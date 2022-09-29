Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Florida farmers have been rushing to save their cattle after Hurricane Ian slammed the state. The megastorm has proven to be a big blow to an already struggling cattle industry, which nationally saw its lowest level of cattle supplies in seven years. This past summer, American farmers pleaded with the Biden administration to help them over foreign interests.
