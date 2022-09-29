Read full article on original website
Related
Maren Morris Shares Hilarious Photo with Shaquille O'Neal Showing Off Major Height Difference
Maren Morris was one of five performances at The Event in Las Vegas, a benefit for the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation Maren Morris poked fun at the major height difference between herself and NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal in a humorous Instagram post on Saturday. "Tall Guys," she captioned the photo, seemingly referring to her preference for men taller than her, as her husband, country singer Ryan Hurd, also looms over the petite singer. Morris, 32, was in Vegas to perform at The Event, a benefit for Shaq's The Shaquille O'Neal...
Rapper NBA Youngboy Welcomes 10th Baby, His Second with Fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle
NBA Youngboy, a 22-year-old rapper, is now a father of 10 with his latest addition Rapper NBA Youngboy is officially a father of ten. The 22-year-old rapper — also known as Youngboy Never Broke Again, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden — has welcomed his second baby with fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle. The couple didn't announce the date their baby boy was born, but both shared the same picture of Youngboy feeding the newborn. "Klemenza tru 💙👨👦," Mychelle, 20, captioned the photo. "We got left today for a little but it's...
NBA・
Oliver Hudson Shares Hilarious Clip of Mom Goldie Hawn's Trampoline Workout — to Dua Lipa!
Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn invited Goldie Hawn to appear on Friday's episode of their Unconsciously Coupled podcast Oliver Hudson's mother Goldie Hawn appeared to be pretty pumped to join her son for the latest episode of his and wife Erinn's Unconsciously Coupled podcast. In a video shared Friday to Oliver's Instagram, the Academy Award winner, 76, is seen jumping "for joy" on a mini trampoline to Dua Lipa's "Physical." "Found a woman named @goldiehawn to be on our podcast @unconsciouslycoupled She insists I came out of...
Victoria Beckham Gets 'Overwhelmed with Emotion' at PFW Show with Brooklyn and Nicola in Front Row
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham sat front row in support of Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week debut and first show since the start of the pandemic amidst rumored family feud Victoria Beckham just made her comeback on the runway — and it was an emotional return at that. On Friday, the designer presented her spring/summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, making it her first live runway show since the start of the pandemic and her PFW debut. While it was a sartorial affair, it also seemed to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Dazzles in Purple Sequin Dress on Red Carpet with Val Chmerkovskiy: Photos
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are expecting their first baby together, a son, early next year Jenna Johnson is serving up a glamorous maternity look! The professional dancer, who is currently expecting her first baby with Val Chmerkovskiy, put her baby bump on display Wednesday night as she dazzled in a purple sequin dress at the Los Angeles premiere of Bros. Johnson, 28, and Chmerkovskiy, 36, posed together on the red carpet, with the Dancing with the Stars pro dancer matching his wife in a dark purple suit. The...
Shaquille O'Neal Interested in Buying the Suns with Jeff Bezos: 'I Would Gladly Like to Talk to Him'
Shaquille O'Neal has expressed interest in partnering with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a possible bid to buy one of his former basketball teams. Talking to TMZ on Saturday, the NBA icon, 50, talked about potentially buying the Phoenix Suns, a former team of his that will partly be up for sale given Robert Sarver's plans to sell following his one-year suspension after an independent investigation found the team's owner "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards."
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights: 'Starting Her Early'
Sterling Skye is following in her parents' athletic footsteps!. On Thursday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable clip on her Instagram Story of her 18-month-old daughter picking up a set of small pink weights at the gym. The toddler looks too cute for her workout session with her mom, wearing a "Love Bug" long-sleeve shirt and her hair in pigtails.
NFL・
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Another Blessing'
The birth of Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's baby boy comes just nine days after Cannon welcomed baby No. 9, a daughter named Onyx Ice, with LaNisha Cole Nick Cannon's family has grown once again. The Masked Singer host, 41, and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third baby together, Cannon's 10th child, he announced on Instagram Friday. Celebrating his "fellow little Libra," Cannon announced the birth of son Rise Messiah Cannon last Friday, Sept. 23, weighing 10 lbs. according to the proud dad. The new addition comes just nine days after the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Selena Gomez Slams 'Vile' Social Media Comments After Hailey Bieber Denies 'Stealing' Justin Bieber
"Words matter," Gomez said on TikTok Thursday, adding that she was "all about kind words" Selena Gomez is spreading love and pointing out the irony behind haters supporting her brand, Rare Beauty. The singer and actress, 30, shared a message on TikTok Thursday that seemingly responded to the ongoing fallout from a recent podcast interview Hailey Baldwin Bieber gave regarding her husband (and Gomez's ex-boyfriend) Justin Bieber. "If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means — and that is: Words matter. Truly...
Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet Video of Nick Cannon Matching with Baby Legendary as Son Turns 3 Months
"We love you," new mom Bre Tiesi wrote of son Legendary Love, who turned 3 months old on Wednesday Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are celebrating son Legendary Love. On Thursday, the Selling Sunset realtor, 31, shared a video on her Instagram Story of the Wild N'Out host, 41, holding his son, who just turned 3 months old. "3 months old," she wrote in the caption. "We love you." Both father and son look cozy in white sweatsuits in the short video, similar to the outfits Cannon and Tiesi wore in the first...
