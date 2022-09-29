How officers described Myles Garrett’s car crash at the scene, how to see John Mellencamp today at the Rock Hall, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
John Mellencamp to play 2 shows at Cleveland's Connor Palace in May of 2023
CLEVELAND — If you missed seeing John Mellencamp during his recent fan event at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, don't worry. The music legend is making another stop in Cleveland. During his swing through the Rock Hall, Mellencamp announced he will be on the road for a...
Something fishy: Anglers caught cheating during Cleveland tournament
CLEVELAND — Controversy erupted at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday after two anglers were caught cheating by adding lead weights and fish fillets to increase the weight of the fish. The season-ending LEWT Championship walleye shootout was held at Gordon Park in Cleveland Harbor...
John Mellencamp in Cleveland to perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as new exhibit debuts
CLEVELAND — Are you ready to rock, Cleveland?!?!. Music icon John Mellencamp is in town to perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as they debut their newest permanent exhibit -- Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp. The events on Thursday – which is being dubbed John Mellencamp...
What we know today about Myles Garrett’s car crash, whether the Post Malone concert is happening in Cleveland tonight, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Get up to date on the latest we know about Myles Garrett’s car crash in Medina County, whether Post Malone’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upcoming Playhouse Square facelift to include colorful new marquees for principal theaters
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Playhouse Square is gearing up for its next big facelift, a $10 million-plus upgrade that will include replacing its aging, battered, and visually uncoordinated theater marquees. Scheduled for completion by June 2023, the revamp will endow the city’s theater district with six new, gold-colored marquees glittering...
No longer banging drum, John Adams’ heart for Cleveland Guardians beats strong – Terry Pluto’s Faith & you
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – “It’s all because one day I decided to bring a drum to a game.”. That’s how John Adams began his story. A baseball story. A fan’s story. And now, a story of courage and faith. As the Cleveland Guardians were marching...
Mike Polk Jr. visits the largest Troll doll collection in the world in Alliance
ALLIANCE, Ohio — Move over Rock Hall. Step aside Pro Football Hall of Fame. Northeast Ohio has another historic museum that has become a mecca for passionate fans of a very specific interest... and that interest is Trolls!. We're not talking the Tolkien variety...not the internet kind either. We're...
Trattner's Table for 2: Date night at Pickwick & Frolic with Mike Polk Jr.
CLEVELAND — In honor of Pickwick & Frolic's 20-year anniversary, WKYC stopped by to congratulate owner Nick Kostis. Although he launched Hilarities comedy club nearly 40 years ago, it wasn't until he relocated that business to East 4th Street that the restaurant was born. Kostis was one of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Let your thoughts be known on vision for Severance Center: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Give your thoughts on vision for Severance Center: The Cleveland Heights Board of Control is asking residents for feedback on a newly drafted Vision Statement for Severance Town Center. A city release states: As the heart of Cleveland Heights, Severance Town Center demands redevelopment and re-imagination...
State investigating Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating accusations
Allegations of cheating at a Lake Erie fishing competition have gone viral and grabbed nationwide attention.
Cleveland gets new haunted house for 2022 Halloween season: What to expect at Nightmare Cleveland
CLEVELAND — There’s a new haunted house ready to unleash screams in Northeast Ohio this Halloween season as Nightmare Cleveland makes its opening night debut on Friday, Oct. 7. While the region has plenty of Halloween attractions, this becomes one of the closest to downtown Cleveland (anybody remember...
WKYC
Former Cleveland Browns TE Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from an unrelated story. Former NFL tight end Gavin Escobar, who spent a portion of the 2018 offseason with the Cleveland Browns, was one of two rock climbers who died in an accident in California on Wednesday according to officials, our sister station WFAA is reporting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Police investigating death of man on Euclid and Green
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed inside of a vehicle on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Cleveland Police Department.
Avon Lake house fire leaves 2 victims, 1 dog dead on Sunday morning
Crews were dispatched to 33180 Redwood Blvd. for a structure fire around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a release from the Avon Lake Fire Department.
cleveland19.com
Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
Cuyahoga Councilwoman Meredith Turner condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ jail food, wrestles with new jail debate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police release video of aftermath of Myles Garrett car crash
The Medina County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video showing first responders tending to Myles Garrett following a single-car crash.
Post Malone concert in Cleveland still happening on Tuesday despite Boston cancellation
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. After Post Malone canceled his concert in Boston on Saturday due to a "stabbing pain" he felt while breathing, many in Cleveland were left wondering whether the rapper would be able to perform at his show on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Cleveland loses fight to settle lawsuit with hand-picked panels
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a judge just ruled against the City of Cleveland, saying a $100 million class-action lawsuit will go to trial.
WKYC
STRIKE OR BALL? UCSS's Jay Crawford throws out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game
The Cleveland Guardians allowed the UCSS crew to throw out last night's first pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays. Did Jay throw a strike or a ball? We break down...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0