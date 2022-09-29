ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

beckershospitalreview.com

6 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Six chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 26:. MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Orange, County, Calif., has selected Annabelle Braun, DNP, MSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer. Baraga, Mich.-based Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Health System tapped Sophina Manheimer Calderon, MD, as its new...
BARAGA, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

Executive Moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 23:. 1. Gayle Kosyla was named CFO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. 2. Derrick Glum was named CEO of Reno, Nev.-based Saint Mary's Health Network. 3. Erin Rogers was named interim president...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Technology#Health Data#Health System#Franciscan Health
beckershospitalreview.com

Yale New Haven Health selects new CFO

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health selected Gail Kosyla as its new CFO, according to a Sept. 28 press release shared with Becker's. Ms. Kosyla has extensive experience in senior roles at several highly respected regional and national health systems and most recently served as the executive vice president of system financial operations at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, where she has worked since 2019.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

BioMed Realty partners with Babraham Research Campus Limited to expand the Campus and its ecosystem

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- BioMed Realty (“BioMed” or the “Company”), a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, is expanding its footprint at the Babraham Research Campus (“BRC”) following the formation of a joint venture with Babraham Research Campus Ltd to deliver a 40,000 square feet purpose-built building with new fitted laboratory space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221002005038/en/ Source: NORR Architects
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Pharmacist group, Prescryptive Health partner to promote AI-optimized pricing tool

The National Community Pharmacists Association is teaming up with Prescryptive Health, a Redmond, Wash.-based healthcare tech company and pharmacy benefit manager, to promote Prescryptive's MyRx AI Pricing system. The NCPA said the device can enhance independent pharmacies' prowess "by giving them access to cash pricing optimization driven by artificial intelligence."
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

Uber Health, ShiftMed partner to provide transportation to healthcare workers

Uber Health has partnered with healthcare workforce platform ShiftMed to provide transportation to nurses and other healthcare workers to help with staffing shortages. ShiftMed's more than 100,000 professionals will be able to access Uber Health rides directly within the ShiftMed app, and "high-performing" clinicians will earn vouchers for meal and grocery delivery with Uber Eats, according to the Sept. 29 ShiftMed news release.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
beckershospitalreview.com

Epic's Garden Plot adds new software for medical groups

Epic added two new software solutions to Garden Plot, its software service geared toward independent medical groups with 40 or more providers. The two softwares are 3M M*Modal Fluency Direct and medical necessity solutions, according to a Sept. 29 3M press release. 3M M*Modal is a AI-based software that allows...
SOFTWARE
beckershospitalreview.com

The cloud is expensive, and CIOs are waiting for the return on investment

Many businesses and organizations have shifted to the cloud to save money, but CIOs say their costs are rising as they shift to the new technology, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 29. Cloud computing is advertised to be a cost-saving mechanism, offering nearly unlimited computer capacity with a pay-as-you-go...
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

Maury Regional Health names interim CEO to permanent post

Martin Chaney, MD, has been named the permanent CEO of Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health after serving in an interim capacity twice, The Daily Herald reported Sept. 30. Dr. Chaney served the system as interim CEO after Alan Watson retired in September 2021, and again when his replacement, Davin Turner,...
COLUMBIA, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

Beaumont Health greatly expands robotic surgery

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health is expanding its robotic surgery capabilities by nearly 50 percent as it aims to offer minimally invasive surgery to more patients. The health system recently installed seven new da Vinci robotic surgical systems, giving it 24 total and boosting its capacity to treat an additional 2,200 patients annually.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

