WISH-TV
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announces ‘Teddy Bear Concert Series’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will be hosting the “Teddy Bear Concert Series” for 2022-2023. According to a news release, the concert series features opportunities for children ages three to seven to learn about orchestral instruments through story, movement, and live music. The popular series...
WISH-TV
Day 2: Indy Jazz Fest celebrating legacy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Jazz Fest is back and organizers are ready to celebrate arts and culture at Garfield Park. This year’s annual two-day outdoor festival kicked off on Saturday, Oct.1, and will wrap up Sunday, Oct. 2. Sunday’s headliners will include Robert Ghost-Note, Rebirth Brass Band, Butcher...
WISH-TV
Central Nine Career Center celebrates 50th anniversary
GREENWOOD (WISH) — Central Nine Career Celebrates fifty years of being in business. Dr. Bill Kovach, executive director of the career center joined News 8 Sunday to share the offerings for high school and adult education which host 27 programs to help students become prepared for different careers in whatever they are looking for, according to Kovach.
WISH-TV
Pendleton Pride to host 2nd annual event Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pendleton Pride: Queer and Trans, Families, Allies, Friends, a local LGBTQ support group, is hosting the second annual Pendleton Pride event. It’s happening Saturday at the Circle at Falls Park in Pendleton, IN from noon to 4 p.m. According to a release, Pendleton Pride is designed to present the LGBTQ+ population as an integral part of the community and increase awareness of the group.
WISH-TV
Community Link: ’14th Annual B2B showcase’ event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by the director of certifications for the state of Indiana, Kesha Rich. Many business certifications are offered...
WISH-TV
Katt Williams tour brings all-star comedy line-up to Famers Coliseum — features Tommy Davidson, Mark Curry, more
Katt William’s 2023 & Me Tour is coming to the Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis on Saturday, October 1. Williams will lead the show with an all-star lineup featuring Mark Curry, Tommy Davidson, Tony Roberts, Daphnique Springs and Pretty Ricki. Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to...
WISH-TV
Fountain Square Artist Takeover 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fountain Square Artist Takeover 2022 is back in Indianapolis for 2022. Artist, Audwynn Newman joined News 8 Saturday on “Daybreak” to talk about this upcoming event. Enjoy the video and full interview to learn all about this event. Fountain Square Artist Takeover 2022 is...
WISH-TV
HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival Founder, Debi Wayman joined News 8 Saturday. HOPE Medora Goes Pink is a nonprofit organization. Wayman created the organization after her mother died of cancer, according to the HOPE Medora Goes Pink Facebook page. The purpose of this festival is to...
WISH-TV
Carmel Clay Public Library prepares for grand reopening after 2 years of renovations
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Staff at the Carmel Clay Public Library were preparing Friday to reopen the library on Saturday after two years of renovations. Bob Swanay, the director of the library, says the library moved to its current location on Main Street in 1999. In October 2020, construction...
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
WISH-TV
Buck Rogers Jr. & Bill Bailey perform sing songs of Shelby County
Buck Rogers Jr. & Bill Bailey joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a song related to Shelby County in honor of Shelby County’s Bicentennial Gala finale happening on Saturday, October 1 at Blessings Opera House in Shelbyville. They performed the song, “The Ballad of Wilbur Shaw.”...
WISH-TV
Salsa Verde chef prepares Molcajete Mar y Tierra, Salsa Verde Ribeye tacos
Salsa Verde is a family owned business with the idea of connecting people through enjoyable food. Executive chef Hazmin Lewis and assistant manager Alondra Alfaro joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” Molcajete Mar y Tierra and Salsa Verde Ribeye Tacos. Established in 2012 in Yorkville, IL, Salsa Verde is...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Cody Mattox, public relations specialist at the Indianapolis Zoo. “They...
WISH-TV
Walk to End Alzheimer’s goal is $1 million
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Alzheimer’s Association Indiana Chapter hosted the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Carroll Stadium. Gates opened at 9 a.m. and the walk started at 10:45 a.m. Natalie Sutton, the executive director of the Indiana Chapter, said, “All funds raised through Walk to...
WISH-TV
12th Annual Million Meal Marathon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nonprofit that feeds the United States is having their 12th Annual Million Meal Marathon. Nancy Hintz, founder of Million Meal Marathon joined News 8 Sunday to share information about this upcoming signature event happening Oct. 25. Volunteer opportunities are available to register here to pack...
WISH-TV
Dry through mid-week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another quiet day here in central Indiana. Expect more of the same forecast to start out the work week. TONIGHT: Skies remain clear for the overnight. It will also be a little cooler with low temperatures in the low 40s. TOMORROW: A very similar forecast to...
WISH-TV
Friday is International Podcast Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re like millions of other Americans, you love listening to podcasts. Over one-third of Americans listen to podcasts regularly, according to data collected by Statista, and just over 60% of the U.S. population age 12 and up say they have listened to a podcast at least once.
WISH-TV
Sunny and breezy Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a beautiful Saturday with lots of sunshine with highs in the 70s. Today will be much of the same with sunshine and 70s. TODAY: A great way to end the weekend across the state. If you’re heading to the Colts game today no need for the rain gear. It’s going to stay sunny with highs in the low to middle 70s. Winds will be picking up a bit once again out of the northeast and may gust up to 20 mph at times.
WISH-TV
Sunny, seasonable but breezy weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a beautiful October weekend across the state. Lots of sunshine but a bit breezy at times. TODAY: A few clouds may enter the eastern half of Indiana today as what’s left of Hurricane Ian moves along the east coast. Otherwise look for lots of sunshine today. Temperatures start out in the 40s in many spots but will climb into the 70s later this afternoon. Winds pick up today out of the northeast. They may gust up to 20 mph at times.
WISH-TV
New Spanish-language tool for stroke awareness to save lives: ‘It’s an alarming rate’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To be able to recognize if you are having a stroke can mean life or death, and according to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, that can be especially hard for Spanish-speaking Hoosiers. “All we want to do is care for our community and this is one of...
