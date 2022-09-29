ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Little Amal captures more hearts of Brooklyn today, as she bids us farewell

EDITORS' NOTE: Despite threats of inclement weather, Little Amal attracted adoring crowds of Brooklynites on the final day of her visit. She will return, and we hope readers will follow her schedules and her inspirational impact in BROOKLYN EAGLE coverage, online and in print. "All the friends I have...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

A taste of the TikTok sensation The Suprême croissant by an NYC bakery

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A new croissant creation in New York City has been teasing tastebuds all over social media. "The Suprême" is a new croissant pastry that was recently launched by the Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery in Manhattan. It has gained fame on TikTok, mainly due to its eye-catching circular shape and hardened icing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Huge Hawk Dives Into Trash Can, Flies Away With Huge Rat in New York City: VIDEO

When a hawk has a winning day in New York City, and it's caught on a viral video, then we have to talk about it a bit. See, this hawk takes a dive into a trash can. This is not any ordinary trash can, though. It's one from the Big Apple. Guess who finds their way in them sometimes? None other than rats. We get a chance to see this hawk come up victorious. How so?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Society
CBS New York

Heat season starts Oct. 1 in New York City

NEW YORK -- Heat season starts Saturday in New York City, meaning residential building owners have to make sure the heat is on.When outdoor temperatures dip below 55 degrees during the day, indoor temperatures must be kept at 68 degrees.Overnight, temperatures have to be at a minimum of 62 degrees no matter the temperature outdoors.Hot water temperatures must be 120 degrees year-round.Building owners not complying face fines.Tenants who do not have appropriate heat or hot water should first try getting in touch with their building owner, managing agent or superintendent. If service is not restored, tenants can call 311, visit 311 online or use the 311Mobile app to file a complaint.As we head into colder months, officials also want to remind New Yorkers to be careful when using space heaters.Space heaters should not be left unattended and should be turned off before residents leave home or go to bed. Residents should plug space heaters directly into the socket, not into an extension cord, and place the heater on the floor, not on a counter or on top of furniture.Products that have been safely tested will have an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Snowy winter ahead? Here's the very early forecast from AccuWeather.

Hurricane season is still upon us and will be sticking around for the next two months. But some long-range weather forecasters are already looking ahead to the winter season. AccuWeather has issued its early winter forecast for 2022-2023, giving some hints about whether us folks in the New Jersey region will need to tune up our snowblowers and stock up on rock salt — or whether we will have a low-snow winter like last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

6 Places To Visit In NYC's Charming 'Little Paris' Neighborhood

The latest cultural enclave to pop up in NYC is "Little Paris," and though it's not officially official yet (they still have to submit a petition to Community Board 2 to have it renamed), it is growing in popularity. The effort was originally initiated by Léa and Marianne Perret, founders of Coucou French Classes, but now has garnered support from other local business owners as well. There are even hand-painted signs adorning the street! Though the main part of the neighborhood is highlighted as Centre Street between Broome & Grand St., there are many more French businesses just a stone's throw away. Here are our recs of where to visit so you can fully embrace that Parisian lifestyle while still in New York! 3. Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels (249 Centre St.): What would Little Paris be without somewhere to sip on a glass of wine in the evening? That's where Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels comes in, with both cozy indoor and spacious outdoor seating. Enjoy a wide variety by the bottle and the glass (including whites, red, rose, sparkling, orange and even non-alcoholic options), plus a simple but mouthwatering menu featuring salads, pastas, tartare and cheesecake.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

How to see the Northern Lights in New York this weekend

Once again, the Northern Lights are (hopefully!) making an appearance across the United States this weekend. Although the likelihood of catching the natural wonder in New York is low, we reached out to American Museum of Natural History astrophysicist Jackie Faherty to get some tips that might maximize city dwellers' chances of witnessing the splendor that is the aurora borealis in the upcoming few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC 'Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means

New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

First baby giraffe born on Long Island delights visitors

MELVILLE, N.Y. - Giraffes are the tallest mammals in the world, but one of the tiniest is being nurtured in our area. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports farmgoers in Melville are delighted with an adorable and curious newborn giraffe. It's a girl! Savanna weighed in at 142 pounds at birth, and is 5'4" tall. Her mother was pregnant for 15 months. "She's an incredible mom. She's been taking care of baby. She cleans the baby, she feeds it. She's always very attentive," said Ronald Brigati of White Post Farms. Savanna is the first giraffe born on Long Island. She and her parents are adjusting well...
MELVILLE, NY
Daily News

Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: 'Hard to imagine the squad without her'

Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo's dedication to saving lives didn't stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

