Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
Onrush Servers Shut Down At The End Of November
Codemasters and Electronic Arts has announced that the online servers for Onrush will shut down on November 30. The servers utilize GameSparks online servers, which is shutting down on September 30, but Onrush itself will stay online until the end of November. "Thanks to everyone who has supported our game...
6 Games Are Free To Stream For Prime Members In October
Google Stadia is shutting down its servers, but Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, is still going strong. In fact, October will see the addition of six games to the Prime Gaming Channel--which is offered free to all Prime members. This includes a few quirky indies, a highly rated FPS, and more. Luna can be streamed on PC, Mac, mobile, or through any compatible Amazon Fire devices.
Genshin Impact Developers Talk Endgame Content And Welcoming Newcomers
The Genshin Impact version 3.1 update has recently went live, and with it came the chance to speak with HoYoverse's developers over e-mail to gain insight into the team's plans for the future. We asked about endgame content, Resin caps, costumes, and more. In their responses, the developers touch on...
The Callisto Protocol's Latest Trailer Features Blood, Guts, And One Of The Boys
A new trailer for The Callisto Protocol has gone live, and as you'd expect from previous footage of the sci-fi horror, it's full of gore, violent dismemberment, and guts being spilled everywhere. The big reveal in this trailer is the appearance of a new character played by Karen Fukuhara, who...
Game Developers React To Google Stadia's Surprise Shutdown
Google's announcement of Stadia shutting down early next year took many people by surprise, including several games developers who planned to release their titles on the cloud streaming service. When Stadia first launched a few years ago, it did so with a small but respectable library of games that slowly grew in time. Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 were big names on the cloud platform, but Stadia was also home to a large number of indie games that found a new audience on the service.
18 Things You Didn't Know About Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta was a great chance for veteran Call of Duty players to put this game's sandbox to the test. In this video, we are going over 18 things that we learned, some of which you might not know. It’s time to grab our Tacticals, Lethals, Killstreaks, vehicles, and guns to see how well this shooter holds up to the 2019 version’s attention to detail.
Friday 'Nite: Fortnite Chapter 4 Rumors Seem Legit
Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which GameSpot editor Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore. We're just a few short weeks into the start of Fortnite Chapter 3...
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (September 30 - October 4)
For the Destiny 2 player looking to engage in some intense PvP competition, Trials of Osiris is the place to be on a weekend. High-level competition that can be incredibly rewarding, Trials is more electrifying than ever thanks to the introduction of Arc 3.0 that puts a little extra zap into the steps of talented Guardians who know how to use the subclass to devastating effect.
Overwatch 2 - Everything To Know
Overwatch 2 will introduce new playable heroes every other season--or approximately every 18 weeks. These will include both characters that are brand new and “characters you’ve been waiting for.” It will also carry over every hero from the first Overwatch. Confirmed heroes new to Overwatch 2 include:
Rings Of Power Has Just Introduced A Major Lord Of The Rings Landmark
Rings of Power has just completely overhauled the geography of Middle-earth with its sixth episode, Udûn, and answered some critical questions about the orcs and their plans--here's what happened and what it might mean for the future of the show. Naturally, major spoilers to follow so if you're not...
Hunter From Bad Batch Gets New Star Wars Vintage Collection Figure, Check It Out Here
It's Hasbro Pulse Con weekend, and there were plenty of reveals from the various IPs the toy giant works with. One of the reveals was a new figure in the Star Wars Vintage Collection: Hunter from Star Wars The Bad Batch. The figure doesn't have a release date as of...
Where Is Xur Today? (September 30 - October 4) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide
Xur has officially arrived in the Destiny 2 solar system, bringing with him a fresh selection Exotic arms and armor. Here's where you can find the Agent of the Nine for the next few days and what Exotics he's selling. This week, you can find Xur in The Tower, in...
Today's Wordle Answer (#467) - September 30, 2022
There's no better way to end the week than by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you might be struggling to accomplish that goal. Luckily for you, we're here to make sure that you end the week with a bang and continue your streak into the weekend. The good news is that the answer to today's Wordle is fairly easy, as there aren't any tricky letters in the word. Although, the word itself isn't too commonly used, so some players might need to rely on entering random letters or they can use our guide. If you haven't started the September 30 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want Stadia Cloud Saves | GameSpot News
If you missed it, Google announced that its cloud streaming service Stadia will officially be shut down on January 18, 2023. All Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store will be refunded, including games and add-on content purchased from that specific storefront. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the games...
