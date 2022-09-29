Read full article on original website
The Brooklyn Nets feature arguably the most talent in the NBA. Their trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons has the potential to lead the team to an NBA Finals victory. But can they realistically come together and find a way to win? Between drama and various storylines, the Nets big 3 has plenty of concerns heading into the 2022-2023 season. As a result, there are 3 main reasons why the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons trio is destined to go up in flames.
Most NBA teams are already settling on their main rotations as they gear up for a new season. With opening night just a few weeks away, Dwight Howard finds himself on the outside looking in what would be his 19th season after the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t re-sign him.
Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to part ways. But what is the reason for Crowder wanting to leave Phoenix? NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Crowder was looking for a contract extension, while the Suns had concerns about his playing time. According to Stein, league sources said...
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry put on a show as they teamed up in an exhibition three-point contest during the Golden State Warriors’ Japan tour. Thompson and Curry took the win over teammate Jordan Poole, and for his part, Klay could not help but throw a bit of shade at Poole after the matchup.
NBA fans in Japan were left disappointed by the news that Klay Thompson was going to sit out both of the Golden State Warriors’ exhibition games against the Washington Wizards due to a lack of fitness. Thompson more than made up for it, though, as he teamed up with superstar teammate Stephen Curry in what turned out to be an epic 3-point shootout.
St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado has had the privilege of playing next to Albert Pujols for the legend’s final MLB season. And on Friday night, that greatness was on display. Pujols smacked his 701st career home run in the fourth inning. The round-tripper, hit off former teammate Johan...
The Phoenix Suns are looking to trade veteran forward Jae Crowder and it appears that Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman could be moved for Crowder. Just an FYI in two games against the Suns last season Cedi Osman shot 16-30 from the field, 11-19 from three-point range and scored 43 points. His name has been […] The post Cavs rumors: Cedi Osman named as a possible trade candidate for Jae Crowder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rachel Nichols, the former host of “The Jump,” was fired by ESPN last summer after a recording leaked of her making insensitive comments about Maria Taylor, who has now left the company for NBC Sports. On the latest episode of “All The Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Nichols spilled the real truth about the […] The post Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 2022-2023 NBA season has yet to start, but as Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams proclaimed, the team has already been through their fair share of distractions. According to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, Williams believes that despite what the team has faced in the early days of training camp and the off-season, […] The post Suns news: Monty Williams sounds off on ‘distractions’ amid Deandre Ayton drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Golden State Warriors are kicking off their 2022-23 NBA season with a slate of preseason games in Japan. Klay Thompson made the trip with the team but knew that he would likely not play in either contest against the Washington Wizards. Thompson is sitting out the NBA’s Japan Games to ensure he is completely […] The post Klay Thompson’s heartbreaking reason why he’s unlikely to play in Japan Games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Los Angeles Lakers have pursued the services of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield all offseason long. However, the Lakers have been understandably stingy with their 2027 and 2029 unprotected first round draft picks, preventing a deal between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers from materializing. But rumor has it that the Lakers could acquire […] The post Lakers rumors: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield literally 3 words away from joining LeBron James, LA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Toronto Raptors are one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference this season. Under the leadership of Nick Nurse, the team has consistently been a a pain to deal with for other teams. The emergence of Scottie Barnes, and the emergence of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam as the top options, have kept the team competitive even after the departure of their previous veterans.
Tyler Herro had a breakout season last year and the Miami Heat have ensured that he’ll remain on the team for the foreseeable future. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Herro and the Heat have agreed on an extension that barring any unforeseen moves, will keep him in a Miami jersey for the next four years. The deal will pay Herro close to $30 million per season.
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did not hold back — as in he did not hold back at all — when he skewered Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving in his latest Substack piece. Kareem virtually called Kyrie Irving one of the biggest mainstream jokes today, an embarrassment to the names of other athletes who have actually used their platforms to try to influence society in much more productive and positive ways.
Gilbert Arenas is one of the most controversial figures in NBA history. Despite all that he’s done throughout what was a colorful career (and after), one of his more recent hot takes completely blew up. It’s no surprise that the former three-time All-Star’s comments took on a life of its own, considering he said that […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks silence on Gilbert Arenas’ ‘doesn’t understand basketball’ slander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gordon Hayward didn’t play in the Charlotte Hornets’ preseason opener against the Boston Celtics, missing the game with a knee injury. After only playing in 49 of the 82 games in the 2021-22 season, this is not a great sign. The Hornets are clearly a better team when he is able to play. For two […] The post Hornets’ Gordon Hayward already dealing with injury in preseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Golden State Warriors secured a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards in Japan on Friday as the defending champs continued with their pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign. Klay Thompson was unable to suit up for the exhibition matchup, however, and it has now been revealed that the five-time All-Star will also be […] The post ‘He’s not quite ready’: Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on Klay Thompson sitting out Warriors’ Japan tune-up games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green still remains to be one of the top defenders in the NBA today. If you don’t believe this, then perhaps you should have a look at how ruthless the Golden State Warriors star went against a poor kid in Japan. It looks like Green is starting his Defensive Player of the Year campaign […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Draymond Green shows no mercy to a kid in Japan in early DPOY bid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
It has been more than 15 months since Ben Simmons last played in an NBA game. The three-time All-Star is expected to make his long-anticipated debut when the Brooklyn Nets open preseason action Monday night. Simmons last appeared in a disastrous Game 7 loss in the second round of the 2021 playoffs. He sat all […] The post Ben Simmons set to make Nets debut, play in first game in 470 days appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The New Orleans Pelicans are a sexy dark horse pick as a playoff contender this season. After overachieving last season, many fans have high expectations for the team. The return of Zion Williamson and a full offseason with CJ McCollum only serve to add more excitement around the team. This is a perfect time to […] The post Pelicans sign key two-way player Larry Nance to 2-year, $21.6 million extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
