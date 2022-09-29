Read full article on original website
Rescue Squad back in action
The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee voted unanimously to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. Effective immediately, all squad members with an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification or higher are allowed to respond to rescue calls. In July, the County had to temporarily suspend Rescue Squad operations until the required...
Blessing of the pets at St. John’s Hospital
Springfield pets got their moment in the sun two days ahead of the fest day of St. Francis of Assisi—patron saint of animals—on October fourth. Father Callistus Onumah, priest chaplain at St. John’s, gave a blessing for all animals present and absent on Sunday before sprinkling pets (dogs mostly) with holy water on the hospital’s pavilion lawn.
Illinois Times weekend entertainment report
Joey McLaughlin and Michelle Ownbey from the Illinois Times talk about what’s goin on in the Springfield area this weekend. An award-winning film in the “found footage” thriller genre. Hoogland Center for the Arts. Chatham Jaycees Oktoberfest. FRIDAY, SATURDAY. Axe throwing, keg toss, wiener dog races, live...
Oak Ridge Tree Tours return
The Oak Ridge Cemetery Foundation is inviting the community to explore one of Springfield’s most spectacular fall attractions at their 8th Annual Tree Tour, Saturday, October 15 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1441 Monument Avenue. The 2022 tour will focus on the Temple Garden section of the cemetery and highlight 28 planted cultivars and hybrids that are found in almost no other area.
