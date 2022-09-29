Read full article on original website
Related
Nipendo Expands Access to Its Automated Invoicing Feature
Nipendo, a provider of systems to automate payment processes, announced Saturday (Oct. 1) that it is making its Invoice All module available to suppliers that use the company’s Supplier Portal. Invoice All is part of Nipendo’s cloud-based system for automating source-to-pay actions, the company said in a press release....
Food & Wine
The World's First Sleeping Pods for Economy Passengers Are Just as Amazing as They Sound
The worst part of long-haul flights is trying to find the right sleeping position. Lucky for you, and me, Air New Zealand wants to make it easier for passengers to get some rest: the airline will introduce Skynests, the world's first sleep pods for economy class passengers, in 2024. And...
Report: Burberry’s Markdowns Hurt Its Luxury Image
United Kingdom-based Burberry is reportedly facing the challenges of being a luxury brand whose image is not as upmarket as some of its rivals as well as being an independent brand at a time when many others are part of conglomerates. As a result, its performance is lagging that of...
American Airlines Offers the Next Step in Luxury Flying
Just like a hotel suite is roomier and more private than a regular room, an air suite strives to offer an additional level of luxury aboard a plane — a door for privacy. The word "suite," in the context of a plane, brings forth images of passengers moving around and sitting together around a roundtable like images from aboard Air Force One.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EMEA Daily: Worldline Acquires 40% Stake in Dutch PSP Online Payment Platform
In today’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Worldline announced that it is set to acquire a stake in Online Payment Platform and London-based Liberis raised $154M to expand its small business funding platform. Global payment services firm Worldline is set to acquire a 40% stake in...
Brazil Aims to be No. 1 in Digital Transformation
When benchmarking the world’s digital transformation, there are standouts. Some economies are all-in when it comes to comes to connected living, and it’s evident that this activity is indeed transformative, sometimes very much so. For “How The World Does Digital: The Impact Of Payments On Digital Transformation,” PYMNTS...
Today in the Connected Economy: Peloton Teams With Dick's to Find New Members
Today in the connected economy, Peloton partners with Dick’s Sporting Goods in an effort to fuel new sales and memberships ahead of the holidays. Plus, Amazon expands its small business lending collaboration with Lendistry, while Meta makes it easier to share non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platforms. In a...
Walmart Touts Low-Cost Basics as Amazon Flaunts Sales and Tech Upgrades
After a week of rolling out more than a dozen device advancements, smart home technology upgrades and new out-of-the-box connected gadgets, Amazon SVP of Devices and Services Dave Limp wrapped the annual product event like this:. “We invent around a simple premise: the real-world matters to customers,” Limp said in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Startup CFOs Must Balance Rapid Growth Against Short-Term Needs
German cybersecurity startup SoSafe said that 85% of cyber attacks on companies and organizations can be traced back to a human factor. That is why the company chooses to focus on the human aspect of cybersecurity, offering its clients cybersecurity awareness and training. We sat down to chat with SoSafe’s...
Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights
As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
Amazon, Lendistry Expand Small Business Lending Program
Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
Way to Stop Crypto Hacks? Make Them Reversible
What if an immutable and irreversible cryptocurrency transaction wasn’t?. That’s the idea trio of Stanford University researchers proposed this week as a way to combat the seemingly constant string of thefts, fraud and hacks that have routinely seen hundreds of millions of dollars stolen in the crypto industry — including more than $14 billion last year alone.
Poland’s Allegro Posts Strong Q2 as BNPL Service Surpasses 1M Users, Jumps 260% YoY
Against the backdrop of Europe’s deepening energy crisis, a weak Polish currency, Złoty, and ongoing conflict in neighboring Ukraine, the Polish retail sector has remained surprisingly resilient this year. Yet heading into the winter, consumer sentiment appears to be low, and the macroeconomic picture remains bleak as Poles...
WEX Launches Digital Wallet for B2B Payments
Commerce platform WEX on Thursday announced the wide availability of Flume, a digital wallet that will allow instant account-to-account transfers for customers. WEX stated in the announcement that the new offering was designed to “bridge the digital divide for millions of small- and medium-sized businesses in the U.S.”. Flume,...
ECB Holds off on P2P Digital Euro Transactions
A digital euro might be based on blockchain technology, but it will require middlemen to validate transactions, at least to begin with. The core purpose of blockchain cryptocurrency, as described in the Bitcoin Whitepaper that launched the technology, was to solve the double-spend problem in order to allow electronic peer-to-peer (P2P) payments without a trusted third party — a financial institution (FI) — in the middle. That’s why blockchain transactions are “trustless.”
Afreximbank Launches AfPAY Trade Payment Service in Africa
The African Export-Import Bank, or Afreximbank, announced Thursday (Sept. 29) the broad launch of a payment service called AfPAY with the stated goal of facilitating easier transactions among African financial institutions. The announcement said: “Afreximbank developed the product specifically to address the banking challenges confronting African economies due to the...
Amazon Study Shows Focus on Business Purchasing Practices Has Risen With Inflation
Amazon Business’ “2022 State of Business Procurement Report” shows that companies are on board with digital procurement and gives suppliers reason to breathe easy. According to the report, most businesses aren’t planning procurement budget cuts. We unpacked some key findings from Amazon’s survey of procurement professionals...
EMEA Daily: Retailers Revisit ‘Free Shipping, Free Returns’ as Costs Soar
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, H&M announced that it will trial charging a fee when customers return items they’ve purchased online and Klarna has teamed with CellPay to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) on cell phone minutes. Non-dilutive capital startup Capchase is now integrated with...
European Trade Group Delivers Framework Overview for Pan-European Payments
A European trade group submitted an overview of its framework proposal for pan-European retail payments at any point of interaction (POI) that would help facilitate interoperability and competition. The overview of the European Retail Payments Framework (ERPF) was delivered to the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Commission (EC)...
Community Banks Get SMB Leg Up With FinTech Lending Platform
One doesn’t build a FinTech in New Zealand — with a population of five million souls and a bit more than half a million SMBs — to scale only in New Zealand. As Dave Lewis, CEO of Ranqx, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, the goal was always to go big in the bid to fix what ails millions of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking faster access to capital from banks and other lenders across the globe.
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0