NBC Miami
Florida Death Toll From Ian Climbs to 73 as Rescue Efforts Continue
Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes as the death toll from Hurricane Ian continued to rise Saturday. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 73 deaths as of Saturday afternoon. The number of deaths reported in Lee County jumped to 35 and Charlotte County to 23,...
NBC Miami
Ian Survivors Line Up, Grateful for Essentials Distributed in Florida Hurricane Zone
Food and water distribution centers opened up Saturday morning in southwest Florida. The line of vehicles was steady all day. People said they were happy to have some clean water which they say is the most important need right now. “It’s water because we have no water to drink or...
NBC Miami
After Ian, River Flooding Menaces Florida Inland Towns
As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning roads into canals, reaching mailboxes,...
NBC Miami
Photos Show the Catastrophic Impact of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the U.S., tore through the state from coast to coast. 2 million people — about a quarter of the state's utility customers — were left without power. Severe flooding...
NBC Miami
Ian Death Toll Rises to 12 as Florida Officials Assess ‘Catastrophic' Damage From Hurricane
Hurricane Ian tore through a cross-section of Florida this week, bringing torrential rains, ravaging communities and killing at least a dozen people. As of Friday morning, more than 2 million Floridians are without power and there have been 12 confirmed deaths in the U.S. attributed to Hurricane Ian, which is now making its way to the Carolina coast.
NBC Miami
‘I Would Never Stay Again': Survivors of Ian in Sanibel Detail Ordeal and Rescue
As search and rescue missions continued in the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida Friday, some of the people who were taken to safety spoke about their terrifying ordeal. It was unknown how many residents heeded orders to evacuate Sanibel Island, just south of where Ian...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Southwest Florida Begins Post-Storm Recovery After Devastation From Hurricane Ian
No. 1 - The wrath of Hurricane Ian has left an open wound on Southwest Florida, and it will take time to heal as search and rescue efforts uncover more devastation and death. Around 700 people between Lee and Charlotte counties were rescued after the storm hit, officials said. "We had a couple thousand plus calls that were holding," said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "What did we do? The second we could, we were out there answering those calls with teams." But the sheriff fears hundreds have been killed. As of Thursday evening, officials confirmed at least 10 deaths across three counties. Those who survived the storm while hunkered down in their boats and homes agree that Hurricane Ian topped any of the other storms.
NBC Miami
Hurricane Ian: What Is a Major Disaster Declaration, and What Does It Entail?
Floridians are just now realizing the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian plowing through southwest and central Florida. The recovery will take months, if not years, and much of it will come from tax dollars brought from the federal government now that a "major disaster" declaration has been approved.
