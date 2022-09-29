ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

How officers described Myles Garrett’s car crash at the scene, how to see John Mellencamp today at the Rock Hall, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie

WKYC
WKYC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
John Mellencamp
Person
Jay Rock
Person
Jay Crawford
WKYC

Former Cleveland Browns TE Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from an unrelated story. Former NFL tight end Gavin Escobar, who spent a portion of the 2018 offseason with the Cleveland Browns, was one of two rock climbers who died in an accident in California on Wednesday according to officials, our sister station WFAA is reporting.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Hall#Republican#Cleveland Guardians
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy