N.J.’s new ANCHOR property tax program: Your questions answered

New Jersey has launched a new program to help homeowners and renters save on property taxes. The ANCHOR program, short for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, replaces the Homestead Rebate. The new program’s income limits and other qualifications are different from the Homestead Rebate, so more...
N.J. gets more good news from Wall Street in response to Murphy budget

New Jersey continues to rack up credit upgrades from Wall Street’s major rating agencies, giving Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy plenty of fuel to tout his administration’s record on fiscal issues. Moody’s Investors Service on Friday upgraded New Jersey’s credit outlook from stable to positive, noting improvements in the...
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars

In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
Fixing New Jersey’s plastic bag troubles gets even messier. And maybe costlier (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s self-made predicament with its ban on single-use plastic and paper bags continues to get sillier. The ban went into effect in May and has had a major unintended consequence: Grocery delivery services have buried their customers under a mountain of re-usable bags, bringing new bags with every new food delivery. One resident complained that she already had about 100 of the bags cluttering up her basement.
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
You’re not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
N.J. laws prompt public intoxication quandary | Opinion

I’ve always maintained that the hardest governing is what gets done at the municipal level, because there is no layer between local government and what happens on the street. County and state governments operate buffered by municipal ones. You can govern from the state capitol and blame local officials. As for the feds, we might as well be talking about the dark side of the moon.
