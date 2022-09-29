Read full article on original website
Related
rewind1051.com
13 years in prison for Staunton man
It is 13 years in prison for a Staunton man charged in connection with a shooting last fall in Waynesboro. Online records showed that trial for Justin William Brooks got underway this morning in Waynesboro Circuit Court. However, Brooks eventually pleaded guilty to four felony charges, including malicious wounding. A...
rewind1051.com
Accidental Fire Damages Home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va – A space heater was responsible for a fire Friday that damaged a home in the Staunton area. According to a post on the Staunton Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, officials received the call shortly before noon and when crews arrived at the home on Churchville Avenue, they found a small fire in an enclosed porch area.
rewind1051.com
Harrisonburg Public Utilities conducting annual testing of sewer system
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The City of Harrisonburg’s Public Utilities Department. will soon begin its annual testing of the sanitary sewer system. The effort involves release of a non-toxic and non-staining test smoke into area manholes, which will travel through the sanitary sewer system. The purpose of this testing is to detect any breaks or leaks in the City’s system and make appropriate repairs, if necessary.
rewind1051.com
Dukes roll past Texas State, 40-13, to stay unbeaten
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison powered through wet conditions and used scoring in all three phases to run past Texas State, 40-13, for its first Sun Belt Conference home victory on Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Sun Belt play, while...
Comments / 0