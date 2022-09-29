Read full article on original website
N.J.’s new ANCHOR property tax program: Your questions answered
New Jersey has launched a new program to help homeowners and renters save on property taxes. The ANCHOR program, short for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, replaces the Homestead Rebate. The new program’s income limits and other qualifications are different from the Homestead Rebate, so more...
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
N.J. gets more good news from Wall Street in response to Murphy budget
New Jersey continues to rack up credit upgrades from Wall Street’s major rating agencies, giving Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy plenty of fuel to tout his administration’s record on fiscal issues. Moody’s Investors Service on Friday upgraded New Jersey’s credit outlook from stable to positive, noting improvements in the...
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
New Jersey customers could see 25% spike in energy bill
New energy bill rates are now in effect in New Jersey, which means you could see your bills go up as much as 25% as the weather gets colder.
President Biden to visit N.J. for fundraiser at Gov. Murphy’s house
President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in New Jersey on Thursday to appear at private fundraiser at Gov. Phil Murphy’s home to help national Democrats about a month before the closely watched midterm elections, NJ Advance Media has confirmed. The event at Murphy’s mansion along the Navesink River...
N.J. House members get $1M a year to spend on their offices. Here’s where it went.
New Jersey’s House members get more than $1 million a year to fund their congressional offices in addition to their $174,000 salaries. We’re here to tell you how they spent it. NJ Advance Media took a year’s worth of disclosure reports — lawmakers file their spending quarterly with...
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
New traffic fatality numbers reveal a crisis in New Jersey | Opinion
Everyone thought I would die. The doctors called my family at 3 a.m. asking me to consent to donating my organs. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Fixing New Jersey’s plastic bag troubles gets even messier. And maybe costlier (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s self-made predicament with its ban on single-use plastic and paper bags continues to get sillier. The ban went into effect in May and has had a major unintended consequence: Grocery delivery services have buried their customers under a mountain of re-usable bags, bringing new bags with every new food delivery. One resident complained that she already had about 100 of the bags cluttering up her basement.
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
Wow! This tree in NJ dates back to when state was called ‘New Netherlands’
There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with trees. It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old. It's pretty awesome to see approximately a tree that...
Another NJ bid for Fort Monmouth details non-Netflix studio plans
Several months after submitting plans for Forth Monmouth, the last of four bidders hoping to redevelop nearly 300 acres has gone on the record about their vision for the property. Extell Acquisitions — an arm of New York-based real estate company, Extell Development — shared some of its mixed-use proposal...
This New Jersey farmers market ranked 4th in the nation
One of my favorite parts of summer and fall are the farmers markets. I love to walk around and see all of the fresh produce, flowers, and all other offerings you can find in Jersey. The West Windsor Community Farmers Market first started in 2004 with just 8 farms and...
You’re not from New Jersey unless …
On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
N.J. legal weed was a success this summer, but report warns there still aren’t enough stores
National cannabis companies who set up shop in New Jersey for the launch of legalized adult weed did just fine meeting the new demand this summer. But an industry report published earlier this month warned that the state’s restricted number of stores could hurt its growth and ability to move consumers from the illicit weed market to the legalized one in the long run.
Your conservative or traditional opinion is NOT welcome in New Jersey (Opinion)
Politics, the media and education are all controlled by the left in this state and in most of the Northeastern part of our country. If you have a conservative opinion or a traditional point of view you are deemed evil and not worthy of being heard in the public square whether it's about social or political issues.
N.J. laws prompt public intoxication quandary | Opinion
I’ve always maintained that the hardest governing is what gets done at the municipal level, because there is no layer between local government and what happens on the street. County and state governments operate buffered by municipal ones. You can govern from the state capitol and blame local officials. As for the feds, we might as well be talking about the dark side of the moon.
N.J. scrapped plan to send National Guard to Florida because need wasn’t there, Murphy’s office says
New Jersey ended up scrapping plans to deploy National Guard troops to help Florida amid Hurricane Ian’s destruction because those services were not needed, but the state did send a search and rescue team, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said. Murphy announced Thursday that New Jersey was sending 135...
N.J. bank agrees to $13M settlement after avoiding Black, Hispanic customers seeking mortgages
A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations it engaged in “redlining” — a form of housing discrimination in which a lender intentionally deprives Blacks and Hispanics of loans. “Lakeland avoided serving the credit needs of borrowers in majority Black and Hispanic census...
