Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to remain high as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Astor crested above Record Flood Stage at 4.71 feet early Saturday morning. Levels will continue to very slowly decline, but remain in Major Flood Stage past midweek. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This is near the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 4.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 4.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.2 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.5 Sun 8 pm 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.2
Flood Warning issued for Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 21:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. .Excessive rainfall from recent Tropical Cyclone Ian has placed the Saint Johns River near Cocoa 9W in Minor Flood Stage and it is forecast to remain near this level through early next week, before gradually falling to Action Stage midweek. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.2 feet, Water spreads up in yards and approaches homes along the St Johns River in the Lake Poinsett area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Sunday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning and continue falling to 15.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 16.1 Sun 8 pm 16.1 15.8 15.7 15.6 15.5
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor with isolated moderate coastal flooding. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
