won’t be anywhere near as severe as they were in Florida, where Ian cut a deadly path of destruction across the state as a Category 4 hurricane.
How to see the Northern Lights in New York this weekend
Once again, the Northern Lights are (hopefully!) making an appearance across the United States this weekend. Although the likelihood of catching the natural wonder in New York is low, we reached out to American Museum of Natural History astrophysicist Jackie Faherty to get some tips that might maximize city dwellers' chances of witnessing the splendor that is the aurora borealis in the upcoming few days.
NBC New York
NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means
New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
First baby giraffe born on Long Island delights visitors
MELVILLE, N.Y. - Giraffes are the tallest mammals in the world, but one of the tiniest is being nurtured in our area. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports farmgoers in Melville are delighted with an adorable and curious newborn giraffe. It's a girl! Savanna weighed in at 142 pounds at birth, and is 5'4" tall. Her mother was pregnant for 15 months. "She's an incredible mom. She's been taking care of baby. She cleans the baby, she feeds it. She's always very attentive," said Ronald Brigati of White Post Farms. Savanna is the first giraffe born on Long Island. She and her parents are adjusting well...
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’
Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
