Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders look to bounce back from a Week 3 blowout loss when they travel to Dallas to take on Ezekiel Elliott's Dallas Cowboys.

Wentz and the Commanders were throttled by the first-place Philadelphia Eagles but hope to make moves in the NFC East with a Week 4 bout in Dallas. In their way, however, is a feisty Cowboys team rolling out backup quarterback Cooper Rush in relief of injured starter Dak Prescott. The game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. from AT&T Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 4 game:

Commanders at Cowboys odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Cowboys (-3.5)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-170); Commanders (+145)

Over/under: 41.5

More odds, injury info for Commanders vs. Cowboys

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 27, Commanders 13

Dallas showed Monday night that it can clean up mistakes in the second half and Cooper Rush reinforced that he’s a reliable backup. The Eagles sacked Carson Wentz nine times. The Cowboys can rush the passer better than just about anybody in the NFL. This Dallas pass rush is going to feast.

Sep 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (37) celebrates a touchdown scored by Commanders tight end Logan Thomas against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field. Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

Safid Deen: Cowboys 24, Commanders 20

Can Cooper Rush do it again? The Cowboys’ backup starting in place of an injured Dak Prescott is 2-0, and writing off all the naysayers who had the nerve to say their season was over after Week 1. Rush has outplayed Joe Burrow and Daniel Jones, which isn’t a great measurement, sure. But the Cowboys' defense also held its own in both games since Prescott’s absence. Washington is 1-2, played woefully at home against the Eagles last week and should be able to keep this game against Dallas close. But I don’t think the Commanders beat the Cowboys after what I saw last week.

Lance Pugmire: Cowboys 21, Commanders 12

Washington was especially sluggish in losing to the Eagles and if that reunion couldn’t ignite Carson Wentz, what’s to say this rivalry will?

Jarrett Bell: Cowboys 23, Commanders 17

Nate Davis: Cowboys 23, Commanders 13

Tyler Dragon: Cowboys 23, Commanders 16

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup