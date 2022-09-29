Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theriver953.com
Two fatalities in Route 50 crash
Thursday night, a 2016 Ford Fusion collided head on with a 2019 Ford F-150 on Route 50. The passenger in the Fusion, 86 year old Janet Burke of Petersburg, WV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver Jerry Burke, 85 of Petersburg, passed away from his injuries hours later...
rewind1051.com
13 years in prison for Staunton man
It is 13 years in prison for a Staunton man charged in connection with a shooting last fall in Waynesboro. Online records showed that trial for Justin William Brooks got underway this morning in Waynesboro Circuit Court. However, Brooks eventually pleaded guilty to four felony charges, including malicious wounding. A...
NBC 29 News
UPDATE: ACPD: One person is dead after a crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road in Albemarle County. Just after 3:30 p.m. Albemarle County Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash. ACPD shut down all northbound lanes of US 29 at US 250 and Ivy Road until just before 7 p.m.
WHSV
Grant County residents killed in head-on crash
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- A man and woman from Grant County, West Virginia were killed in a head-on crash on Thursday night in Frederick County, Virginia. According to investigators, a car driven by Jerry Burke, 85, of Petersburg was traveling east in the west bound lanes on Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50) near Stony Hill Road when it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pick-up truck around 8:20 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
'Counterfeit money:' Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells citizens to be aware
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office let the public know of reports that they have been getting. Deputies said that they have received several reports of counterfeit money being passed at local businesses. Deputies also said to be aware and pass on any information to...
NBC 29 News
Man sentenced for role in 2017 Albemarle Co. murder
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One of the highest ranking members of the MS-13 will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a 2017 murder in Albemarle County. Andy Tovar ordered the stabbing of what was believed to be a rival gang member. At his direction, four members of his MS-13 clique stabbed the victim more than 140 times with a machete and knives before dumping his body in the Rivanna River.
wina.com
CPD releases ID of man who shot himself to death on Elliott Avenue
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have released the identity of the man who died September 15 of a self-inflicted gunshot while officers tried to apprehend him on Elliott Avenue. The Daily Progress reports 43-year old Robert Damon Hughes, Jr. was a Charlottesville High School grad working as a self-employed handyman.
pagevalleynews.com
A sad tragedy
October 2, 1890 — The violent death by his own hand of Lewis McHenry Weaver on last Thursday night at his home in this place was one of the most shocking tragedies that ever occurred in this community. The act was committed with a .32 calibre revolver, the ball...
RELATED PEOPLE
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
royalexaminer.com
Ennis Family files $6 million wrongful death lawsuit, citing excessive force by Warren County deputies
In separate responses to the lawsuit, both deputies deny the allegations and request a dismissal of the lawsuit. Poe’s co-counsel Carlene Booth Johnson filed a memorandum in support of dismissal of the suit on September 12, writing that, “While the Complaint conclusorily [SIC] asserts that plaintiff is bringing this action in his capacity as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, the Complaint does not offer a single fact supporting that assertion. The plaintiff has not shown when, where, or how he qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, nor provided any facts or evidence showing that he properly qualified to bring this action.”
royalexaminer.com
Missing and endangered person, located by FCSO Bloodhound ‘Bleu”
On September 30, 2022, Deputies responded to the area of Norwich Court in Stephens City for a missing person. A son had reported that his mother, age 74, had left their residence while he was on a Zoom call for his work. The son told the Deputies that his mother was not very mobile and didn’t think she could walk far from the residence. Deputies checked the residence to ensure she was not hiding in the residence, as some people have a tendency to do when having mental health issues.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Part of Carters Mountain Road closing for seven weeks for bridge work
The Virginia Department of Transportation bridge crew will close Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) in Albemarle County between Route 708 (Secretarys Road) and Route 727 (Blenheim Road) for seven weeks beginning on Monday. No residential or business entrances are located in the section of roadway where crews will be replacing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of aggravated assault at approximately 2:40 on Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Anderson Street. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Captain Tony Newberry says the men appeared to be in stable...
For a decade, Front Royal woman ran opiate network with crooked doctor
A Front Royal woman was sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this week for her role in masterminding a pill-mill scheme in Northern Virginia that saw her move tens of thousands of illicit oxycodone pills over the course of a decade.
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and disorderly conduct from JMU students living in the neighborhood, and one woman has organized her neighbors to take action. “It is just something that I am not willing to tolerate in...
Augusta Free Press
Farm Credit honors Augusta County resident for four decades with the cooperative
Augusta County resident Katrina Davis has retired from Farm Credit of the Virginias after more than four decades with the cooperative. Davis was raised on a beef cattle farm in Augusta County. She joined the association as a loan assistant at the Verona branch in 1982. At the time, she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The newest section of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway is officially open. The Greenway has been a work in progress since 2018. Prior to this extension, the city had 1.2 miles of trail. Now, that’s up to two miles. The latest addition to the trail connects the two sides of the city.
cbs19news
UPDATE: Sheriff's office reports missing woman has been found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing woman. According to a release, 36-year-old Billie Jean Zampini was last seen on Friday, but she was reported missing on Monday. She is a white woman who is 5-foot-7 and...
WHSV
Missing Person: Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing person. Billie Jean Zampini was last seen Sept 23rd. She is said to be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tag 8430FJ, according to a press release.
Comments / 1