Medicare premiums will drop next year. Here's how much you'll save.
America's seniors are getting some good news about their health care expenses for 2023, with Medicare announcing that premiums for its Part B plan will drop next year by about 3%. The drop in pricing for Medicare's Part B plan, which covers routine doctor visits and other outpatient care, comes...
What Is the Highest Income for Medicaid in 2022?
While the U.S. does not have a robust national healthcare system the way many developed countries do, it does have several programs that can help certain groups cover their healthcare costs. More than...
Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?
In light of elevated inflation and a summer travel season defined by record-high gas prices, some states are using budget surpluses or other means to lend a hand to struggling residents. The Future of...
Seniors on Medicare Just Got Some Really Good News
And it couldn't have come at a better time.
Social Security Schedule: When October 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
The Social Security payment schedule for October 2022 will be business as usual for most people, though recipients who qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) won’t be getting a payment due to a quirk in the payment schedule. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men –...
5 Changes to Medicare Seniors Need to Know About Before 2023
Medicare is a federal health care program that helps seniors and qualifying younger people cover a variety of medical expenses. Each year, Medicare sees changes that seniors need to be aware of. Open enrollment for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7. Few of us look forward to reviewing...
Social security increase: House bill would change COLA, potentially giving seniors more money
A bill recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would change the way Social Security benefits are calculated and potentially give seniors a Social Security benefits increase. Here’s what you need to know. U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., recently introduced the bill “Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust.”...
State Stimulus Payments: 2022 Updates
Several states have been mailing out checks this week; for more information on economic relief, check out plans for statewide child tax credits, and gas rebate checks, and gas tax holidays across the US.
Medicare Part B premiums, deductibles to decrease in 2023: 7 things to know
Medicare Part B premiums and deductibles are set to decrease in 2023, one year after. 1. The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees is $164.90 for 2023, a decrease of $5.20 from 2022, according to a Sept. 27 CMS fact sheet. 2. The annual deductible for all Medicare...
Seniors to get a break on Medicare Part B premiums in 2023
Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums decrease in 2023, the first time in more than a decade that the tab will be lower than the year before, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Tuesday.
New program sending up to $1,050 per household
photo of money in man's handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) If you're a resident of California, here is some important news you need to know. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The current inflation rate for the United States is 8.5%. But, thankfully, the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs. Recently Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022-23 state budget. The main focus of the budget is on giving dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are facing inflation and rising prices on everything from gas to groceries.
Medicare Enrollment: Out-of-Pocket Prescription Costs Included in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
If you’re a Medicare recipient, you’ll soon get your one chance every year to review your coverage and make changes. That chance comes during the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period, which begins on Oct. 15, 2022, and ends on Dec. 7. Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get...
Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next year
WASHINGTON — (AP) — For the first time in a decade, Americans will pay less next year on monthly premiums for Medicare’s Part B plan, which covers routine doctors’ visits and other outpatient care. The rare 3% decrease in monthly premiums is likely to be coupled...
What Types Of Medicare Plans are Available
Medicare is a government-run health insurance program that provides coverage to people over the age of 65. It also covers people with disabilities and those with End-Stage Renal Disease. Several types of Medicare plans are available, and it can be confusing to figure out which one is right for you. Many people have Medicare as part of a health insurance package provided through their workplace. These people are comfortable with their plan and don’t think about it much. Here are six types of Medicare plans to consider.
Biden vows to save Social Security and Medicare in face of shortfalls, but offers few details
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Tuesday put the spotlight on Medicare and Social Security, hot button issues that could pack a political punch six weeks before the midterm elections. His remarks at the White House were delivered days after the popular programs got little attention in House Republicans’...
Medicare Might Pay for Your SilverSneakers Membership — Here's How To Check Your Gym Eligibility
The average cost of a gym membership across the U.S. is $45 per month according to a recent survey by TotalShape.com, as reported by GOBankingRates. For seniors on a fixed income, it can be hard to...
Social Security payment update: Second half of direct monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in 13 days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive a second payment of $841 this month in just under two weeks due to a scheduling quirk that occurs multiple times a year. Eligible recipients will be given their payment on Sept. 30, leading to a total of $1,682 after also being...
Medicare Outpatient Premiums Down, Hospital Premiums Up in 2023
Part B Premiums fall due to limited coverage of Alzheimer’s drug. The standard monthly premium for Medicare outpatient, or “Part B,” coverage, will be $164.90 in 2023. That’s down $5.20 from $170.10 in 2022, the Biden administration announced Tuesday. The annual deductible for all Part B...
Medicare Advantage Premiums to Decline by Nearly 8%
Groups are applauding CMS for lowering premiums ahead of the upcoming Medicare open enrollment period. — The Biden administration announced it will lower premiums for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in 2023, a decision backed groups like America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and Better Medicare Alliance (BMA). Beneficiaries will see...
