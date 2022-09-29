Read full article on original website
North Korean hackers create fake job offers to steal important data
Lazarus, a state-sponsored hacker group based in North Korea, is now using open-source software and creating fake jobs in order to spread malware, says Microsoft. The well-known group of hackers is targeting many key industry sectors, such as technology, media entertainment, and defense, and it’s using many different kinds of software to carry out these attacks.
A new dangerous malware is turning Windows and Linux devices into DDoS tools
Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new malware strain that infects Windows and Linux endpoints (opens in new tab) of all sizes and uses them for distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks and cryptocurrency mining. Experts from Lumen's Black Lotus Labs say the malware is written in Chinese and uses China-based...
Mystery hackers are “hyperjacking” targets for insidious spying
For decades, virtualization software has offered a way to vastly multiply computers’ efficiency, hosting entire collections of computers as “virtual machines” on just one physical machine. And for almost as long, security researchers have warned about the potential dark side of that technology: theoretical “hyperjacking” and “Blue Pill” attacks, where hackers hijack virtualization to spy on and manipulate virtual machines, with potentially no way for a targeted computer to detect the intrusion. That insidious spying has finally jumped from research papers to reality with warnings that one mysterious team of hackers has carried out a spree of “hyperjacking” attacks in the wild.
Chaos IoT malware taps Go language to harvest Windows, Linux for DDoS attacks
A newly discovered cross-platform piece of malware called 'Chaos' is spreading on Linux and Windows systems to amass resources for distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks against online gaming firms, crypto exchanges, and rival 'stressor' sites renting DDoS-as-a-service. The malware, which was written in Go – Google's popular cloud and...
Microsoft: Hackers go headhunting on LinkedIn, use WhatsApp to deliver malware
Microsoft has stepped up action at LinkedIn's security team to stop North Korean hackers from creating bogus accounts to dupe software engineers and IT support staff with fake job offers that lead to malware. A phishing-happy hacking crew from North Korea's armed forces has been using trojanized open-source apps and...
Google lost a food delivery drone when it tried to land on a power line and got incinerated
Recap: Alphabet food delivery company Wing has a spotless safety record. Well, it did until yesterday when one of its autonomous drones landed on some power lines. Nobody was hurt in the incident, but the drone was incinerated, and about 2,000 customers lost power briefly. On Thursday, a food delivery...
Protect Your Home Wi-Fi Network From Hackers. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. Just last year, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion, and while phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also a significant factor. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by a little home network security.
China Wants New Partners For Its Moon Missions As Its Relationship With Russia Cools
The war in Ukraine creates a rift between two erstwhile lunar partners
9 Ways to Fix Black Screen With Cursor on Windows
The black screen with a cursor appears mainly when Windows explorer fails to startup correctly. Fortunately, when this happens, users can still access some Windows Features, which makes fixing it easier. The error is generally seen in Windows devices after installing the system updates. Additionally, it can also appear if...
Mandiant Discovers New Families Of Espionage-Related Malware Affecting VMWare Hypervisors
Mandiant has discovered a new ecosystem of espionage-related malware targeting VMware ESXi, Linux vCenter servers, and Windows virtual machines. The malware offers an attacker persistent administrative access, allows them to transfer files between hypervisors and guest machines, tamper with logging and execute arbitrary commands between virtual machines. The activity is being tracked under a new cluster, meaning Mandiant has not yet connected it to any previously identified advanced persistent threat hacking group, according to a report published this morning.
Rise in Covid cases and hospital patients shows ‘winter wave’ has begun, government official warns
A rise in Covid infections in England suggests the country’s anticipated winter wave has begun, a leading government health official has warned.A total of 7,024 people with coronavirus were in hospital in England as of 28 September, according to NHS figures. This is up 37 per cent from 5,142 a week earlier and is the highest figure since 19 August. The number of cases per 100,000 population recorded in the seven days to 27 September has risen to 6.9, up from 5.5 in the previous week, the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows. Over this...
Intel 13th-gen Core mobile CPUs spotted on Geekbench, might be rebranded Alder Lake processors
The big picture: Intel previously confirmed that Raptor Lake is only a stopgap due to Meteor Lake not being ready on time. Leaks are now suggesting that many 13th-gen chips will use the same dies as their Alder Lake predecessors, with some only featuring minor frequency bumps. Test entries of...
Asian shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen
Asian shares have fallen after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020
How Do Hackers Find Out Who to Hack?
The internet is gigantic. There's a wealth of users. So how do hackers find who to hack with so many people connected to the internet? Is it random bad luck? Do hackers specifically target certain people, or do they have a systematic way they find vulnerable devices?. Turns out, the...
Best free Desktop Clock widgets for Windows 11/10
This post covers some best free desktop clock widgets for Windows 11/10. Back in Windows 7, we used to have a Windows Sidebar (or Windows Desktop Gadgets) feature with different interesting widgets. One of those widgets was the clock widget which can be placed and moved freely on the desktop screen. But later, that feature was discontinued because of security vulnerabilities. Now, we have a new Widgets feature in Windows 11/10 that lets you add and customize widgets, but it works in a different way. So, those who want to have a clock widget on their Windows 11/10 desktop screen, can check the tools covered in this post below.
Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
Apple dials back plan to boost iPhone 14 production due to slumping demand
The big picture: Apple is reportedly dialing back plans to increase production of its newly released iPhone 14 in the wake of lower-than-anticipated demand. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Apple has instructed suppliers to rein in assembly by as many as six million units in the second half of 2022. The sources said Apple is now aiming to manufacture 90 million handsets through the end of the year, which is closer to Apple's original forecast over the summer and more or less mirrors the number of iPhone 13 models the company turned out during the same period in 2021.
The early-adoption tax for AMD AM5 motherboards is in full force
Why it matters: The new Ryzen 7000 series of processors hit the market earlier this week, bringing AMD's first architecture update since it released AM4 in 2017. With any new architecture comes a ton of motherboards, but many have noticed an insane price hike for even the cheapest AM5 motherboards.
