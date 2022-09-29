No. 1 - The wrath of Hurricane Ian has left an open wound on Southwest Florida, and it will take time to heal as search and rescue efforts uncover more devastation and death. Around 700 people between Lee and Charlotte counties were rescued after the storm hit, officials said. "We had a couple thousand plus calls that were holding," said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "What did we do? The second we could, we were out there answering those calls with teams." But the sheriff fears hundreds have been killed. As of Thursday evening, officials confirmed at least 10 deaths across three counties. Those who survived the storm while hunkered down in their boats and homes agree that Hurricane Ian topped any of the other storms.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO