Hug's Connor Humphreys is a workhorse on the football field, scholar in the classroom

A short time into last Friday's game, it became apparent who was going to get the ball.

The other two Hug running backs were a little banged up, so coach Anthony Doucette went with the guy he knew he could count on, Connor Humphreys.

Humphreys ended up carrying the ball 47 times in the game.

But near the end of the Friday’s game against South Tahoe, with it tied at 34 and the Vikings pretty sure Humphreys would get the call, Doucette went another way.

His misdirection paid off as Hug scored on a pass from Nicholas McBride to Matai Masina, then got the two-point conversion. South Tahoe came back to score and make it 42-40, but the Hawks stopped the two-point attempt.

Humphreys, a senior, rushed for 262 yards and four touchdowns in the game. He also had 80 yards on kickoff returns, was in on three tackles on defense and recovered a fumble. In addition to playing both offense and defense, he is the Hawks punter and kicker.

Humphreys admits he put in a lot of work in that game, but said he did not feel fatigued and had plenty of adrenaline to keep him going.

"I knew I had to take on the load because we had people injured and out, but I just trusted my coaches and trusted the line," he said. "Everybody (on South Tahoe's defense) was committed to me the whole game, but it was just an easy pop pass to the tight end" on the go-head TD.

On offense, he mostly plays running back, along with some time at receiver and quarterback. On defense, he plays safety or or cornerback.

Humphreys, who also plays basketball and runs track, is not just about athletics. He is earning excellent grades and is taking all advanced placement classes as he hopes to go to college at Penn in the Ivy League. He is also in the Hug jazz band.

"He can do anything we ask of him," Doucette said. "He's incredibly smart. He went and visited (Penn) this summer."

His younger brother, Xander, is a junior on the Hug football team.

Humphreys has played on the Hug varsity three seasons. He said not winning any games his first two years at the school's former location on Sutro Street was rough.

Hug went 0-8 last year and 0-4 in the shortened 2020 spring season. But that wasn't the worst of it. The school had not won a game since 2016. The Hawks had a 40-game losing streak before winning their first game this season. They are now 3-2 overall, 1-0 in league.

The roster was down to fewer than 20 players at times over his first two years on the varsity.

"The coaches really have turned this program around. The players, with a few exceptions, are all the same players as last year but we've turned things around," Humphreys said. The coaches "really taught us so much more, more than I've learned the past three years."

Humphreys started playing tackle football in kindergarten, but his parents decided it was too physical, and the chance of being injured was too high, so he played flag football through eighth grade. They let him join the Hug football team as a freshman, though.

He said it was not a difficult transition to get back into playing contact football.

"All of us (players) stuck with it through the hard stuff, through all the losses, through all the adversity and we're on the come-up," he said. "Seeing all the work finally pay off, it's gotten emotional, but we're not done. We're trying to win a Regional title, win a state title. We really have a talented group of guys."

Hug plays at North Valleys on Friday night.

Football games this week

Friday, Sept. 30: 3 p.m., South Tahoe at Wooster. 7 p.m., Damonte Ranch at Douglas; Bishop Manogue at Galena; Spanish Springs at Carson; Hug at North Valleys;

Sparks at Truckee; Sparks at Truckee; Elko at Fernley; Fallon at Spring Creek; Yerington at West Wendover; Coral Academy at Incline; Sierra Lutheran at Pyramid Lake.

Saturday, Oct. 1: 1 p.m., Pershing County at North Tahoe.

North 5A football standings

League Overall

Bishop Manogue 3-0 4-2

Reed 3-0 4-2

Galena 2-0 5-1

Spanish Springs 1-1 2-4

Damonte Ranch 1-1 1-4

Reno 1-2 3-3

McQueen 1-2 2-4

Carson 0-3 1-5

Douglas 0-3 1-5

North 3A football Standings

3A-East

Elko 1-0 5-1

Spring Creek 1-0 4-1

Fallon 1-0 2-1

Lowry 0-1 4-1

Fernley 0-1 2-4

3A-West

Truckee 1-0 4-1

Hug 1-0 3-2

Wooster 1-0 3-2

Sparks 0-1 2-4

North Valleys 0-1 1-4

South Tahoe 0-1 0-4

