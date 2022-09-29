Read full article on original website
More Americans With Heart Disease Are Also Becoming ‘Food Insecure’
FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Many Americans with heart disease also have limited access to food, and this dangerous combination is growing rapidly, a new study finds. “Food insecurity is a common problem among people with cardiovascular disease, and we are seeing that issue become even more...
Reusable Contacts Increase Risks for Acanthamoeba Keratitis
FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risk for Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK) is tripled in daily wear (DW) reusable contact lens users versus daily disposable (DD) contact lens users, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in Ophthalmology. Nicole Carnt, Ph.D., from University of New South Wales...
Optimizing Lifestyle Factors May Cut T2DM Risk Despite GDM History
FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For women with a history of gestational diabetes mellitus, there is an inverse association between number of optimal modifiable factors and an incrementally lower risk for type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in The BMJ. Jiaxi Yang,...
