Internet

pymnts

Nipendo Expands Access to Its Automated Invoicing Feature

Nipendo, a provider of systems to automate payment processes, announced Saturday (Oct. 1) that it is making its Invoice All module available to suppliers that use the company’s Supplier Portal. Invoice All is part of Nipendo’s cloud-based system for automating source-to-pay actions, the company said in a press release....
ECONOMY
pymnts

Report: Burberry’s Markdowns Hurt Its Luxury Image

United Kingdom-based Burberry is reportedly facing the challenges of being a luxury brand whose image is not as upmarket as some of its rivals as well as being an independent brand at a time when many others are part of conglomerates. As a result, its performance is lagging that of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

American Airlines Offers the Next Step in Luxury Flying

Just like a hotel suite is roomier and more private than a regular room, an air suite strives to offer an additional level of luxury aboard a plane — a door for privacy. The word "suite," in the context of a plane, brings forth images of passengers moving around and sitting together around a roundtable like images from aboard Air Force One.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pymnts

Brazil Aims to be No. 1 in Digital Transformation

When benchmarking the world’s digital transformation, there are standouts. Some economies are all-in when it comes to comes to connected living, and it’s evident that this activity is indeed transformative, sometimes very much so. For “How The World Does Digital: The Impact Of Payments On Digital Transformation,” PYMNTS...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Walmart Touts Low-Cost Basics as Amazon Flaunts Sales and Tech Upgrades

After a week of rolling out more than a dozen device advancements, smart home technology upgrades and new out-of-the-box connected gadgets, Amazon SVP of Devices and Services Dave Limp wrapped the annual product event like this:. “We invent around a simple premise: the real-world matters to customers,” Limp said in...
GAS PRICE
pymnts

Startup CFOs Must Balance Rapid Growth Against Short-Term Needs

German cybersecurity startup SoSafe said that 85% of cyber attacks on companies and organizations can be traced back to a human factor. That is why the company chooses to focus on the human aspect of cybersecurity, offering its clients cybersecurity awareness and training. We sat down to chat with SoSafe’s...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights

As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
RETAIL
pymnts

Amazon, Lendistry Expand Small Business Lending Program

Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Way to Stop Crypto Hacks? Make Them Reversible

What if an immutable and irreversible cryptocurrency transaction wasn’t?. That’s the idea trio of Stanford University researchers proposed this week as a way to combat the seemingly constant string of thefts, fraud and hacks that have routinely seen hundreds of millions of dollars stolen in the crypto industry — including more than $14 billion last year alone.
MARKETS
pymnts

WEX Launches Digital Wallet for B2B Payments

Commerce platform WEX on Thursday announced the wide availability of Flume, a digital wallet that will allow instant account-to-account transfers for customers. WEX stated in the announcement that the new offering was designed to “bridge the digital divide for millions of small- and medium-sized businesses in the U.S.”. Flume,...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

ECB Holds off on P2P Digital Euro Transactions

A digital euro might be based on blockchain technology, but it will require middlemen to validate transactions, at least to begin with. The core purpose of blockchain cryptocurrency, as described in the Bitcoin Whitepaper that launched the technology, was to solve the double-spend problem in order to allow electronic peer-to-peer (P2P) payments without a trusted third party — a financial institution (FI) — in the middle. That’s why blockchain transactions are “trustless.”
CURRENCIES
pymnts

Afreximbank Launches AfPAY Trade Payment Service in Africa

The African Export-Import Bank, or Afreximbank, announced Thursday (Sept. 29) the broad launch of a payment service called AfPAY with the stated goal of facilitating easier transactions among African financial institutions. The announcement said: “Afreximbank developed the product specifically to address the banking challenges confronting African economies due to the...
ECONOMY
pymnts

European Trade Group Delivers Framework Overview for Pan-European Payments

A European trade group submitted an overview of its framework proposal for pan-European retail payments at any point of interaction (POI) that would help facilitate interoperability and competition. The overview of the European Retail Payments Framework (ERPF) was delivered to the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Commission (EC)...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Community Banks Get SMB Leg Up With FinTech Lending Platform

One doesn’t build a FinTech in New Zealand — with a population of five million souls and a bit more than half a million SMBs — to scale only in New Zealand. As Dave Lewis, CEO of Ranqx, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, the goal was always to go big in the bid to fix what ails millions of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking faster access to capital from banks and other lenders across the globe.
ECONOMY
