ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Aida Cuevas to celebrate nearly 5 decades as the 'Queen of Mariachi' in Scottsdale

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HGFe4_0iFUzHbO00

Aida Cuevas will present “45th Anniversary / Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo” celebrating a long-lasting career as the “Queen of Mariachi,” on Oct. 15 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

Cuevas will be joined by the renowned Mariachi Aztlán, along with other special guests, according to a press release. A Grammy-winner and master of the mariachi art song, Cuevas has led one of the most important careers in traditional Mexican music. For this special performance, Cuevas will perform her most beloved songs, including “El Pastor” and “Mexico en la piel,” and her greatest hits, “Te Doy Las Gracias” and “Quizás Mañana.”

“When the ‘Queen of Mariachi’ comes to Arizona, you have to be there,” said Diandra Adamczyk, senior programming coordinator for the center. “This show will not disappoint.”

With a 46-year career and 41 album releases to her credit, Cuevas is an esteemed figure in Mexico, beloved for her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and for her mastery of its demanding vocal forms. She has created one of the most important careers in traditional Mexican music, winning a Grammy and Latin Grammy alongside 11 additional Grammy nominations in the Best Mariachi/Ranchero Album category.

Cuevas became the first female singer in the mariachi genre to win a Grammy when she was honored at the 2018 awards for Best Regional Mexican Music Album for her studio album “Arrieros Somos (Versiones Acústicas).” She previously won a Latin Grammy for Best Tango Album for her 2010 release “De Corazón a Corazón…Mariachi Tango,” the press release stated.

Aida Cuevas’ “45th Anniversary / Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo” begins at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale. Tickets are $45 to $75.

Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for information.

Comments / 0

Related
arcadianews.com

Six decades of Greek culture and fun in Phoenix

In 1961, the church parishioners of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral were searching for ways to raise money for their church. An idea took hold, and the Phoenix Greek Festival – now in its 61st year – became a way not only to raise money but to share Greek culture and cuisine with the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Kierland Commons will host new Fine Art & Wine Festival, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30

There is no doubt that Kierland Commons shopping center is the place to go this fall, especially as it introduces a new outdoor festival for the community. Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at the popular shopping center, with the Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, and a Wine Garden from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

Salon owner brings her vision to life

Arcadia resident Sydney Goldstein has one overarching goal: to make women feel beautiful inside and out. “It has always been my vision to create a quality salon and space that resembles spending time with your best friends,” Goldstein said. “I envision my salon like a cross between Steel Magnolias and La Grande Orange.”
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

Fear not, ‘chemosabes,’ for you are not alone

Arcadian Alyssa Gofonia-Dinowitz has always been a jack-of-all-trades. After moving to Arizona from Long Island as a kid, attending Xavier and ASU, then going back to NYC for a two-year acting program, Alyssa eventually made her way back to Phoenix. She became a mom of two while teaching yoga to...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Entertainment
City
Scottsdale, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale Quarter tunes up for concert series

Music has returned to Scottsdale Quarter as the mixed-use complex will be a venue for live music again this fall. Concerts will be held every Saturday beneath the palm trees 5-7 p.m. with a lineup of artists ranging from rock cover bands to dance groups to country acts. “We were...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

Comedian Lewis Black is ready to read Arizona's rants

There are comedians who talk about current events, and then there’s Lewis Black. He’s been called the “King of Rant” and has talked about what’s on his mind on stage, on “The Daily Show” and elsewhere. He’s bringing his “Off The Rails” tour...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aida Cuevas
azbigmedia.com

4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona

Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
ARIZONA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ

You are reading: Hikes around phoenix | 10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () You don’t even need to leave the city limits to enjoy beautiful hikes around Phoenix. Looking out over the city from some of the high ridges, you can see the entire metropolitan area, including many of the well-known rock formations, like those in Papago Park, as well as Camelback Mountain and Pinnacle Peak.
PHOENIX, AZ
insideradio.com

Audacy's KOOL-FM Phoenix Latest Classic Hits Outlet To Make The Switch To 'Big.'

Just as its Philadelphia classic hits station WOGL re-branded as “Big 98.1” earlier this year, Audacy flips the switch at its longtime Phoenix station in the format, KOOL-FM, re-launching as “Big 94.5.”. The station's revamped website promises “BIG hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s...BIG contests...BIG FUN!!!”...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis

Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Art#Performing Arts#Que#The Queen Of Mariachi#Mexican#Latin Grammy
arcadianews.com

Arcadia mom channels grief through her first book

Those with pets know how important they are to a family, and how heartbreaking it can be when they pass away. Arcadia mom Claudia Teetsel and her family experienced that sorrow after the death of their pup, Coco. “Our family got Coco back in 2009 – our first family pet....
PHOENIX, AZ
lovinlife.com

October Phoenix Calendar of Events

The Buckeye Valley Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution, 1 p.m., the first Saturday of each month, except for May to August, Buckeye Valley Chamber of Commerce, 508 E. Monroe Avenue, Buckeye, free, 623-386-3465. Crane Dance-Gentle Tai Chi, 9:15 to 10:10 a.m., Kaleidoscope Dance, 2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa,...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Greyson F

Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year Closure

A fan favorite restaurant is opening back up in Phoenix.Ajala Kings/Unsplash. Not all restaurants have had the ability to reopen since the forced COVID closures. While many jumped at the opportunity to throw their doors open and welcome customers back in, it wasn’t so easy for others. For one location restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the forced closure has lasted longer than two years, and yet now, after being down for so long, the popular and long-time culinary staple is returning to feed hungry visitors.
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy