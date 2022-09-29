Read full article on original website
Cumming City Center celebrates first major event - what future festivals are in store?
(Forsyth County, GA) The Cumming City Center hosted the Cumming Art Fest, a two-day family-friendly festival, on September 17 and 18. The city partnered with Splash Festivals, a company specializing in producing outdoor arts and crafts festivals, to successfully host its first major event.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Free Resources for Seniors Expo provides free and low-cost services to the 55+ community
The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County distributed the following announcement about its Free Resources for Seniors Expo to be held October 14 at Cobb County’s Senior Wellness Center:. The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County is sponsoring a free event at which senior citizens can explore free and...
Local briefs include Saturday forums in Athens, postponed festival in Franklin Co
A Saturday session will focus on plans for an eastside library: it’s underway at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning at Fire Station 7 on Barnett Shoals Road. Athens-Clarke County voters approved the special purposes local option sales tax referendum that will fund library construction to the tune of more than $14 million.
Monroe Local News
The Loganville community-wide Prayer Service is at Hope Community Fellowship Church on Oct. 5
The Loganville Community Wide Prayer Service will take place from 11:30AM -12:30PM on Wednesday, October 5th at Hope Community Fellowship Church located on 4037 Bailey Circle Loganville, GA 30052. The community is invited join with other pastors and believers from the local area to focus on God and to seek...
Must-see pumpkin patches in Georgia | List
GEORGIA, USA — As you break out those cozy blankets and sweaters this fall, take the scenic route to some of these pumpkin patches in Georgia and check out where to go apple picking. Address: 5340 Cornelia Hwy, Alto, GA 30510. Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. to 9...
Fire officials contain forest fire on Alcovy Mountain
WALTON COUNTY, Ga — The Walton County government announced it was fighting a fire on Alcovy Mountain on Thursday afternoon, and it took more than 24 hours to extinguish the fire. “Walton County Fire Rescue has extinguished 90% of the forest fire on Alcovy Mountain. They have fire control...
1 hospitalized, 6 displaced in Gwinnett County house fire, officials say
DACULA, Ga. — A family of six was displaced after a fire that started on a front porch ripped through their home on Saturday night, according to Gwinnett County firefighters. It happened around 8:15 p.m. at a home on River Pass Court NE in Dacula. When crews arrived, they...
Baldwin County mother wants answers after middle-schooler left on bus while driver ran errands
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Baldwin County mother is asking the school district for answers. Sherica Bell says her seventh-grader Akeela left Oak Hill Middle School last Thursday, September 22 on the wrong bus. After her younger kids told her Akeela wasn't on the bus, she began checking the...
He got in an accident driving to his own wedding. A Walton County deputy found a way to help
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — In what was likely one of the biggest days of his life, a groom was in a car accident on the way to his own wedding. Walton County deputies made sure he still got to say his vows on time. "Who gets him to the...
Hall County 4th grader saves choking classmate
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta fourth grade student is being recognized for his bravery and quick thinking that saved a classmate’s life. Hall County School District officials say Julian Pedraza, who goes to Martin Elementary School, was at lunch when he noticed one of his classmates was choking.
Hall County cat tests positive for rabies
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A cat has tested positive for rabies, according to Hall County officials. Officials say a rabid cat was in contact with two people at a home on Forest Drive in the Gainesville area. The cat was taken to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur.
Bedbugs force temporary closure of Athens-Clarke Co Library
The Athens-Clarke County Library on Baxter Street will be closed today: workers will be in the building on Baxter Street, cleaning up after the discovery of bed bugs in a chair on the facility’s second floor. The library closure means an interruption of the Friends of the Library’s annual Fall Book Sale, which will resume after the library reopens.
Everything to know about this year’s Cumming Country Fair & Festival
The Cumming Country Fair & Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds will be held October 6 through 16(Image by Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) Racing pigs, lifesize transforming vehicles and a human cannonball are just some of the attractions that will be at this year’s “Fair Nights under Midway Lights” Cumming Country Fair & Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds happening October 6 through 16.
Cumming Farmers Market ready to make debut at City Center
(Photo/Cumming Farmers Market Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) The Cumming Farmers Market has set up shop at the Cumming City Center and is ready to open for business. Opening day for the fall and winter season is Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Farmers Market will be located in the Vision Parkway parking lot, which is the first parking lot to the left after turning into the City Center entrance. Shoppers can park in available spaces in that parking lot or in the parallel parking spots located along Vision Parkway.
Newnan Times-Herald
How two seconds could change a headline
Most drivers have come upon a major traffic accident in the past. Have they ever thought, "Oh, if I was a few seconds ahead that would have been me?" Last Monday I was looking for some exercise and rode my bicycle to the post office to mail a small package.
Gwinnett family displaced after leaf blower causes house fire
DACULA — A leaf blower that was left plugged in on the front porch of a residence is the likely cause of a fire that displaced a Dacula family. Firefighters responded at 8:14 p.m. to a neighbor’s report of a house fire on River Pass Court in Dacula. The 911 caller advised of a neighbor’s house on fire.
Athens-Clarke library closes after bed bugs found on chair
ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke Public Library on Baxter Street will be temporarily closed after officials found bed bugs inside the building. The library said it found bed bugs on a chair located on the second floor Thursday and closed the building for visitors and staff safety. “Someone spotted...
Teen missing in Douglasville, police find car at local mall
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A teen is missing from Douglasville, according to the police department. Yaron Kathuri is 17 years old and was last seen around 8 a.m on Wednesday at 5807 Chapel Court, police said. Officials said he was wearing a white NASA hoodie and jeans. They provided a photo.
Escapee from halfway house caught, arrested as he and family were setting up for his birthday party
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An escaped inmate from Connecticut has been caught in Henry County at a family member’s home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy was at a Connecticut Department of Corrections halfway house in Bridgeport, CT...
accesswdun.com
One person hospitalized after Gainesville house fire
One person sustained minor injuries after a residential structural fire Saturday morning around 12:50. Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a small basement fire on the 1700 block of Biscayne Boulevard. Once crews arrived and located the fire, firefighters were able to quickly knock it down. The person with minor...
