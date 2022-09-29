Read full article on original website
'Cloud projects are powering forward': Health system CIOs on cloud spending amid economic pressures
As many hospitals and health systems deal with declining revenues and tightening margins, departments including IT are looking for areas to cut their budgets. But is the cloud one of them?. Health systems are increasingly moving their EHRs and other applications to the cloud to save money on capital expenditures...
6 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Six chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 26:. MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Orange, County, Calif., has selected Annabelle Braun, DNP, MSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer. Baraga, Mich.-based Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Health System tapped Sophina Manheimer Calderon, MD, as its new...
From RN to CIO: UCLA Health's Ellen Pollack takes unique path to health IT exec
Ellen Pollack, MSN, RN, took a nontraditional path to become CIO of Los Angeles-based UCLA Health. She started as the director of nursing there 26 years ago before taking an interest in project work. She oversaw EHR integration and deployment, then became the chief nursing informatics officer. She was named...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 23:. 1. Gayle Kosyla was named CFO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. 2. Derrick Glum was named CEO of Reno, Nev.-based Saint Mary's Health Network. 3. Erin Rogers was named interim president...
Yale New Haven Health selects new CFO
Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health selected Gail Kosyla as its new CFO, according to a Sept. 28 press release shared with Becker's. Ms. Kosyla has extensive experience in senior roles at several highly respected regional and national health systems and most recently served as the executive vice president of system financial operations at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, where she has worked since 2019.
BioMed Realty partners with Babraham Research Campus Limited to expand the Campus and its ecosystem
CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- BioMed Realty (“BioMed” or the “Company”), a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, is expanding its footprint at the Babraham Research Campus (“BRC”) following the formation of a joint venture with Babraham Research Campus Ltd to deliver a 40,000 square feet purpose-built building with new fitted laboratory space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221002005038/en/ Source: NORR Architects
Pharmacist group, Prescryptive Health partner to promote AI-optimized pricing tool
The National Community Pharmacists Association is teaming up with Prescryptive Health, a Redmond, Wash.-based healthcare tech company and pharmacy benefit manager, to promote Prescryptive's MyRx AI Pricing system. The NCPA said the device can enhance independent pharmacies' prowess "by giving them access to cash pricing optimization driven by artificial intelligence."
Uber Health, ShiftMed partner to provide transportation to healthcare workers
Uber Health has partnered with healthcare workforce platform ShiftMed to provide transportation to nurses and other healthcare workers to help with staffing shortages. ShiftMed's more than 100,000 professionals will be able to access Uber Health rides directly within the ShiftMed app, and "high-performing" clinicians will earn vouchers for meal and grocery delivery with Uber Eats, according to the Sept. 29 ShiftMed news release.
Epic's Garden Plot adds new software for medical groups
Epic added two new software solutions to Garden Plot, its software service geared toward independent medical groups with 40 or more providers. The two softwares are 3M M*Modal Fluency Direct and medical necessity solutions, according to a Sept. 29 3M press release. 3M M*Modal is a AI-based software that allows...
The cloud is expensive, and CIOs are waiting for the return on investment
Many businesses and organizations have shifted to the cloud to save money, but CIOs say their costs are rising as they shift to the new technology, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 29. Cloud computing is advertised to be a cost-saving mechanism, offering nearly unlimited computer capacity with a pay-as-you-go...
Maury Regional Health names interim CEO to permanent post
Martin Chaney, MD, has been named the permanent CEO of Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health after serving in an interim capacity twice, The Daily Herald reported Sept. 30. Dr. Chaney served the system as interim CEO after Alan Watson retired in September 2021, and again when his replacement, Davin Turner,...
Beaumont Health greatly expands robotic surgery
Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health is expanding its robotic surgery capabilities by nearly 50 percent as it aims to offer minimally invasive surgery to more patients. The health system recently installed seven new da Vinci robotic surgical systems, giving it 24 total and boosting its capacity to treat an additional 2,200 patients annually.
