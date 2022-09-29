Read full article on original website
Ford Is Running Out Of Blue Ovals For Its Trucks
Badges are as important to Ford as any other automotive company, but it looks like the Detroit automaker is currently facing some issues with its blue oval emblem. First reported by The Wall Street Journal citing anonymous sources, Ford is said to have supply chain issues involving its badges. In other words, there is a shortage of blue oval badges that are ubiquitous in every Ford vehicle, including its best-selling F-Series trucks. Not only that, even the badges that identify the model names are getting scarce.
This Classic Mini Pickup Spent Its Life As A Cute Ice Cream Van
It has a new home in BMW Group Classic’s heritage collection. In September 1960, the Mini Pickup went on sale, and it’d eventually become the platform of choice for Cummins Ice Cream Vans. One has found its way into BMW Group Classic’s heritage collection, and it’s downright adorable.
Ferrari Purosangue Truck Rendering Imagines The Dream Ute
The Purosangue was unveiled earlier this month to put Ferrari into a lucrative segment of performance SUVs from exotic automakers. The Prancing Horse utility will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the likes, though each of these models represents a slightly different take on the super-SUV formula. Not a single of them has a truck version, though, and we thought it would be fun to see what a more practical Purosangue could look like.
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD
When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
Jet Car Is A Floating Chevy Corvette C7 You Can Rent Or Buy
If you happen to visit Miami and encounter a Chevy Corvette C7 floating on water, don't fret. Don't call 911 just yet. Look closely as you might be encountering the Jet Car – a floating C7 Corvette that has been getting attention in Florida lately. Designed to look like...
Another Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition Emerges, Limited To 1,000 Units
The Toyota FJ Cruiser is probably one of the most enduring nameplates in the world – and we're talking about how many times it reached the end of its production. In 2014, the retro-styled off-roader was phased out in the US, while Japan announced the end of its production in 2017 together with a Final Edition. However, Toyota continues selling and making the model in the Middle East, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Sound "Not Done" According To CEO
The sound that Dodge touted with its Charger Daytona SRT concept isn't finished. Brand CEO Tim Kuniskis revealed on a recent episode of Autoline After Hours that the automaker continues to tweak and fine-tune the sound of the car's Fratzonic exhaust system. Dodge created an algorithm that moves air through...
BMW XM, Ram HD Rebel, Ford Super Duty, Chevy Silverado HD: RAC #91
We don't know exactly how it happened, but this final week of September became an unofficial truck week for Detroit automakers. BMW wasn't having it though, because amid all the heavy-duty truckin' news comes the first standalone M model since the M1. So yeah, it's been a busy week, and there's still more to cover in this week's ramble.
Jeep Wrangler Rumored To Lose Diesel Engine After This Year
Will the Jeep Wrangler soon give up on diesel power? According to a post at JL Wrangler Forums it's guaranteed, but at this point, it's just a rumor. Motor1.com has contacted Jeep for more information but as of yet, our query hasn't been answered. We will jump in with an update when we hear back.
Tata Tiago EV Is A $10,000 Electric Vehicle For The Masses
Tata once had the cheapest brand new car on sale and the Indian automaker now continues the tradition by releasing possibly the most affordable electric vehicle in the world. The Tiago EV was designed specifically for the Indian market and offers a decent range for just about $10,000 at the current exchange rates. We will get to the pricing details soon but first, let’s talk more about the vehicle’s specifications.
Mazda Is Selling An MX-5 Miata For People With Disabilities
With a tight cabin, two seats, and limited cargo area, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of the most unpractical cars money can buy. Despite its downsides, more than one million people have bought one since the NA came out in the late 1980s. As part of the Japanese automaker's attempt to make the affordable sports car cater to a wider audience, there's also a right-hand-drive version available locally as the Self-empowerment Driving Vehicle.
Gran Turismo 7 September Update Adds Nissan Silvia, Two Other Cars
One is imaginary and the other is a record-breaker. Gran Turismo 7's garage continues to grow at a regular pace as the latest patch adds three new cars for free. The 1.23 update is rolling out as we speak and includes the sixth-generation Nissan Silvia (S14), specifically a 1994 Type S with the rare rear-wheel steering option dubbed "Super HICAS." Being the K trim level, it gets the 16-inch wheels while the turbocharged SR20 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine sends 216 horsepower to the rear axle.
2023 Polestar 3 Shows Its Rear End Ahead Of October 12 Debut
In May 2022, Polestar officially confirmed the Polestar 3 will be unveiled to the world in October this year and now we have the debut date announced by the automaker. The electric SUV will be shown in full during a special launch event on October 12 in Copenhagen, Denmark, which will be featuring the company’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath.
Volvo EX90 Will Use Radar To Detect Kids, Pets Left Inside The SUV
The Volvo EX90 debuts on November 9, and when it breaks cover, it’ll come packed with sensors. Volvo has announced that the new electric crossover will feature an interior radar system designed to detect people – especially children – and pets left in the SUV. Volvo is...
2023 BMW XM Label Red Leaks Online, Previews The 735-HP SUV
The new XM is the first standalone M model from BMW since the M1. In standard form, its plug-in hybrid powertrain doles out 644 horsepower (480 kilowatts) to all four wheels. A more powerful version called the Label Red is coming next year, but a leak from BMW gives us a preview right now.
BMW 1 Series Diesel Does 0 To 60 MPH in 1.87 Seconds
Ask anyone in the United States about diesel engines and they’ll tell you it’s only for trucks, lorries, and ferries. The compression ignition mill is largely popular in Europe, however, and there are tuning companies working on performance upgrade kits for diesels. Some take the matter to extreme levels and build drag monsters like the BMW 1 Series you see in the gallery below. It’s now officially the fastest diesel-powered BMW in history.
Audi RS Q6 E-Tron Spied Lapping The Nurburgring
Audi continues to work on new electric vehicles to expand its EV lineup. There’s a new zero-emissions SUV currently under development and expected to debut before the end of the year. At a later date, possibly next year, it will be joined by a performance version, recently spied by our photographers on the Nurburgring.
McLaren P1 Breaks Down During Drag Race Against LaFerrari
We've seen a number of drag races among supercars on this website, but a McLaren P1 versus Ferrari LaFerrari. It's ultimate versus ultimate, the pinnacle of what both supercar makers can do in terms of automotive engineering and application of hybrid systems in performance vehicles. And that's what The Triple...
2023 Peugeot e-208 Debuts With Significantly More Power And Range
It may look virtually the same as before, but the Peugeot e-208 gets a major update for 2023. Following a revision launched at the end of last year when it received an extra 6.5 percent of range – equating to 22 kilometers (14 miles) – the electric supermini now benefits from another significant improvement. The French automaker is cramming the hardware seen on the recently introduced e-308 into the smaller hatchback.
Potential Motors Adventure 1 Is A 600-HP EV ORV With A Sink And Bed
These days, it's a rare occasion where we encounter something truly different in the world of campers and overlanding. The vehicle featured here is called the Adventure 1, and it's designed to go where large off-roaders can't. In fact, it's designed to only go off-road, as it's classified as an off-road recreational vehicle. But it's not some side-by-side with a tent and a cool name.
