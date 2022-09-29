HARRISONBURG, Va. – The City of Harrisonburg’s Public Utilities Department. will soon begin its annual testing of the sanitary sewer system. The effort involves release of a non-toxic and non-staining test smoke into area manholes, which will travel through the sanitary sewer system. The purpose of this testing is to detect any breaks or leaks in the City’s system and make appropriate repairs, if necessary.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO