Senate OKs short-term spending bill to avert government shutdown, provide billions in military, economic aid to Ukraine

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
WTOP
In rare swap, Venezuela has released 7 jailed Americans in exchange for the US freeing two relatives of President Maduro
WASHINGTON (AP) — In rare swap, Venezuela has released 7 jailed Americans in exchange for the US freeing two relatives of President Maduro. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Matt Gaetz is asking the government to fund Hurricane Ian disaster relief in Florida days after he voted against FEMA aid
Gaetz asked for monetary aid for his "fellow Florida Man" post-Hurricane Ian, just days after voting no to a bill that carved out cash for it.
Indonesia soccer stampede: What you need to know
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
WTOP
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking
HELSINKI (AP) — Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Trump news - live: Ex-president owes National Archives more lost records as Mary says he’s plotting ‘revenge’
Republicans are once again rally behind Trump despite his controversial comments, this time after he seemed to make a death threat earlier this week against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.On Sunday, GOP Senator Rick Scott of Florida refused to condemn the former president.“I can never respond to why anyone says what they said, but here’s they way I looked at it is, I think what the president is saying is, you know, there’s been a lot of money spent over the last two years,” he told CNN.Other Republican Senators, like Susan Collins of Maine, say the tone of violent...
Asian shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen
BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. Shanghai was closed for China’s weeklong National Day holidays.
WTOP
Danish Energy Agency says Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking gas
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Energy Agency says Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking gas. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
AP Top Political News at 12:40 a.m. EDT
Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears. Venezuela swaps 7 jailed Americans for Maduro relatives. GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit. Supreme Court poised to keep marching to right in new term. US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by.
