ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Ford Is Running Out Of Blue Ovals For Its Trucks

Badges are as important to Ford as any other automotive company, but it looks like the Detroit automaker is currently facing some issues with its blue oval emblem. First reported by The Wall Street Journal citing anonymous sources, Ford is said to have supply chain issues involving its badges. In other words, there is a shortage of blue oval badges that are ubiquitous in every Ford vehicle, including its best-selling F-Series trucks. Not only that, even the badges that identify the model names are getting scarce.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari Purosangue Truck Rendering Imagines The Dream Ute

The Purosangue was unveiled earlier this month to put Ferrari into a lucrative segment of performance SUVs from exotic automakers. The Prancing Horse utility will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the likes, though each of these models represents a slightly different take on the super-SUV formula. Not a single of them has a truck version, though, and we thought it would be fun to see what a more practical Purosangue could look like.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD

When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Motor1.com

Another Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition Emerges, Limited To 1,000 Units

The Toyota FJ Cruiser is probably one of the most enduring nameplates in the world – and we're talking about how many times it reached the end of its production. In 2014, the retro-styled off-roader was phased out in the US, while Japan announced the end of its production in 2017 together with a Final Edition. However, Toyota continues selling and making the model in the Middle East, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Sound "Not Done" According To CEO

The sound that Dodge touted with its Charger Daytona SRT concept isn't finished. Brand CEO Tim Kuniskis revealed on a recent episode of Autoline After Hours that the automaker continues to tweak and fine-tune the sound of the car's Fratzonic exhaust system. Dodge created an algorithm that moves air through...
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW XM, Ram HD Rebel, Ford Super Duty, Chevy Silverado HD: RAC #91

We don't know exactly how it happened, but this final week of September became an unofficial truck week for Detroit automakers. BMW wasn't having it though, because amid all the heavy-duty truckin' news comes the first standalone M model since the M1. So yeah, it's been a busy week, and there's still more to cover in this week's ramble.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Motor1.com

Jeep Wrangler Rumored To Lose Diesel Engine After This Year

Will the Jeep Wrangler soon give up on diesel power? According to a post at JL Wrangler Forums it's guaranteed, but at this point, it's just a rumor. Motor1.com has contacted Jeep for more information but as of yet, our query hasn't been answered. We will jump in with an update when we hear back.
CARS
Motor1.com

Tata Tiago EV Is A $10,000 Electric Vehicle For The Masses

Tata once had the cheapest brand new car on sale and the Indian automaker now continues the tradition by releasing possibly the most affordable electric vehicle in the world. The Tiago EV was designed specifically for the Indian market and offers a decent range for just about $10,000 at the current exchange rates. We will get to the pricing details soon but first, let’s talk more about the vehicle’s specifications.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mazda Is Selling An MX-5 Miata For People With Disabilities

With a tight cabin, two seats, and limited cargo area, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of the most unpractical cars money can buy. Despite its downsides, more than one million people have bought one since the NA came out in the late 1980s. As part of the Japanese automaker's attempt to make the affordable sports car cater to a wider audience, there's also a right-hand-drive version available locally as the Self-empowerment Driving Vehicle.
CARS
Motor1.com

Gran Turismo 7 September Update Adds Nissan Silvia, Two Other Cars

One is imaginary and the other is a record-breaker. Gran Turismo 7's garage continues to grow at a regular pace as the latest patch adds three new cars for free. The 1.23 update is rolling out as we speak and includes the sixth-generation Nissan Silvia (S14), specifically a 1994 Type S with the rare rear-wheel steering option dubbed "Super HICAS." Being the K trim level, it gets the 16-inch wheels while the turbocharged SR20 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine sends 216 horsepower to the rear axle.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elon Musk#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Tesla Model S#Seas#Vehicles#Linus Company Tesla
Motor1.com

2023 Polestar 3 Shows Its Rear End Ahead Of October 12 Debut

In May 2022, Polestar officially confirmed the Polestar 3 will be unveiled to the world in October this year and now we have the debut date announced by the automaker. The electric SUV will be shown in full during a special launch event on October 12 in Copenhagen, Denmark, which will be featuring the company’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 BMW XM Label Red Leaks Online, Previews The 735-HP SUV

The new XM is the first standalone M model from BMW since the M1. In standard form, its plug-in hybrid powertrain doles out 644 horsepower (480 kilowatts) to all four wheels. A more powerful version called the Label Red is coming next year, but a leak from BMW gives us a preview right now.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW 1 Series Diesel Does 0 To 60 MPH in 1.87 Seconds

Ask anyone in the United States about diesel engines and they’ll tell you it’s only for trucks, lorries, and ferries. The compression ignition mill is largely popular in Europe, however, and there are tuning companies working on performance upgrade kits for diesels. Some take the matter to extreme levels and build drag monsters like the BMW 1 Series you see in the gallery below. It’s now officially the fastest diesel-powered BMW in history.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Motor1.com

Audi RS Q6 E-Tron Spied Lapping The Nurburgring

Audi continues to work on new electric vehicles to expand its EV lineup. There’s a new zero-emissions SUV currently under development and expected to debut before the end of the year. At a later date, possibly next year, it will be joined by a performance version, recently spied by our photographers on the Nurburgring.
CARS
Motor1.com

McLaren P1 Breaks Down During Drag Race Against LaFerrari

We've seen a number of drag races among supercars on this website, but a McLaren P1 versus Ferrari LaFerrari. It's ultimate versus ultimate, the pinnacle of what both supercar makers can do in terms of automotive engineering and application of hybrid systems in performance vehicles. And that's what The Triple...
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

2023 Peugeot e-208 Debuts With Significantly More Power And Range

It may look virtually the same as before, but the Peugeot e-208 gets a major update for 2023. Following a revision launched at the end of last year when it received an extra 6.5 percent of range – equating to 22 kilometers (14 miles) – the electric supermini now benefits from another significant improvement. The French automaker is cramming the hardware seen on the recently introduced e-308 into the smaller hatchback.
CARS
Motor1.com

Potential Motors Adventure 1 Is A 600-HP EV ORV With A Sink And Bed

These days, it's a rare occasion where we encounter something truly different in the world of campers and overlanding. The vehicle featured here is called the Adventure 1, and it's designed to go where large off-roaders can't. In fact, it's designed to only go off-road, as it's classified as an off-road recreational vehicle. But it's not some side-by-side with a tent and a cool name.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
35K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy