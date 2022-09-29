Read full article on original website
Related
miltontimes.com
Historic house free for the taking
With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
Wachusett Dam Day 2022 will open top of dam in Clinton to visitors
It’s arguably the best dam view around. Twice a year the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation opens the top of the Wachusett Dam in Clinton. It’s a rare opportunity for visitors to stroll across what was once the largest gravity dam in the world. On Sunday, Oct....
ournewton.org
Three Affordable Housing Opportunities
Here are three new affordable housing opportunities available in Newton, at Haywood House, the Golda Meir Expansion (2Life Communities), and 77 Court Street:. Haywood House: The Newton Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Haywood House (83-127 Kennedy Circle, Newton Corner), which has 55 one-bedroom units for elders over the age of 62 (with 32 units <60% AMI; 11 units <30% AMI, and 23 units up to 99% AMI). Three units are fully accessible for individuals with mobility impairments under Community Based Housing (CBH), and three units are designated for individuals currently or at risk of being homeless under the state Facilities Consolidation Fund (FCF). These one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments will be available through a lottery. To request an application, email HaywoodHouse@MaloneyProperties.com, call 617-209-5220, or visit www.HaywoodHouseApts.com. Completed applications can be submitted by email: HaywoodHouse@MaloneyProperties.com or mail to Haywood House, c/o Maloney Properties, Inc., 27 Mica Lane, 3rd Floor, Wellesley, MA 02481. See flyer for more information. Two informational sessions will be held:
wgbh.org
‘A long way to go’: What’s to come at Mass. and Cass as mayor acknowledges long path ahead
Nine months since Boston Mayor Michelle Wu launched a clearing of Mass. and Cass, encampments near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard have been returning, drug activity has been increasing and the mayor acknowledged this week that there is still “a long way to go.”. GBH Reporter Tori Bedford,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham Responding To Fire on Pleasant Street
FRAMINGHAM – Fire Department is on the scene of a fire on Pleasant Street this afternoon, October 1. Fire came in for 969 Pleasant Street on the scanner. SOURCE will update when we have more facts.
WCVB
Meet WCVB's director of public affairs, community services with station since 1981
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Helping the community has been at the heart of WCVB's mission since day one. It is driven by the passion and compassion of everyone who works at the station. Before WCVB even hit the airwaves in 1972, an expectation was set and a promise made by...
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house
With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
everettleader.com
The charmed life of a racist and disgraced former city councilor
Five months ago Anthony DiPierro finally stepped down from his city councilor’s position after a public outcry that ensued following revelations that he had been trading hard core, N-word racist materials and memes with friends and other members of the administration. As the mayor’s cousin and his chief supporter,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
quincyquarry.com
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
WCVB
Hundreds of Teamsters on strike against food distribution company Sysco Boston
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Hundreds of workers for wholesale food distribution company Sysco Boston went on strike over the weekend. More than 300 Teamsters with Local 653 walked off the job Friday night, just after their contract ended. Teamsters say union members were offered a "take-it-or-leave-it" deal with the company...
NECN
MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.
Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
homenewshere.com
Longtime Town Crier sportswriter, our friend Mike Ippolito, has passed away
On Monday morning, longtime Town Crier sportswriter Mike Ippolito unexpectedly passed away at the age of 54. All of us here at the Town Crier and our Wilmington and Tewksbury communities are completely devastated with his passing. For the past two decades Mike has been a contributing writer for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Former inmate launches outdoor cannabis farm in Hubbardston
Just over a decade ago, Boey Bertold was in prison at MCI-Concord, the result of being targeted by a combined operation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Massachusetts State Police and the Natick Police Department that saw him arrested for trafficking 293 pounds of cannabis. Today, Bertold and his partner,...
New Hampshire driver plunges off bridge into water below
HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said a woman's seatbelt saved her from serious injury after her car plunged off a bridge into the water below.It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Hampton.Police said a woman struck the Taylor River Bridge, went airborne and landed in the water.Responding troopers found a Honda Pilot heavily damaged and partially submerged in the Taylor River.The woman was not seriously hurt.Police said distracted driving and speed appear to have been factors in the crash.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s, Elia’s & Farmers Market (Week of October 2, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD
WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Collider
10 'Hocus Pocus' Filming Locations You Can Visit In Massachusetts
With Hocus Pocus 2 flying onto Disney+ just in time for Halloween, its predecessor Hocus Pocus remains a spooky time classic. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, the Sanderson Sisters not only invade Salem, Massachusetts in the films, but their portrayers did in real life. In 1993,...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: $2,500 Winner At Mobil On The Run; $2,000 Winner At Sunrise Market
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Thu, Sep 29, 2022 — $1,000 — $4,000,000 Mayhem — SONNY’S MOBIL ON THE RUN. Thu, Sep 29, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — QUICK...
Comments / 0