Read full article on original website
Related
How Mayor Adams plans to deal with NYC mental health crisis
It happens far too often - the vicious fatal stabbing of a veteran FDNY Lieutenant and the severe beating of a woman inside a subway station. The victims did not know their aggressors, who both experienced mental health episodes.
Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'
Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "segregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
New York State Shares Shocking Info on Gun Violence, Shootings
New York officials shared shocking gun violence numbers for the Hudson Valley and New York State. This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional $50 million in state funding that is expected to help increase public safety in the Empire State. Gov. Hochul Announces New Investments To Increase...
New York’s private schools are gaming vaccine exemptions in ‘obvious’ fraud
After rarely crossing the 1 percent mark, some private schools suddenly reported 5, 10 or 20 percent of students claiming medical exceptions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
NEW YORK, (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday. The plan calls for the minimum wage outside New York City and Long Island to reach $14.20 by the end of the year. The minimum wage in those areas is currently […]
Schools Chancellor unveils new admissions policy for NYC middle and high schools
Banks' announcement marks the first time he is wading into one of the biggest controversies for the nation's largest school district.
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
cityandstateny.com
Crises at Rikers and in housing asylum-seekers in NYC
New York City schools will soon get their very own “Chefs Council” composed of more than a dozen media personalities, activists and restaurant owners. The group will be tasked with creating over 100 plant-based, culturally relevant recipes to be tested in schools during the 2022-2023 school year. Helming this culinary delegation is celebrity chef and television personality Rachael Ray who will serve as the council’s chair. This type of initiative is something that’s long been championed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Before he was mayor, Adams worked with his predecessor to implement Meatless Mondays in schools, and he spearheaded a resolution in 2019 that called on the Department of Education to remove processed meat from public school menus. Continuing in this stride, Adams rolled out weekly vegan school meals early in his tenure. The recipes developed by the Chefs Council will eventually be introduced as a monthly seasonal menu and the chefs will also train school cooks. Read on for more news.
RELATED PEOPLE
nypressnews.com
Rent increases for rent-stabilized New York City apartments go into effect
NEW YORK — Rent increases for more than 2 million New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments are now in effect. People who renew leases now through Sept. 30, 2023, could see an increase of 3.25% on one-year leases and 5% on two-year leases. It’s the biggest hike in nearly...
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
Bronx man receives $25,000 award from Bad Bunny for community service
Bronx resident Nick Figueroa was recognized for his community service by musical superstar Bad Bunny and received a $25,000 reward.
Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values
As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mayor Adams: $225 million in taxi medallion debt erased
NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 taxi medallion owners are getting much-needed financial relief.Mayor Eric Adams says $225 million was wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers."Recent years, the medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen. It's crushed dreams, and it crushed families," Adams said Friday.READ MORE: NYC, TLC and Taxi Workers Alliance announce historic deal on medallion debt reliefDrivers took advantage of the medallion relief program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.A medallion is essentially a permit to operate a taxi in the city.
Special job fair gives women a chance to change their lives
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – More than 80 New York City women attended a special job fair in Midtown Manhattan Thursday. Several of them received support from the nonprofit Bottomless Closet in finding a new career to support their families. It’s a tough job market. There are many challenges getting that first interview and that new […]
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
The Jewish Press
Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore
The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Legislative Gazette
Jewish Gun Club challenging firearms ban in places of worship
The New York State Jewish Gun Club filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, on September 29 against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other officials to overturn the state’s new concealed carry laws. The organization — a gun club based...
MTA bus driver spit on, slashed by man upset over rear door not opening: report
The confrontation escalated when the man who was upset spit on the driver then pulled out a knife from his waistband and slashed him twice on his left forearm. He then allegedly threatened to go get his gun.
Mayor Adams backs two bills aimed at curbing gun violence in NYC
The proposed new borders of Times Square. The bill is one of two that Mayor Eric Adams says he will sign to curb gun violence [ more › ]
NYC Coalition for the Homeless: Cruise ships are not the right solution for asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cruise ships are not designed or equipped to provide adequate shelter and services to homeless people, the NYC Coalition for the Homeless has stated, harshly criticizing Mayor Eric Adams administration’s plan to lease the Norwegian Bliss to house asylum-seeking migrants. The agency, which is considered the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless individuals and families, is now urgently pleading with the city to come up with another plan.
Comments / 0