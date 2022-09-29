ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

Tulane vs. Houston FanDuel DFS picks: Tyjae Spears, Michael Pratt draw favorable matchups

The five-game slate that is Friday night in college football opens up to a wonderful FanDuel DFS slate. Sorting through the rosters and projected playmakers, the Tulane Green Wave vs. Houston Cougars DFS picks offer upside, but be warned about some lackluster play in certain positions. Here are the top DFS picks in one of the five matchups from Friday night.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Kansas City, KS
profootballnetwork.com

Browns vs. Falcons Week 4 preview and prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 4. Can Cleveland continue to ride its running game and defense to victory? Will the Falcons keep Kyle Pitts involved after he finally emerged in Week 3?. And, which team will secure its second...
CLEVELAND, OH
profootballnetwork.com

UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee betting preview: Prediction, odds, spread, DFS picks, and more

The Week 5 Conference USA schedule got a big boost when Middle Tennessee knocked off Miami a week ago. Now, with offensive fireworks expected from our UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee betting preview, which of these two teams are contenders or pretenders in the C-USA race? And which betting odds, DFS picks, and fantasy football players should you be mindful of? The official UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee prediction gives you all the answers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Illinois promo scores wild football bonuses this weekend

There are tons of bonuses to use for football this weekend, and it all starts with our Caesars Illinois promo. Bears fans can find odds boosts for the game on Sunday against the Giants. Caesars Sportsbook. ALL STATES. PROMO CODE:. PFNFULL. SIGNUP BONUS. Up to $1,250 on Caesars. 1,000 Tier...
ILLINOIS STATE
profootballnetwork.com

7 NFL prop bets to target in Week 4, including Adam Thielen, J.K. Dobbins, and Jahan Dotson

There’s a lot of overlap between fantasy football and NFL betting. In no area is it more prominent than in NFL prop bets. With literally thousands of player props on the board every week, the lines aren’t as sharp as sides and totals. This is how we take advantage. Here are my top NFL player props for the 1 p.m. ET slate of games (plus one for the 9:30 am London game!).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Dolphins Bengals#Wv New User Offer#Nfl Week 4
profootballnetwork.com

Is Gabe Davis playing today vs. the Ravens?

Is Gabe Davis playing in Week 4 after the Buffalo Bills‘ WR appeared to aggravate his ankle injury in practice this week? Let’s take a look at the latest injury news surrounding Davis and the fantasy football implications of the news. Update: Gabe Davis is active for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Best college football prop bets for Week 5 Saturday’s action

The college football slate on Saturday is chock full of anticipated action as conference play gets truly started around the country. With so many games in mind, we focused our attention on the best college football prop bets for Week 5’s Saturday slate with a heavy dose of Big Ten football to start the weekend off right.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Packers vs. Patriots DFS lineup: Should you include Romeo Doubs, AJ Dillon, Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson?

If you’re playing a Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
profootballnetwork.com

Matt Rhule: Everything that went wrong with the Carolina Panthers

It’s rarely fun to write about the possibility or necessity of someone losing their job. Occasionally, a person so vile comes along that the collective can concede that losing their job and disappearing is to everyone’s benefit. Matt Rhule isn’t a bad football coach. But he hasn’t found success as an NFL head coach, and sometimes, making the jump sends a college coach tumbling off a cliff. It’s the difference between urban warfare and conventional fighting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
profootballnetwork.com

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs DFS lineup: What to do with Tom Brady, Chris Godwin, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire?

If you’re playing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs DFS lineup for Sunday Night Football in Week 4, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
TAMPA, FL
profootballnetwork.com

Eagles vs. Jaguars DFS lineup: What do we do with Miles Sanders, Travis Etienne Jr., and Zay Jones?

If you’re playing a Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Christian McCaffrey playing today vs. the Cardinals?

The question of is Christian McCaffrey playing has been a somewhat ever-present one so far in the 2022 NFL season. There has seemingly been some sort of niggle for McCaffrey every week this year, and Week 4 is no different. Let’s take a look at the latest news regarding McCaffrey’s Week 4 status and what it means for fantasy football managers this week.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy