WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 man dead after holding woman hostage on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was fatally shot by officers after taking his ex-girlfriend hostage Sunday morning on Indy’s southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, IMPD responded to the 500 block of South Holt Road on a report of a...
WISH-TV
4 people shot, 1 killed in separate shootings from overnight violence in the city of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of four people were shot and one person was killed early Sunday morning in two separate shootings in the city of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. 3 men shot in Southport. Around 2:45 a.m. on Maynard Drive and Shelby Street three...
wrtv.com
Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
Indiana woman accused of stealing $2K from corn stand
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve corn stand over several weeks, which resulted in a $2,000 loss for the business owners, according to court documents. Teresa Lynn Kiner, 67, of Greenfield, was arrested and charged with 18 Level 6 felony...
wrtv.com
IMPD: suspect dead, woman rescued after hostage situation, officer-involved shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a male suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning. IMPD officer Samone Burris says around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Holt Road on the city's west side for a domestic disturbance with a weapon call.
Fox 59
Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
WISH-TV
IMPD: SWAT responds to possible hostage situation in home on city’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A possible hostage situation with a barricaded subject caused the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s SWAT team to take action Sunday afternoon. According to IMPD, officers responded to the 500 block of South Holt road in Indianapolis. This situation remains under investigation. No further detail has...
Current Publishing
Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect
The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
Indy man sentenced to more than 19 years for pair of August 2020 armed robberies
An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to two robberies and brandishing a firearm.
Fox 59
50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting inside barbershop on Indianapolis' east side
Three people were shot, one fatally, Friday afternoon in the city's Near Eastside neighborhood, police say.
Fox 59
Man arrested in fatal drunk driving crash was on probation for previous DUI
INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit early Saturday morning ended in a fiery fatal crash on the city’s northwest side. Just before 3 a.m., IMPD said officers saw a silver Pontiac hit a pedestrian and keep going near 62nd and Michigan Road. “Officers attempted a traffic stop on that...
WISH-TV
17-year-old male found shot by fire station on southside of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found a 17-year-old teenager shot Saturday evening by a fire station on the southside of Indy, according to police. At around 6 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of person shot at the 5400 block South High School Road, which is...
WTHR
Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in dating app robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbery. According to court documents, Demetrius Banks used the dating app Grindr to set up meetings with the victims. Once he arrived at the victims' homes or apartments, Banks would pull a...
Indy woman who called herself a ‘crackhead’ had 73 stolen credit cards, dozens of government IDs
INDIANAPOLIS — State troopers found a trove of stolen credit cards, government identifications, passports, checkbooks and more after pulling over an Indianapolis woman who was driving with an expired temporary license plate. Angela Cook, 47, was arrested for a slew of charges that include identity deception, driving while suspended and possession of cocaine. At the […]
wyrz.org
IMPD Homicide detectives locate and arrest suspect in early September homicide investigation.
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide detectives arrested 21-year-old Dionni King for his alleged role in the homicide investigation of 24-year-old Stacey Branch Jr. On Friday, September 2, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m., IMPD Southwest District officers were dispatched to 5920 Fieldcrest Lane on a report of...
Riley Hospital building new custom wagon for 2-year-old Columbus boy
Days after a Columbus 2-year-old's wagon was stolen from his back patio, Riley Hospital for Children is stepping up to help.
Judge considering change of venue for suspect in killing of Elwood Officer Shahnavaz
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Madison County judge heard arguments for and against a change of venue Friday for the man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The defense argued for the trial to be moved because of publicity in the case and public outrage...
Fox 59
IMPD officer involved in crash with suspected impaired driver; ‘Reminder of why NOT to drink and drive’
INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer is recovering from injuries suffered during a crash with a driver police suspect was impaired on Indy’s south side. Following the crash, the department warned about the dangers of drinking and driving. IMPD said a vehicle failed to yield to traffic on S....
kttn.com
Indiana man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
Alfred A. Cooke, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration-Merrillville, Indiana, and U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson of the Northern District of Indiana announced that Erasmo Martinez, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio on his plea of guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.
