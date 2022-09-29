Read full article on original website
Fox 59
4 shot, 1 killed in 2 overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and two males and one female were injured early Sunday morning. Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
wrtv.com
IMPD: suspect dead, woman rescued after hostage situation, officer-involved shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a male suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning. IMPD officer Samone Burris says around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Holt Road on the city's west side for a domestic disturbance with a weapon call.
Man charged in Avon shooting after young niece fires unattended gun
The man now charged in connection with a shooting that injured a young girl and her grandmother at an Avon home told police his 4-year-old niece pulled the trigger while he wasn't paying attention.
Fox 59
50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
Fox 59
Man arrested in fatal drunk driving crash was on probation for previous DUI
INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit early Saturday morning ended in a fiery fatal crash on the city’s northwest side. Just before 3 a.m., IMPD said officers saw a silver Pontiac hit a pedestrian and keep going near 62nd and Michigan Road. “Officers attempted a traffic stop on that...
Current Publishing
Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect
The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
Fox 59
Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
WISH-TV
IMPD: SWAT responds to possible hostage situation in home on city’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A possible hostage situation with a barricaded subject caused the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s SWAT team to take action Sunday afternoon. According to IMPD, officers responded to the 500 block of South Holt road in Indianapolis. This situation remains under investigation. No further detail has...
wfft.com
Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
cbs4indy.com
Man convicted in 2020 murder of roommate at Indianapolis apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of his roommate at their Indianapolis apartment, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday. After a three-day trial, a jury found 23-year-old Lamonteon Williams guilty of murder and criminal recklessness in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Johnson. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.
wrtv.com
Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
Riley Hospital building new custom wagon for 2-year-old Columbus boy
Days after a Columbus 2-year-old's wagon was stolen from his back patio, Riley Hospital for Children is stepping up to help.
1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting inside barbershop on Indianapolis' east side
Three people were shot, one fatally, Friday afternoon in the city's Near Eastside neighborhood, police say.
wrtv.com
From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has released the full video of a brawl in which two Southern Indiana judges were wounded in a shooting outside a Downtown White Castle restaurant in 2019. The video was evidence in a grand jury and had been under seal for three years....
wyrz.org
IMPD Homicide detectives locate and arrest suspect in early September homicide investigation.
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide detectives arrested 21-year-old Dionni King for his alleged role in the homicide investigation of 24-year-old Stacey Branch Jr. On Friday, September 2, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m., IMPD Southwest District officers were dispatched to 5920 Fieldcrest Lane on a report of...
WTHR
Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
Fox 59
1 dead, 3 hurt after hit-and-run led to police chase, vehicle fire
INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead after a hit-and-run led to a police chase and ended in a fatal crash and vehicle fire early Saturday morning. Police say the incident occurred just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of 62nd Street & Michigan Road on Indy’s northwest side.
Fox 59
IMPD officer involved in crash with suspected impaired driver; ‘Reminder of why NOT to drink and drive’
INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer is recovering from injuries suffered during a crash with a driver police suspect was impaired on Indy’s south side. Following the crash, the department warned about the dangers of drinking and driving. IMPD said a vehicle failed to yield to traffic on S....
Indy man sentenced to more than 19 years for pair of August 2020 armed robberies
An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to two robberies and brandishing a firearm.
WISH-TV
Docs: Man threatened shooting at Gleaners after break-up
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man faces felony charges after being accused of threatening a shooting at Gleaners Food Bank. Investigators say he was upset after learning that the mother of his child was seeing a new man. Rodrigo Limon, 25, faces three felony counts of intimidation in the case....
