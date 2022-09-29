ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.

By Kali Hays, Grace Kay
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ml0mq_0iFV2pjn00

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show.

Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of Twitter's ongoing lawsuit against Musk.

In his initial text to Musk about Twitter, Dorsey said "A new platform is needed. It can't be a company. That's why I left."

Musk quickly responded, according to the text log, asking "What should it look like?" Dorsey proceeded to explain what he has said publicly, that Twitter should become an "open-sourced protocol" that looks "a bit like what Signal has done," referencing the encrypted messaging app. Dorsey also said that Twitter "cant have an advertising model." Advertising is currently the central business model of social media companies.

Musk told Dorsey, "I'd like to help if I'm able." Dorsey proceeded to tell Musk that he'd actually pushed for his addition to Twitter's board a year earlier, but Twitter's board "said no." He added the Twitter board saw Musk "as more risk, "Which i thought was completely stupid and backwards."

"That's about the time I decided I needed to work to leave, as hard as it was for me," Dorsey continued. This was also the time activist investor Elliot Management got involved in Twitter, demanding a number of changes to the company's business toward growth and profitability.

While Dorsey's contact with Musk on March 26 was referenced in a later filing with the SEC about Musk's eventual offer to acquire Twitter for $44 billion, the detail of the exchanges was not divulged. Subsequent texts at later dates were also not mentioned.

When Musk eventually made a deal on April 5 with Twitter to join its board, the day after his more than 9% stake in the company became public, Musk texted Dorsey to set up a time to "speak confidentially."

A couple of hours later, the two texted referencing the call. Dorsey told Musk that he "couldn't be happier you're doing this."

"I've wanted it for a long time," Dorsey added. "Got very emotional when I learned it was finally possible."

When Musk asked Dorsey to advise him if ever he was doing or not doing "something dumb," Dorsey replied: "I trust you but def will do."

Just a few days later, on April 9, Musk pointed to conversations with Dorsey in explaining his decision to take the company private in order to fix it.

"This is hard to do as a public company, as purging fake users will make the numbers look terrible, so restructuring should be done as a private company," Musk wrote in a text to Twitter chairman Bret Taylor. "This is Jack's opinion too."

Are you a Twitter employee or someone with insight to share? Contact Kali Hays at khays@insider.com, on secure messaging app Signal at 949-280-0267, or through Twitter DM at @hayskali. Reach out using a non-work device.

Comments / 8

Custer777
2d ago

Social media went WOKE & now they’re going BROKE - Zuckerburg has lost $70 BILLION in net worth this year & Tweeter has been disclosed as fake 😝😝😝

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’

Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#I Trust#Private Company#Signal
Mother Jones

How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
POTUS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos under fire after tweet about Queen’s death: ‘You should probably stay quiet’

Jeff Bezos weighed in on the impending death of the Queen by taking aim at a professor on Twitter who accused the monarch of genocide – incurring wrath from many who questioned his own billionaire legacy.Around an hour before news of the Queen’s death broke, Bezos quoted a tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who’d written several hours before: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”Bezos, quoting the post, then tweeted: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”This...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctioning off never-before-seen photos, memorabilia

Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's college sweetheart, is auctioning off never before seen photos and memorabilia of the world's richest man through Boston-based RR Auction. Gwynne and Musk began dating in the fall during the 1994-1995 school year when they both lived and worked as resident advisors in the Spruce Street portion of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle dorm complex.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers

It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
CARS
Business Insider

Business Insider

643K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy