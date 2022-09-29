Read full article on original website
Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...
Gaming with(out) Derek: NFC East History
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday’s edition of Gaming with(out) Derek, Jake Rohm tested Alex Flum on the NFL, specifically NFC East history.
Tulane vs. Houston FanDuel DFS picks: Tyjae Spears, Michael Pratt draw favorable matchups
The five-game slate that is Friday night in college football opens up to a wonderful FanDuel DFS slate. Sorting through the rosters and projected playmakers, the Tulane Green Wave vs. Houston Cougars DFS picks offer upside, but be warned about some lackluster play in certain positions. Here are the top DFS picks in one of the five matchups from Friday night.
Friday FanDuel college football DFS picks: Pair Michael Penix Jr. and Doug Brumfield to prosper on Friday
The college football DFS picks are back for a five-game Friday night slate. It’s an intriguing mix of games across the country but with some serious questions among some teams. Here’s who to target in your DFS lineups tonight on FanDuel. Friday college football DFS: Top FanDuel DFS...
Browns vs. Falcons Week 4 preview and prediction
Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 4. Can Cleveland continue to ride its running game and defense to victory? Will the Falcons keep Kyle Pitts involved after he finally emerged in Week 3?. And, which team will secure its second...
UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee betting preview: Prediction, odds, spread, DFS picks, and more
The Week 5 Conference USA schedule got a big boost when Middle Tennessee knocked off Miami a week ago. Now, with offensive fireworks expected from our UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee betting preview, which of these two teams are contenders or pretenders in the C-USA race? And which betting odds, DFS picks, and fantasy football players should you be mindful of? The official UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee prediction gives you all the answers.
Caesars Illinois promo scores wild football bonuses this weekend
There are tons of bonuses to use for football this weekend, and it all starts with our Caesars Illinois promo. Bears fans can find odds boosts for the game on Sunday against the Giants. Caesars Sportsbook. ALL STATES. PROMO CODE:. PFNFULL. SIGNUP BONUS. Up to $1,250 on Caesars. 1,000 Tier...
7 NFL prop bets to target in Week 4, including Adam Thielen, J.K. Dobbins, and Jahan Dotson
There’s a lot of overlap between fantasy football and NFL betting. In no area is it more prominent than in NFL prop bets. With literally thousands of player props on the board every week, the lines aren’t as sharp as sides and totals. This is how we take advantage. Here are my top NFL player props for the 1 p.m. ET slate of games (plus one for the 9:30 am London game!).
Is Gabe Davis playing today vs. the Ravens?
Is Gabe Davis playing in Week 4 after the Buffalo Bills‘ WR appeared to aggravate his ankle injury in practice this week? Let’s take a look at the latest injury news surrounding Davis and the fantasy football implications of the news. Update: Gabe Davis is active for the...
Best college football prop bets for Week 5 Saturday’s action
The college football slate on Saturday is chock full of anticipated action as conference play gets truly started around the country. With so many games in mind, we focused our attention on the best college football prop bets for Week 5’s Saturday slate with a heavy dose of Big Ten football to start the weekend off right.
John Harbaugh’s fourth-down gamble costs Baltimore Ravens a win — and maybe home field
Let it be said up top that we love coaches like the Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh. He knows the numbers. He trusts in numbers. He follows the numbers. And he defends the numbers even when the numbers fail him. But Harbaugh at some point needs to understand that the...
Packers vs. Patriots DFS lineup: Should you include Romeo Doubs, AJ Dillon, Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson?
If you’re playing a Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Matt Rhule: Everything that went wrong with the Carolina Panthers
It’s rarely fun to write about the possibility or necessity of someone losing their job. Occasionally, a person so vile comes along that the collective can concede that losing their job and disappearing is to everyone’s benefit. Matt Rhule isn’t a bad football coach. But he hasn’t found success as an NFL head coach, and sometimes, making the jump sends a college coach tumbling off a cliff. It’s the difference between urban warfare and conventional fighting.
Who has the most on the line in NFL Week 4? Teams, coaches, and players under pressure entering October
Once the final whistle blows on Week 4 of the 2022 NFL campaign, we’ll already be nearly a quarter of the way through the season. While it’s still too soon to make significant conclusions about the league, there’s no denying that some teams and individuals are already facing more scrutiny than others.
UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee FanDuel DFS picks: Frank Harris and Zakhari Franklin are top plays
The five-game slate that is Friday night in college football opens up to a wonderful FanDuel DFS slate. Sorting through the rosters and projected playmakers, the UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee DFS picks offer up a ton of value. Here are the top DFS picks in one of the five matchups from Friday night.
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs DFS lineup: What to do with Tom Brady, Chris Godwin, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire?
If you’re playing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs DFS lineup for Sunday Night Football in Week 4, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
College football DFS picks Week 5: Quentin Johnston ready to terrorize Oklahoma again
How is the season already a month over? College football continues to fly by, but there’s no time to sulk when we have more DFS picks to make! Plenty of thrilling matchups will grace our screens this weekend, and many of them have the potential to keep you on the edge of your seat.
Eagles vs. Jaguars DFS lineup: What do we do with Miles Sanders, Travis Etienne Jr., and Zay Jones?
If you’re playing a Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Is Christian McCaffrey playing today vs. the Cardinals?
The question of is Christian McCaffrey playing has been a somewhat ever-present one so far in the 2022 NFL season. There has seemingly been some sort of niggle for McCaffrey every week this year, and Week 4 is no different. Let’s take a look at the latest news regarding McCaffrey’s Week 4 status and what it means for fantasy football managers this week.
