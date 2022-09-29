ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Hug's Connor Humphreys is a workhorse on the football field, scholar in the classroom

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMgG0_0iFUwBhL00

A short time into last Friday's game, it became apparent who was going to get the ball.

The other two Hug running backs were a little banged up, so coach Anthony Doucette went with the guy he knew he could count on, Connor Humphreys.

Humphreys ended up carrying the ball 47 times in the game.

But near the end of the Friday’s game against South Tahoe, with it tied at 34 and the Vikings pretty sure Humphreys would get the call, Doucette went another way.

His misdirection paid off as Hug scored on a pass from Nicholas McBride to Matai Masina, then got the two-point conversion. South Tahoe came back to score and make it 42-40, but the Hawks stopped the two-point attempt.

Humphreys, a senior, rushed for 262 yards and four touchdowns in the game. He also had 80 yards on kickoff returns, was in on three tackles on defense and recovered a fumble. In addition to playing both offense and defense, he is the Hawks punter and kicker.

Humphreys admits he put in a lot of work in that game, but said he did not feel fatigued and had plenty of adrenaline to keep him going.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5ir8_0iFUwBhL00

"I knew I had to take on the load because we had people injured and out, but I just trusted my coaches and trusted the line," he said. "Everybody (on South Tahoe's defense) was committed to me the whole game, but it was just an easy pop pass to the tight end" on the go-head TD.

On offense, he mostly plays running back, along with some time at receiver and quarterback. On defense, he plays safety or or cornerback.

Humphreys, who also plays basketball and runs track, is not just about athletics. He is earning excellent grades and is taking all advanced placement classes as he hopes to go to college at Penn in the Ivy League. He is also in the Hug jazz band.

"He can do anything we ask of him," Doucette said. "He's incredibly smart. He went and visited (Penn) this summer."

His younger brother, Xander, is a junior on the Hug football team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpWtx_0iFUwBhL00

Humphreys has played on the Hug varsity three seasons. He said not winning any games his first two years at the school's former location on Sutro Street was rough.

Hug went 0-8 last year and 0-4 in the shortened 2020 spring season. But that wasn't the worst of it. The school had not won a game since 2016. The Hawks had a 40-game losing streak before winning their first game this season. They are now 3-2 overall, 1-0 in league.

The roster was down to fewer than 20 players at times over his first two years on the varsity.

"The coaches really have turned this program around. The players, with a few exceptions, are all the same players as last year but we've turned things around," Humphreys said. The coaches "really taught us so much more, more than I've learned the past three years."

Humphreys started playing tackle football in kindergarten, but his parents decided it was too physical, and the chance of being injured was too high, so he played flag football through eighth grade. They let him join the Hug football team as a freshman, though.

He said it was not a difficult transition to get back into playing contact football.

"All of us (players) stuck with it through the hard stuff, through all the losses, through all the adversity and we're on the come-up," he said. "Seeing all the work finally pay off, it's gotten emotional, but we're not done. We're trying to win a Regional title, win a state title. We really have a talented group of guys."

Hug plays at North Valleys on Friday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3xGQ_0iFUwBhL00

Football games this week

Friday, Sept. 30: 3 p.m., South Tahoe at Wooster. 7 p.m., Damonte Ranch at Douglas; Bishop Manogue at Galena; Spanish Springs at Carson; Hug at North Valleys;

Sparks at Truckee; Sparks at Truckee; Elko at Fernley; Fallon at Spring Creek; Yerington at West Wendover; Coral Academy at Incline; Sierra Lutheran at Pyramid Lake.

Saturday, Oct. 1: 1 p.m., Pershing County at North Tahoe.

North 5A football standings

League Overall

Bishop Manogue 3-0  4-2

Reed 3-0 4-2

Galena 2-0 5-1

Spanish Springs 1-1 2-4

Damonte Ranch 1-1 1-4

Reno 1-2 3-3

McQueen 1-2 2-4

Carson 0-3 1-5

Douglas 0-3 1-5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqKXM_0iFUwBhL00

North 3A football Standings

3A-East

Elko 1-0 5-1

Spring Creek 1-0 4-1

Fallon 1-0 2-1

Lowry 0-1 4-1

Fernley 0-1 2-4

3A-West

Truckee 1-0 4-1

Hug 1-0 3-2

Wooster 1-0 3-2

Sparks 0-1 2-4

North Valleys 0-1 1-4

South Tahoe 0-1 0-4

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Hug's Connor Humphreys is a workhorse on the football field, scholar in the classroom

