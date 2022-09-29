ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

WIS-TV

Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Columbia lounge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting outside a lounge in Columbia left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened on Saturday night outside the Sky Bistro Lounge on Washington Street, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say the victim and the male suspect are acquaintances and argued inside...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

One wounded in downtown Columbia shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened at the intersection of downtown Columbia where a victim suffered a life-threatening injury. It happened outside of Sky Bistro Lounge, on the 1100 block of Washington Street, just before midnight, on Saturday, October 1,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Crime & Safety
WMBF

1 killed, another arrested in Darlington County shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and another was arrested after a shooting in the Pee Dee. Maj. David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Woodside Lane in Hartsville on Saturday. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee later said the...
HARTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating homicide in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead and another is arrested after a weekend shooting in Darlington County. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the scene on Woodside Lane in Hartsville. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the name of the victim is not...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
Black Enterprise

Boyfriend of Missing South Carolina Mother of 4 Arrested and Charged with Kidnapping

The boyfriend of a missing Black woman who was last seen in August at her South Carolina home was arrested and charged with kidnapping her earlier this week. According to NBC News, Krystal Anderson, 30, has not been seen since August 20. On Wednesday, September 28, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office put out a release stating that her boyfriend, Tony Lee Berry, was listed on an arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in Anderson’s disappearance.
WAGENER, SC
wach.com

3 dead after murder-suicide in Andrews, coroner says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people are dead after a murder-suicide in Andrews Friday night. Natasha Middleton, 44, and her daughter Gucciyni Sylve, 23, were shot at their home, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. Ridgeway added Middleton was pronounced dead at the scene and Sylve was...
ANDREWS, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs victims in double murder-suicide in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified those involved in a double murder-suicide that happened Friday night in Andrews. According to GCCO, 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her 23-year-old daughter Gucciyni Sylve were reportedly shot in their home Friday night. The coroner’s office says Middleton was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man shot in Sumter deputy-involved shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker announced the identity of a man shot Monday during a deputy-involved incident. Raymond Twork, II, 42, of Rembert, was pronounced dead at the scene on Leslie Dr. SLED was requested to investigate after reports of an armed man being shot during an encounter with a deputy from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

21-year-old Denmark man found fatally shot in vehicle

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was found dead in his car Wednesday night following a surge in violent crime in the CSRA. Since mid-April, more than 40 have been killed due to violent crime in the CSRA. Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. says Tony Nimmons Jr., 21, was...
DENMARK, SC

