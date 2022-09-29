Effective: 2022-10-02 21:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. .Excessive rainfall from recent Tropical Cyclone Ian has placed the Saint Johns River near Cocoa 9W in Minor Flood Stage and it is forecast to remain near this level through early next week, before gradually falling to Action Stage midweek. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.2 feet, Water spreads up in yards and approaches homes along the St Johns River in the Lake Poinsett area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Sunday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning and continue falling to 15.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 16.1 Sun 8 pm 16.1 15.8 15.7 15.6 15.5

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO