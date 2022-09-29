INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a beautiful Saturday with lots of sunshine with highs in the 70s. Today will be much of the same with sunshine and 70s. TODAY: A great way to end the weekend across the state. If you’re heading to the Colts game today no need for the rain gear. It’s going to stay sunny with highs in the low to middle 70s. Winds will be picking up a bit once again out of the northeast and may gust up to 20 mph at times.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO