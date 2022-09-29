ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Red and Black

Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access

On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote

There are numerous Black candidates running for statewide offices and on the ballot in these midterm elections. And there will be millions of Black Georgians voting, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. That said, how many of those voters will be Black men, in particular, is a question […] The post Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Kemp reacts to tossing of Abrams election lawsuit

ATLANTA, GA- Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp issued the following statement after a federal court ruled against Stacey Abrams and her organization on all counts regarding their false claims about the 2018 election for governor. “Today, Stacey Abrams and her organization lost in court – on all counts. From day...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Raphael Warnock
WTGS

Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ian downgraded to tropical storm

ATLANTA — As powerful Hurricane Ian delivers a catastrophic blow Florida coast, Georgians are bracing for possible impacts later this week. The latest projections show that Hurricane Ian will cross over Florida and make a second landfall as a tropical storm near Savannah early Friday afternoon. We have crews...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVC

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce

District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday saying that the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reports. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. “The petitioner shows that he expects there will be...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
RUTHER GLEN, VA
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
GEORGIA STATE