Alex Rodriguez Thinks He'll 'Make a Wonderful Partner or Husband' After Learning from His 'Biggest Mistakes'
"It was the most embarrassing moment of my career," Rodriguez says of his 2014 suspension from the MLB for performance enhancing drugs Alex Rodriguez is opening up about what he's learned from past mistakes in life and love. The 47-year-old former MLB star sat down with host Chris Wallace for the HBO Max show Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, and Rodriguez reflected on what he's learned since his days in the league. Wallace, 74, asked Rodriguez how he sees himself as a romantic partner. "Do you think that...
MLB・
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Step Out After His Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files For Divorce
Jeff Bezos was spotted out on the town with Lauren Sánchez on Wednesday, the same day news broke of his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott's divorce from her second husband, Seattle school teacher Dan Jewett. The former Amazon CEO, 58, and his girlfriend, 52, were seen smiling and holding hands as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lil Nas X Paused His Atlanta Concert to Tell the Audience He Was Pooping: 'I'll Be Right Back'
"I'm backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I'm taking a mean s---, so please forgive me," said Lil Nas X during a video filmed at his Long Live Montero Tour stop in Atlanta Lil Nas X had to briefly pause a recent concert because, well, nature called. In a video shared to Twitter from one of his two Long Live Montero Tour stops in Atlanta earlier this week, the "Industry Baby" performer told fans from backstage that he was in the midst...
Dwyane Wade Says He's Blocking Comments on Daughter Zaya's Instagram to Protect Her Mental Health
Dwyane Wade received an outpouring of support from fans after explaining why he's restricted comments on daughter Zaya's social media Dwyane Wade said he's restricted comments on his daughter Zaya Wade's Instagram page to protect her from trolls leaving negative remarks. The retired professional basketball player, 40, revealed his decision on Thursday to put in the Instagram feature, tweeting about it after fans questioned why the comment area on Zaya's page was suddenly restricted and they were unable to post a message. For Zaya's mental health and...
Tom Brady Posts Sweet and Hilarious Messages About Daughter Prior to Sunday's Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared an adorable video of his daughter on horseback Tom Brady's daughter must be a daddy's girl! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a sweet video of his 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake having a horseback riding lesson on Sunday morning. Directly after that, he shared a photo of a tombstone Halloween prop that read "Anyone who dates my daughter," adding "I want to be crystal clear about this." He poked fun at himself with a couple of crying-laughing emojis. Brady often shares family snaps. He...
The Bachelor Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Welcomes First Baby with Husband Josh Wolfe
Grimaldi announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in April alongside a collection of black-and-white maternity photos The Bachelor family just got a little bit bigger! Vanessa Grimaldi, the Season 21 winner, and husband Josh Wolfe, are parents after welcoming a baby boy. The couple has not revealed his name. The pair tells PEOPLE Grimaldi, 35, was 41 weeks and a day when her water broke, sparking a last-minute change that caused her to undergo a C-section. He was born at 7 lbs. and 9 oz. Both Grimaldi...
Watch Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Daughter Grace Act as Australia Zoo's 'Maintenance Crew'
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell shared an adorable video showing baby Grace providing "maintenance" around the zoo grounds Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell love watching their little girl explore the Australia Zoo. On Friday, the couple shared a video that showed what Grace gets up to at the zoo after "all the animals have gone to bed." Powell kicks off the video by telling the camera, "Now I'm sure some of you have wondered what happens at Australia Zoo after all animals have gone to bed and everyone's clocked off of...
Kourtney Kardashian Says She and Travis Barker 'Took a Break' from IVF to 'Try Things Naturally'
Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared an update on where she and husband Travis Barker stand in the process of growing their family. In a scene from the second episode of season 2 of The Kardashians, mom Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble meet up with the then-engaged couple for dinner. "What...
Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Penelope and Reign Join Mom at Lemme Launch Party — See the Photo!
Kourtney Kardashian's kids are supporting their mom at the launch of her latest venture!. On Thursday, two of the reality star's three kids, Reign, 7, and Penelope, 10, attended the launch party for Lemme, Kardashian's new line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplement gummies. Kardashian, who shares Penelope, Reign and son...
AJ McLean on Daughter, 9, Changing Name to Elliott: 'I Will Be in Her Corner a Million Percent'
"Whatever reasoning it is, that's hers, and I'm going to support it a million percent," the Backstreet Boys singer said of his 9-year-old daughter changing her name from Ava to Elliott AJ McLean will stand by his daughters no matter what. The Backstreet Boys singer, 44, recently spoke to PEOPLE about his daughter's decision to change her name from Ava to Elliott, sharing that he will "support" the 9-year-old regardless of the reason she wanted to switch her moniker. News of the name change first came when McLean's wife Rochelle posted a...
People
333K+
Followers
53K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0