Reusable Contacts Increase Risks for Acanthamoeba Keratitis

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risk for Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK) is tripled in daily wear (DW) reusable contact lens users versus daily disposable (DD) contact lens users, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in Ophthalmology. Nicole Carnt, Ph.D., from University of New South Wales...
Optimizing Lifestyle Factors May Cut T2DM Risk Despite GDM History

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For women with a history of gestational diabetes mellitus, there is an inverse association between number of optimal modifiable factors and an incrementally lower risk for type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in The BMJ. Jiaxi Yang,...
