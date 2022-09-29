ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
County
Walton County, GA
City
Loganville, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Walton County, GA
Society
11Alive

Must-see pumpkin patches in Georgia | List

GEORGIA, USA — As you break out those cozy blankets and sweaters this fall, take the scenic route to some of these pumpkin patches in Georgia and check out where to go apple picking. Address: 5340 Cornelia Hwy, Alto, GA 30510. Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. to 9...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Christmas Tree#Localevent#Art Studio#Athletics
WGAU

Bedbugs force temporary closure of Athens-Clarke Co Library

The Athens-Clarke County Library on Baxter Street will be closed today: workers will be in the building on Baxter Street, cleaning up after the discovery of bed bugs in a chair on the facility’s second floor. The library closure means an interruption of the Friends of the Library’s annual Fall Book Sale, which will resume after the library reopens.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Justine Lookenott

Everything to know about this year’s Cumming Country Fair & Festival

The Cumming Country Fair & Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds will be held October 6 through 16(Image by Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) Racing pigs, lifesize transforming vehicles and a human cannonball are just some of the attractions that will be at this year’s “Fair Nights under Midway Lights” Cumming Country Fair & Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds happening October 6 through 16.
CUMMING, GA
Michelle Hall

Cumming Farmers Market ready to make debut at City Center

(Photo/Cumming Farmers Market Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) The Cumming Farmers Market has set up shop at the Cumming City Center and is ready to open for business. Opening day for the fall and winter season is Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Farmers Market will be located in the Vision Parkway parking lot, which is the first parking lot to the left after turning into the City Center entrance. Shoppers can park in available spaces in that parking lot or in the parallel parking spots located along Vision Parkway.
CUMMING, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

How two seconds could change a headline

Most drivers have come upon a major traffic accident in the past. Have they ever thought, "Oh, if I was a few seconds ahead that would have been me?" Last Monday I was looking for some exercise and rode my bicycle to the post office to mail a small package.
NEWNAN, GA
accesswdun.com

One person hospitalized after Gainesville house fire

One person sustained minor injuries after a residential structural fire Saturday morning around 12:50. Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a small basement fire on the 1700 block of Biscayne Boulevard. Once crews arrived and located the fire, firefighters were able to quickly knock it down. The person with minor...
GAINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy