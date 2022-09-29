ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II's Death Certificate Reveals Cause & She Died Hours Before Announcement

By Sameen Chaudhry
 4 days ago
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has been one of the biggest global events in September, and now we're ending the month with the final details regarding her death.

The Queen's death certificate was released by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday, and according to the official document the cause of death was "old age." It offered no further details.

The certificate also says that the Queen died at 3:10 pm GMT (10:10 am EST) on September 8, 2022 -- more than three hours before the public was informed of the news, as indicated by the time stamp on the announcement below.

Queen Elizabeth II served as monarch for 70 years and is survived by her four children. Her oldest son, Charles, has assumed the role of King of the UK since his mother's passing.

King Charles III though was not the one to issue his mother's death certificate. The document was signed by his younger sister, the Queen's only daughter Princess Anne, according to the BBC.

The BBC also announced the death of the Queen on air at around 6:30 pm GMT on September 8, but Prime Minister Liz Truss was reportedly informed about her passing within an hour and a half of the occurence.

The Queen's death was certified by Douglass Glass, whom Buckingham Palace described as an "apothecary to the Queen."

The death certificate also listed her marital status as "widowed."

She was buried at Windsor Castle in a vault for the Royal family, where other royal family members, including the Queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, are also buried.

The new iteration of the anthem, God Save the King, was played at her funeral earlier this month, which broke her heir into tears.

Windsor Castle has opened up to the public for the first time since her burial, and hundred of well wishers have been lining up to pay their respects to the former monarch.

Steve Branham
4d ago

you lived a good life Queen Elizabeth but now it's time to be back with your husband your mother and father I hope your son picks up where you left off is King godspeed Queen mother

ThePenderosa
4d ago

Well of course the public would be the last to be notified, gotta notify the family first, and then set things in motion, there was specific protocol to follow.

MomofTriplets
4d ago

That's typical of famous folks waiting to announce a death. They have to notify family before they hear it from the media.

