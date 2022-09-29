The Oak Ridge Cemetery Foundation is inviting the community to explore one of Springfield’s most spectacular fall attractions at their 8th Annual Tree Tour, Saturday, October 15 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1441 Monument Avenue. The 2022 tour will focus on the Temple Garden section of the cemetery and highlight 28 planted cultivars and hybrids that are found in almost no other area.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO