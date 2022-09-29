Read full article on original website
NFL players working to ease stigma around mental health help
The pressures of the NFL were getting to Marcus Smith II. He hadn't lived up to the expectations of being Philadelphia's first-round pick, which led to anxiety, depression, panic attacks, being released by the Eagles — and a move across the country to Seattle. Smith didn’t talk about his mental health because he didn’t want anyone to think he wasn’t tough enough to play in the league.
How far can this Cowboys defense take them?
The Cowboys haven’t allowed 20 or more points in any of their first four games, something that hasn’t happened since 1973. If the defense is truly this good, how far can it take the team?
