Florida State

Florida Death Toll From Ian Climbs to 73 as Rescue Efforts Continue

Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes as the death toll from Hurricane Ian continued to rise Saturday. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 73 deaths as of Saturday afternoon. The number of deaths reported in Lee County jumped to 35 and Charlotte County to 23,...
FLORIDA STATE
After Ian, River Flooding Menaces Florida Inland Towns

As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning roads into canals, reaching mailboxes,...
NORTH PORT, FL
Photos Show the Catastrophic Impact of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the U.S., tore through the state from coast to coast. 2 million people — about a quarter of the state's utility customers — were left without power. Severe flooding...
FLORIDA STATE
6 to Know: Southwest Florida Begins Post-Storm Recovery After Devastation From Hurricane Ian

No. 1 - The wrath of Hurricane Ian has left an open wound on Southwest Florida, and it will take time to heal as search and rescue efforts uncover more devastation and death. Around 700 people between Lee and Charlotte counties were rescued after the storm hit, officials said. "We had a couple thousand plus calls that were holding," said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "What did we do? The second we could, we were out there answering those calls with teams." But the sheriff fears hundreds have been killed. As of Thursday evening, officials confirmed at least 10 deaths across three counties. Those who survived the storm while hunkered down in their boats and homes agree that Hurricane Ian topped any of the other storms.
FLORIDA STATE

