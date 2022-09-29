ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide

Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Onrush Servers Shut Down At The End Of November

Codemasters and Electronic Arts has announced that the online servers for Onrush will shut down on November 30. The servers utilize GameSparks online servers, which is shutting down on September 30, but Onrush itself will stay online until the end of November. "Thanks to everyone who has supported our game...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

6 Games Are Free To Stream For Prime Members In October

Google Stadia is shutting down its servers, but Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, is still going strong. In fact, October will see the addition of six games to the Prime Gaming Channel--which is offered free to all Prime members. This includes a few quirky indies, a highly rated FPS, and more. Luna can be streamed on PC, Mac, mobile, or through any compatible Amazon Fire devices.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Genshin Impact Developers Talk Endgame Content And Welcoming Newcomers

The Genshin Impact version 3.1 update has recently went live, and with it came the chance to speak with HoYoverse's developers over e-mail to gain insight into the team's plans for the future. We asked about endgame content, Resin caps, costumes, and more. In their responses, the developers touch on...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battle Pass#Mobile Game#The Near Future#Video Game#Apex Legends Mobile#Hyperbeat#Mission Cards
Gamespot

Game Developers React To Google Stadia's Surprise Shutdown

Google's announcement of Stadia shutting down early next year took many people by surprise, including several games developers who planned to release their titles on the cloud streaming service. When Stadia first launched a few years ago, it did so with a small but respectable library of games that slowly grew in time. Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 were big names on the cloud platform, but Stadia was also home to a large number of indie games that found a new audience on the service.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

18 Things You Didn't Know About Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta was a great chance for veteran Call of Duty players to put this game's sandbox to the test. In this video, we are going over 18 things that we learned, some of which you might not know. It’s time to grab our Tacticals, Lethals, Killstreaks, vehicles, and guns to see how well this shooter holds up to the 2019 version’s attention to detail.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nick Bounty - The Goat in the Grey Fedora: Remastered

Latest on Nick Bounty - The Goat in the Grey Fedora: Remastered. ,Sign In to follow. Follow Nick Bounty - The Goat in the Grey Fedora: Remastered, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

Hazelnut Hex

Sign In to follow. Follow Hazelnut Hex, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Friday 'Nite: Fortnite Chapter 4 Rumors Seem Legit

Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which GameSpot editor Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore. We're just a few short weeks into the start of Fortnite Chapter 3...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (September 30 - October 4)

For the Destiny 2 player looking to engage in some intense PvP competition, Trials of Osiris is the place to be on a weekend. High-level competition that can be incredibly rewarding, Trials is more electrifying than ever thanks to the introduction of Arc 3.0 that puts a little extra zap into the steps of talented Guardians who know how to use the subclass to devastating effect.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Immortelle

Sign In to follow. Follow Immortelle, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 - Everything To Know

Overwatch 2 will introduce new playable heroes every other season--or approximately every 18 weeks. These will include both characters that are brand new and “characters you’ve been waiting for.” It will also carry over every hero from the first Overwatch. Confirmed heroes new to Overwatch 2 include:
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Rings Of Power Has Just Introduced A Major Lord Of The Rings Landmark

Rings of Power has just completely overhauled the geography of Middle-earth with its sixth episode, Udûn, and answered some critical questions about the orcs and their plans--here's what happened and what it might mean for the future of the show. Naturally, major spoilers to follow so if you're not...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#467) - September 30, 2022

There's no better way to end the week than by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you might be struggling to accomplish that goal. Luckily for you, we're here to make sure that you end the week with a bang and continue your streak into the weekend. The good news is that the answer to today's Wordle is fairly easy, as there aren't any tricky letters in the word. Although, the word itself isn't too commonly used, so some players might need to rely on entering random letters or they can use our guide. If you haven't started the September 30 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Heyfunkyvine

@allhellkingdox said:Nam 1 shots Thing is trash the lowballing ridiculous@the_hajduk said:@allhellkingdox said: Nam 1 shots Thing is trash the lowballing ridiculousThing is the one being lowballed. H...
SPORTS
Gamespot

GoddessofTruth2

GoddessofTruth2 posted a message in the forum topic Did Black Adam go statue-mode in this scene? (DCEU). on the. Diana can lasso lightning from 10-15 meters. That’s .00000003s reaction at best. Statuing her better than statuing an explosion. Lightning is faster than explosions.
COMICS
Gamespot

Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want Stadia Cloud Saves | GameSpot News

If you missed it, Google announced that its cloud streaming service Stadia will officially be shut down on January 18, 2023. All Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store will be refunded, including games and add-on content purchased from that specific storefront. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the games...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy