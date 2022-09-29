ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Second cannabis retail store receives Norwich zoning permit

By Claire Bessette
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

Norwich ― A second cannabis retail store has received zoning approval for a West Main Street location — this time a hybrid recreational-medical marijuana dispensary.

CTPharma Norwich LLC of Chicago received approval this week for a retail cannabis store at the former site of West Side Medical Center, a walk-in medical clinic at 606 W. Main St.

The application calls for hybrid sales of adult-use recreational cannabis and medical marijuana to qualifying patients. The permit was approved Monday, runs through Sept. 26, 2027, and is conditional upon CT Pharma Norwich receiving a state license for cannabis retail sales.

In Norwich, retail cannabis stores are permitted in commercial zones by administrative permit approval, with restrictions similar to those in place for package stores.

Cannabis retail stores must be at least 1,500 feet apart from each other. The CTPharma Norwich facility is the second one to receive zoning permit approval on West Main Street. The first would located at the former Family Dollar store at 425 W. Main St.

Zoning Enforcement Officer Richard Shuck said the two facilities meet the separation requirements. Initially, state regulations would have limited Norwich to no more than two recreational cannabis retail stores, but the restriction has been lifted, Shuck said.

The new state law that legalized adult recreational cannabis calls for the host municipality to receive 3% of retail sales revenue. The law gives licensing preference to locations in cities that were disproportionately affected by the so-called war on drugs under a social equity provision in thje law. Norwich is one of the designated cities given that status.

Norwich has been marketing the city as a welcome site for both retail cannabis sales outlets and much larger cannabis cultivation facilities. One cultivator has announced plans in August to move into the former Mr. Big’s discount department store building on Eighth Street.

According to its application, CTPharma Norwich would offer, “prepackaged wholesale cannabis products for sale to qualified adult use customers and dispense medical marijuana products to qualified medical patients.” All products would be stored in a state-approved vault, the application stated.

CTPharma Norwich LLC is part of a larger Chicago-based company, Verano. The application was submitted by Rino Ferrarese. Ferrarese referred questions about the Norwich plan to company officials.

Company spokesman Steve Mazeika issued an email statement Thursday on the plan. Mazeika wrote that Verano currently operates a 210,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Rocky Hill and two medical marijuana retail outlets, Willow Brook Wellness in Meriden and Caring Nature in Waterbury.

“In addition to the proposed location in Norwich, the company will continue exploring additional retail options in the state, including social equity joint venture dispensary partnerships and opportunities for wider distribution of its products, ahead of the state’s transition to adult-use cannabis sales,” Mazeika wrote.

The Verano website states the company produces more than 150 strains of marijuana products at 13 cultivation and production facilities. The company has more than 100 Verano-owned dispensaries and has more than 4,000 employees.

c.bessette@theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bristol Press

MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...

The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Meriden, CT
Norwich, CT
Business
City
Norwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Route 6 in Bristol

A crash has closed part of Route 6 in Bristol on Sunday morning. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. It has closed Route 6, also known as North Street, at Federal Street eastbound to Burlington Avenue. Anyone in the area should expect delays. Police tape can be seen...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Small housing authorities in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield struggle without Section 8 vouchers

ROCKY HILL — Smaller Connecticut housing authorities without Section 8 vouchers are struggling to stay afloat on rents determined by a tenant's income. While many larger housing authorities like Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven have thousands of vouchers to distribute to qualifying residents to subsidize their rent, housing authorities like Rocky Hill and Bloomfield do not have any vouchers at all. Tenants pay rent according to 30 percent of their income. For example, if their income is $700 a month, the housing authority will make $210 a month on rent.
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
ORANGE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ctpharma Norwich#West Side Medical Center
WTNH

Bristol police investigating liquor store armed robberies

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating two liquor store robberies that occurred on Wednesday evening. Police said around 7 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the Maple End Package Store on North Street. According to police, while at the first liquor store, a second similar robbery occurred approximately 25 minutes later […]
BRISTOL, CT
ctexaminer.com

Plans Announced to Fix Accident-Prone Route 17 Interchange Onto Route 9 at Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – By the end of 2026, a new free-flowing on-ramp will replace the dangerous stop-and-go interchange of Route 17 onto northbound Route 9 near the riverfront. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a long-awaited $54 million reconfiguration of the notorious intersection will center around a new bridge to carry Route 9 over Union Street, complete with an additional northbound acceleration lane that will allow Route 17 traffic to merge onto the highway without having to stop first at a stop sign.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
New Haven Independent

Witch Bitch Thrift Creates New Haunt In New Haven

Something new is brewing behind the paper-covered windows of 105 Whitney Ave., and business owners Virginia Semeghini and Eva Ray are hoping you’ll want to come down and be a part of it. Witch Bitch Thrift, the online thrift shopping site that became a cherished Bridgeport storefront has now moved its headquarters to New Haven in the former home of Take 5 Audio. The plan is to continue to foster a community that has its roots in one person’s dream of making a space where she could not only sell thrift clothing and other treasures, but also build a treasured group of supportive friends.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

RAW VIDEO: East Windsor crash scene

People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown. A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Eyewitness News

Southington Apple Harvest Festival delays opening due to weather

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Apple Harvest Festival delayed its opening time on Saturday. The festival will be open at 4:00 pm, and the fireworks display has been postponed to next Saturday. Event runners say the event was delayed because of Hurricane Ian. The Apple Fritters booth will be...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows

A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
CONNECTICUT STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes

Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
346
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy