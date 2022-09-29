Save big on Atlas Coffee Club subscriptions right now for Father's Day 2022. Reviewed/Atlas Coffee Club

Happy National Coffee Day to all who celebrate. If you're honoring the day by drinking several cups of coffee like I am, chances are you need a bag of beans on hand at every waking moment — you know, just in case. To make sure you're never without your favorite caffeine fix, send it to your door every month with a subscription from Altas Coffee Club .

With a membership to Atlas Coffee, you get the flavors of the world right in your morning cup of joe. Each month, the company sends one of the best single-origin coffees they've found to your house, along with flavor notes, a postcard and brewing tips so you can get the most out of every brew.

Today, new subscribers can get your first bag of coffee free — just pay shipping. If you're really into coffee, try Atlas Coffee's Coffee Lover subscription , which comes with a whole year's worth of coffee deliveries. And today, you can snag it for $50 off.

Stay caffeinated, my friends. We'll see you tomorrow with more deals.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: Get a free bag of coffee for National Coffee Day