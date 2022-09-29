Read full article on original website
wach.com
Multiple arrests made after pursuit of stolen vehicle in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department made multiple arrests after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle deputies. Officials say the chase started at Garners Ferry Road and ended near Tulip Lane off Horrell Hill Road. Deputies say the pursuit began when deputies spotted a stolen...
WIS-TV
Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Columbia lounge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting outside a lounge in Columbia left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened on Saturday night outside the Sky Bistro Lounge on Washington Street, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say the victim and the male suspect are acquaintances and argued inside...
Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
wach.com
One wounded in downtown Columbia shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened at the intersection of downtown Columbia where a victim suffered a life-threatening injury. It happened outside of Sky Bistro Lounge, on the 1100 block of Washington Street, just before midnight, on Saturday, October 1,...
WMBF
1 killed, another arrested in Darlington County shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and another was arrested after a shooting in the Pee Dee. Maj. David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Woodside Lane in Hartsville on Saturday. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee later said the...
wach.com
One charged, two on run in connection to multiple Richland County drive-by shootings
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said two individuals are still on the run in connection to multiple drive-by shootings. Deputies have arrested 19-year-old Darreun Miller. Darreun Miller has been charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder, pointing and presenting, and unlawful carry according to...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating homicide in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead and another is arrested after a weekend shooting in Darlington County. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the scene on Woodside Lane in Hartsville. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the name of the victim is not...
Boyfriend of Missing South Carolina Mother of 4 Arrested and Charged with Kidnapping
The boyfriend of a missing Black woman who was last seen in August at her South Carolina home was arrested and charged with kidnapping her earlier this week. According to NBC News, Krystal Anderson, 30, has not been seen since August 20. On Wednesday, September 28, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office put out a release stating that her boyfriend, Tony Lee Berry, was listed on an arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in Anderson’s disappearance.
Shot fired after truck pursuit, deputies arrest 1 of 3 suspects near Irmo
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies have called off the search for the remaining suspects who bailed from a wrecked truck following a chase - but authorities have made one arrest after initially opening fire. Sheriff Leon Lott said his deputies were investigating a series of drive-by shootings...
mytjnow.com
Suspect driving stolen car shot, killed after car chase to Cherry Road CVS
Winthrop students received a WU ALERT on Sept. 13 at 5:12 p.m. stating that there was a “shooting incident in the vicinity of campus at CVS on Cherry Road.”. The message said there were no subjects being pursued. It also advised students to avoid the scene while the investigation was ongoing.
wach.com
3 dead after murder-suicide in Andrews, coroner says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people are dead after a murder-suicide in Andrews Friday night. Natasha Middleton, 44, and her daughter Gucciyni Sylve, 23, were shot at their home, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. Ridgeway added Middleton was pronounced dead at the scene and Sylve was...
Coroner IDs victims in double murder-suicide in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified those involved in a double murder-suicide that happened Friday night in Andrews. According to GCCO, 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her 23-year-old daughter Gucciyni Sylve were reportedly shot in their home Friday night. The coroner’s office says Middleton was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
wpde.com
2 arrested after assaulting person on Florence Co. school bus: Deputies
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office arrested two people they said unlawfully boarded a school bus and assaulted a person. Deputies said on Sept. 8, they responded to a call of a disturbance on a school bus on College Lake Drive in Florence. After an investigation,...
WLOS.com
Sumter County community comes together to fight storm damage from Ian
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Across Sumter County, downed power lines, fallen trees and closed roads have Sumter County emergency management officials working overtime and getting help from unlikely places. Putting out back to back fires, like one that came up on Harry Avenue after a power line sparked...
WLTX.com
Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
wpde.com
1 killed after car flips multiple times during Marlboro County crash
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Marlboro County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said troopers responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. on New Bridge Road near Hayfield Road close to McColl.
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. Sheriff asks people to avoid unnecessary travel during storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis is asking that people avoid unnecessary travel as Hurricane Ian’s impact is felt through the region. Dennis said emergency personnel are already responding to calls for downed trees, power lines and inoperable traffic lights. The sheriff’s office says it will...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man shot in Sumter deputy-involved shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker announced the identity of a man shot Monday during a deputy-involved incident. Raymond Twork, II, 42, of Rembert, was pronounced dead at the scene on Leslie Dr. SLED was requested to investigate after reports of an armed man being shot during an encounter with a deputy from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV
21-year-old Denmark man found fatally shot in vehicle
DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was found dead in his car Wednesday night following a surge in violent crime in the CSRA. Since mid-April, more than 40 have been killed due to violent crime in the CSRA. Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. says Tony Nimmons Jr., 21, was...
