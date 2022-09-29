ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perks and Rec: Get a free bag of coffee for National Coffee Day

By Sara Beth Bolin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Save big on Atlas Coffee Club subscriptions right now for Father's Day 2022. Reviewed/Atlas Coffee Club

Happy National Coffee Day to all who celebrate. If you're honoring the day by drinking several cups of coffee like I am, chances are you need a bag of beans on hand at every waking moment — you know, just in case. To make sure you're never without your favorite caffeine fix, send it to your door every month with a subscription from Altas Coffee Club .

With a membership to Atlas Coffee, you get the flavors of the world right in your morning cup of joe. Each month, the company sends one of the best single-origin coffees they've found to your house, along with flavor notes, a postcard and brewing tips so you can get the most out of every brew.

Today, new subscribers can get your first bag of coffee free — just pay shipping. If you're really into coffee, try Atlas Coffee's Coffee Lover subscription , which comes with a whole year's worth of coffee deliveries. And today, you can snag it for $50 off.

Stay caffeinated, my friends. We'll see you tomorrow with more deals.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: Get a free bag of coffee for National Coffee Day

Kristen Walters

Get free coffee at over 650 locations nationwide on September 29th

National Coffee Day is September 29th, and one major travel center chain is giving away free coffee to guests at over 650 locations nationwide to celebrate. Pilot Flying J recently announced that it would give all guests a free cup of coffee on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in celebration of National Coffee Day.
CBS Boston

National Coffee Day: Where to find free cups and deals on Thursday

BOSTON - Caffeine lovers rejoice - September 29 is National Coffee Day! There are free cups to be found if you know where to look on Thursday. Below are some of the deals and freebies that Boston-area coffee sellers are offering:Aroma Joe's: Free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee (Free 24-ounce coffee for rewards members)Dunkin': Free medium hot or iced coffee for DD Perks members Marylou's: Hot or iced medium coffee for 99 centsPanera: $2 off select beverages for Sip Club members; new Unlimited Sip Club subscribers get 2 months freePeet's: Free small drip coffee with purchase; 20% off beans, pods and espresso capsulesCheck your favorite coffee shop's social media platforms to see if they are offering any deals on Thursday.   
