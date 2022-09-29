Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access
On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote
There are numerous Black candidates running for statewide offices and on the ballot in these midterm elections. And there will be millions of Black Georgians voting, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. That said, how many of those voters will be Black men, in particular, is a question […] The post Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
southgatv.com
Kemp reacts to tossing of Abrams election lawsuit
ATLANTA, GA- Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp issued the following statement after a federal court ruled against Stacey Abrams and her organization on all counts regarding their false claims about the 2018 election for governor. “Today, Stacey Abrams and her organization lost in court – on all counts. From day...
Coastal Georgia businesses exhale as Hurricane Ian skirts by
Coastal businesses in Georgia escaped most of the impact of Hurricane Ian.
wabe.org
Georgia Schools Superintendent candidate Alisha Searcy sets the record straight on party alliance
Former state Rep. Alisha Thomas Searcy is running for Georgia state school superintendent on the Democratic ticket. But Searcy recently took to Facebook, venting that she feels “ostracized and excluded” by her own party, just weeks out from the Georgia midterm elections. The Georgia Association of Educators even...
Georgia judge’s incentives ruling threatens Rivian EV plant
A Morgan County judge shot down a central component of the $1.5 billion incentive package offered to electric vehicle startup Rivian on Thursday, a ruling that threatens the future of one of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
Enjoy Spectacular Fall Colors at These 3 Nationally-Ranked Georgia State Parks
Three Georgia state parks ranked consensus favorites by well-known national travel sources also are top spots in the state to see the changing colors of fall foliage. Hikers can enjoy the falls at Cloudland State Park, while the rim trails provide colorful canyon overlooks.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
The latest on Tropical Storm Ian and its impact on Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state emergency officials have provided another update on Tropical Storm Ian. The update comes as the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight. Ian weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is...
WTGS
Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
Ian downgraded to tropical storm
ATLANTA — As powerful Hurricane Ian delivers a catastrophic blow Florida coast, Georgians are bracing for possible impacts later this week. The latest projections show that Hurricane Ian will cross over Florida and make a second landfall as a tropical storm near Savannah early Friday afternoon. We have crews...
WXIA 11 Alive
Large Georgia hospital system announces dropping of mask requirement for those who are vaccinated
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Becoming one of the first and largest hospital systems in the state to drop a total mask mandate, Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday that employees, patients and visitors who are vaccinated would not be required to wear masks any longer at its facilities. The new...
WTVC
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce
District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday saying that the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reports. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. “The petitioner shows that he expects there will be...
WALB 10
2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
georgiarecorder.com
Kia plant CEO tells state lawmakers affordable housing shortage hurting worker recruitment
Kia’s assembly plant in West Point opened in 2008 with more than enough workers available to produce the first cars. Now, it’s become much harder to fill the 500 new jobs needed to get a new compact SUV off the assembly line. A committee of Georgia legislators heard...
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
