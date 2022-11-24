Everything Kylie Jenner Has Said About Changing Her Son’s Name: ‘We Are Just Waiting for Him to Name Himself’

The perfect choice. Kylie Jenner has gotten honest about the challenges that come with naming your kids — which includes making the wrong choice.

The reality star first became a mom when she welcomed daughter Stormi with on and off boyfriend Travis Scott in February 2018. At the time, Jenner reflected on her decision to keep her pregnancy under wraps.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” she captioned a YouTube video that same month. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it.”

Three months later, the Kylie Skin founder offered a glimpse at her approach to choosing a baby name . "I really don’t know how we thought of Storm," she told the Evening Standard in May 2018. "Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck."

She added: "I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name. Like, it was just her name."

The couple, who started dating in 2017, welcomed their second child in February 2022 . One month after their baby boy's arrival, Jenner confirmed that she changed the infant's name after previously calling him Wolf. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she wrote via Instagram Story at the time.

The California native elaborated on the confusion during season 2 of The Kardashians .

"We really didn't have a name. We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn't. Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name — so I felt the pressure to choose a name. Khloé Kardashian suggested Wolf and I liked the WW," she shared on the Hulu reality series. "So we put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, 'What did I just do?​​​​'"

For Jenner, the experience of welcoming another child into her family brought unexpected complications. "After pregnancy I think it is hard just mentally to get back to yourself. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be back really fast and I need to be a little nicer to myself," she explained to the cameras. "I feel like with my second [child], you just anticipate everything and you know what's going to happen because you've done it before. I feel like I was a lot more present this time."

Scroll down for everything Jenner has said about her son's name: