Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
Justices Ask DOJ to Weigh In on Teva’s Drug Labeling Fight
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the US solicitor general to weigh in on a long-running generic drug labeling fight that could affect how lower-cost medications come to market. Teva Pharmaceuticals. wants the high court to review a case over a common practice known as “skinny labeling,” which involves leaving...
bloomberglaw.com
Court’s FCA Ruling Opens Door for SCOTUS Review
The US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit’s en banc decision Sept. 23 interpreting the False Claims Act’s heavily litigated “knowledge” element makes it highly likely that the US Supreme Court will grant certiorari on the issue. The meaning of the FCA’s knowledge requirement—the subject...
bloomberglaw.com
3M Combat Earplug Fight at Crossroads as Court Strategies Falter
3M Co. tried a bankruptcy court gambit to resolve about 230,000 combat earplug defect cases—and lost. Now it must find another way through the mass tort litigation, a path that involves some combination of trials, appeals, and settlements. That combination creates tricky choices for 3M, especially about timing. It’s...
LAW・
bloomberglaw.com
Crypto Leaks Comments by Partner ‘Uniquely Stupid,’ Judge Says
A New York judge Monday called a Roche Freedman co-founding partner’s leaked comments boasting about his firm’s relationship with a crypto startup “uniquely stupid.”. Katherine Polk Failla, a U.S. district judge for the Southern District of New York, also voiced concerns about the firm’s motivations for filing a class action accusing crypto exchange Bitfinex and affiliate Tether of market manipulation.
Comments / 0