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Reno, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Reno. The Bishop Manogue Catholic High School football team will have a game with Galena High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00. The Hug High School football team will have a game with North Valleys High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Fallon, NV
Reno, NV
Sports
Reno, NV
Basketball
Nevada State
Nevada Football
City
West Wendover, NV
Reno, NV
Football
City
Elko, NV
City
Fernley, NV
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Basketball
2news.com

Over a Thousand Participants in the Rock Reno Half Marathon

Approximately 1,200 people came out to downtown for the Rock Reno Half Marathon, benefiting the Renown Health Foundation. Racers had the option to run or walk the 5k, 10k, and half marathon courses. Participants started at Greater Nevada Field and ran through the streets of Downtown Reno, as well as...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Carson City, Nevada Invites Travelers to Recharge Their Western Spirit

Nevada’s state capital admonishes travelers, “Don’t just remember the good ol’ days! Live them,” via a new campaign designed to promote one of Nevada’s most-understated destinations. There’s something special about embarking on a road trip… your favorite car snacks, the perfect playlist, and the...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Sage and rabbitbrush denizens of the Sierra

Every day begins as a blank canvas waiting to be filled with our own unique responses to the outside world. Each of us chooses how to handle the hardships and sorrows, the love and the joy. Looking out across Carson Valley as it slowly rises, beginning the ascent to the peaks of the great Sierra Nevada, one can take in a deep breath of the pungent sage and be inspired. The landscape in both Douglas and Alpine County offers a natural lesson in tenacity, perseverance, and strength.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

Fall brings brisk mornings, fall colors and … fish

Welcome to the Sierra fall season, brisk mornings and warm afternoons and the fall colors, which have not started to turn yet in Hope Valley. One thing before we get to your fishing report. I still see too many people towing their boats and trailers with their chains almost touching the ground. A couple years ago on Highway 395 in Minden, a truck pulling a trailer with low chains started three fires along the roadside. One of those fires could have taken out a home and a gas station. We can not afford to have any more fires that can be prevented. When you hook up your trailer, twist each chain to raise them up enough not to have contact with the pavement and then cross it over forming an X and hook it to your vehicle. A simple task to prevent fires along our roadways. Take your time and be safe getting to your destination.
HOPE VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Tackle Football#Athletics#Youth Sports#Flag Football#American Football#Hawks
nevadabusiness.com

Commercial Developments in Nevada

Nevada is growing, with the in-migration of both residents and businesses, and the concentration of new industry in metro areas. As population and industry grow, the economy remains cyclical, ups and downs balancing each other out. Industries grow and contract, according to demand. During the pandemic, the need for office space dropped significantly, while the need for warehousing, logistics, last mile distribution centers, and anything involved with delivering product to a locked down population exploded in growth.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 3:10 p.m.: The Washoe County School District says two juveniles were charged and transported to the Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center. An investigation remains ongoing, with additional charges being a possibility. A code yellow lockdown was initiated at Reed High School after school police...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
Reno-Gazette Journal

Vegas defies the Almighty once again | Reno Memo

Get unlimited RGJ.com through March, all for just $1! Las Vegas has built its entire brand around thumbing its nose at the heavens, what with the gambling and alcohol and Criss Angel stage shows and whatnot. Thanks to a century of debauchery, it's where God holds his test runs for biblical plagues. But we never really talk about...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

House fire in northwest Reno knocked down

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -6:25 P.M. UPDATE: A fire in a northwest Reno home Friday afternoon started in a bathroom exhaust fan, the Reno Fire Department said. Firefighters had to pull out the ceiling to make sure the fire did not spread and the fire also burned a hole in the roof.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Casino Fandango’s Oktoberfest returns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a Bavarian bounty! Oktoberfest returns to Casino Fandango this weekend. It will be held October 1 and 2 in the Casino Fandango parking lot from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Admission is free. Court Cardinal visited KOLO 8 to talk about the good food, good beer and good times people can expect at the annual event.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crash shuts part of McCarran Blvd for 3 hours; minor injuries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people received minor injuries Thursday after an illegal U-turn caused a crash in west Reno. The incident shut down northbound McCarran Boulevard from near Interstate 80 to Mae Anne Avenue from about 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Reno Police Department said. Police said a driver...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Victorian Avenue reopens Sunday morning

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -SUNDAY UPDATE: The Sparks Poice Department announced Victorian Avenue has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department announced Victorian Avenue in downtown Sparks will be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning due to concerns about street racing and sideshows. The closure begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday....
SPARKS, NV
Record-Courier

The Sept. 29, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A motorist involved in a rollover collision on Muller Lane on Wednesday morning said she swerved for a deer. Much as I hate hitting the wildlife, Wednesday’s crash is a fairly good representation of the alternative. Fortunately, there was no report of serious injury. The...
GENOA, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

1K+
Followers
459
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy