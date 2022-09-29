(Photo/Cumming Farmers Market Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) The Cumming Farmers Market has set up shop at the Cumming City Center and is ready to open for business. Opening day for the fall and winter season is Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Farmers Market will be located in the Vision Parkway parking lot, which is the first parking lot to the left after turning into the City Center entrance. Shoppers can park in available spaces in that parking lot or in the parallel parking spots located along Vision Parkway.

CUMMING, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO